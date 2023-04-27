DDPAI Launches 4G Remote Monitoring Function to Ensure the Safety of Cars Remotely

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the dash cam industry, DDPAI not only provides consumers with high resolution, safe and stable dash cam, but also launches 4G Link Box / Bracket , which connects a smartphone and a recorder through a 4G network, enabling real-time monitoring of the vehicle's status and front-view images, and providing remote protection for the vehicle's safety.

4G Link Box / Bracket

Remote Preview

Real-time monitoring of the front of cars

Is it difficult to locate the vehicle when shopping in a mall or parking in a parking lot? At this time, all need to do is to open the DDPAI app to check the location and front image of the vehicle, which will help driver quickly find the car.

Collision Notification

Immediate notification in case of a collision

When parking, if the dash cam detects a collision or strong shaking, it will immediately capture the current photo and video and push it to the driver through the app, allowing them to know the abnormal situation of the car for the first time.

Electronic fence

Automatically senses when the car enters or exits the set area.

If worried that the repair staff may use the car without permission while it's being repaired, or that it may be used in other provinces when lent out, car owner can simply set up a fenced area in the app. When the car enters or exits this area, the app will automatically push a message to the owner's phone, letting them know the driving range of the car.

Cloud Gallery

View of photos and videos anytime and anywhere

Comes standard with 2GB cloud storage space for drivers to upload collision and capture photos as backup for view and download anytime and anywhere.

Supported Devices

The DDPAI MINI5 (with 4G Link Bracket) and DDPAI X5 Pro (with 4G Link Box) dash cams are supported.

About DDPAI

Founded in 2013, DDPAI is committed to enriching travel and lifestyles with innovative technology. Cooperate with Huawei, Alibaba and SAIC, Geely, Volvo, Xpeng Motors and other enterprises to empower smart mobility, enrich driving experience and improve operational efficiency.

Based on 10 million users, DDPAI develops consumer products such as dash cam or smart car screen to provide user richer and more interesting driving experience.

