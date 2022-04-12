U.S. markets closed

DEA to Launch a Brand New NFT Marketplace 'PlayMining NFT Premier' on BNB Chain

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd
·3 min read
NFTs newly drawn by over 20 famous artists and motion collectible NFTs are now on sale.

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd (DEA), a global GameFi company, announced the launch of the NFT marketplace "PlayMining NFT Premier" on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC＋8) on the BNB Chain, the original blockchain of the world's largest crypto asset exchange "Binance".

■Background and Future Development
DEA has been developing its services on its own blockchain but decided to open a marketplace compatible with the BNB Chain, which is used by a large number of users, in order to allow more people to experience high-quality NFTs. Starting with the BNB Chain, DEA will further promote the multi-chain platform structure of "PlayMining" and deliver its services and contents to users all over the world.

■Features of "PlayMining NFT Premier"
"PlayMining NFT Premier" will feature one-of-a-kind art NFTs drawn by famous Japanese and international artists such as Kazushi Ogiwara, famous for his popular manga "BASTARD! The Dark God of Destruction" or Etsushi Ogawa, famous for his manga "Chuka Ichiban!". In addition, we plan to market motion collectible NFTs from "WORLD FLAGS," a media-mix project that introduces world history and culture through "National Flags x Samurai," which has created a big buzz in the media around the world.

■NFT Sales Overview
・Sales Start: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC＋8)
・Sales Website: PlayMining NFT Premier
・Purchase Method: Please connect your crypto asset wallet "MetaMask" and purchase with the BEP-20 standard DEP.
*For detailed information, please refer to this article.
・Details of NFT Line-up: please refer to this article.

■A Special Campaign to Celebrate the Launch of "Play Mining NFT Premier" Is Now Underway
Bidders who bid on or purchase NFTs at "PlayMining NFT Premier" will receive exclusive NFTs, including rough sketches of works that can only be seen here. For more details on the campaign period and conditions, please refer to this article.

■What Is the BNB Chain?
The BNB Chain is an original blockchain developed by Binace, the world's largest crypto asset exchange. It offers fast transactions at low gas prices. Famous decentralized exchanges such as "PancakeSwap" and various GameFi projects have been developed on the BNB Chain.

Please refer to the official website for more information.

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.
DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018 and is operating Play to Earn NFT Card Battle Game "JobTribes" and "PlayMining NFT", an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada
Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936
Establishment: August 2018
Business description: GameFi platform business

Media Contact Information
Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd
Public Relation: Takasugi ｜tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg / Soeda｜soeda@dea.sg

  • Minuteman Press Franchise in Welshpool, Perth, Western Australia Celebrates 17 Years, Shares Growth Strategies

    Acquisition of 15-Year Print Shop Images on Paper Leads to Record Sales Growth for Owner Rod Hambley

  • Dollar index back above 100 ahead of expected red-hot U.S. inflation data

    The dollar index was back above 100 on Tuesday morning, supported by high U.S. yields ahead of inflation data that is expected to show U.S. prices gained the most in over 16 years, reinforcing expectations of aggressive Fed tightening policy. The dollar's gains have been most striking against the yen, and it was trading choppily at 125.47 yen on Tuesday morning, just off the overnight intraday high of 125.77, when it neared its June 2015 peak of 125.86.

  • Japan's wholesale inflation stays near record on Ukraine war, weak yen

    While rising wholesale prices will help accelerate consumer inflation toward the central bank's elusive 2% target, it could hurt an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say. The March index, at 112.0, was the highest level since December 1982, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said.

  • Japan Finance Minister’s Warning Offers Yen Only Brief Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki ramped up government verbal warnings over the weakening of the yen with remarks that briefly supported a gain in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinRussian Railways Ruled in Default Ov

  • Biden-Modi Video Call 'Constructive': White House

    President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday with a focus on how Russia's war in Ukraine has destabilized the food supply in parts of the world and about the clear distance between the U.S. and India on whether Russia should be punished for the invasion. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki described the talks as "constructive" and "productive," and that the relations between the two countries was important to Biden.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Applied Materials has big plans for its Fremont footprint

    The publicly traded Santa Clara company leased 210,000 square feet of space in Fremont last year. Now its plans for the site are coming into focus.

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineRussian Railways Ruled

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • OPEC tells EU it's not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes, and signalled it would not pump more. European Union officials held talks in Vienna with representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries amid calls for the group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. "We could potentially see the loss of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports, resulting from current and future sanctions or other voluntary actions," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

  • EV industry: Tesla, Nio see production slump amid China lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains how Chinese COVID lockdowns are impacting EV production and sales, in addition to talking about the New York Auto Show's return.

  • Oil opens higher as OPEC warns of tight supply and Russian sanctions loom

    Brent crude futures were up 85 cents, 0.9%, to $99.33 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts were up $1.04, or 1.1%, to $95.33 a barrel at 0019 GMT. Both contracts had settled down around 4% on Monday amid concerns that coronavirus lockdowns in China would dampen demand for fuel and ahead of a massive oil reserve release by International Energy Agency (IEA) members. The European Union is drafting proposals for an EU oil embargo on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, some foreign ministers said on Monday.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • What Does It Mean to Be Mass Affluent?

    Households are often divided by consumption and wealth levels so marketers and businesses can better understand their spending habits. Certain segments exhibit specific behaviors that, when identified, allow businesses to serve their needs in a more personalized manner. According to … Continue reading → The post What Does It Mean to Be Mass Affluent? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive: Wells Fargo to sell downtown office building and renew big lease at another

    As a cost-cutting measure, Wells Fargo has said that it is cutting its real estate footprint— and a San Francisco office building is among the properties that the bank is looking to offload.

  • Brussels backs £6.3bn foreign takeover of defence behemoth Meggitt

    A £6.3bn foreign takeover of one of Britain's biggest defence companies has moved a step closer after it won backing from Brussels.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.