Deactivating Facebook? Here is how to download your videos from Facebook
Want to deactivate your Facebook account, but are afraid of losing your precious videos? Maybe some of your video uploads are no longer stored on your device.
Fortunately, downloading videos from Facebook is a lot easier than you might think. The best part is that you don’t need to search for a shady third-party file converter. All it takes is a few a clicks and few open tabs in your browser.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download a video from Facebook using your computer. This tutorial uses a Mac, but the steps are the same for PC users.
How to download a video from Facebook
1. Pull up the video you wish to download.
2. Copy the video’s URL and paste it into a new tab.
3. In the new tab, replace the “www.” in the URL to “mbasic.” then hit enter.
4. This will prompt a bare-bones version of the Facebook page and the video.
5. Click on the video, it should automatically load in a new tab
6. Right-click on the video in the new tab and choose “save video as…”.
7. Save the video to your computer.
