U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.87
    +56.20 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,884.06
    +317.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,092.32
    +301.40 (+2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.11
    +52.32 (+2.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.05
    -3.41 (-3.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.40
    -15.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.47 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6340
    +0.0840 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,085.98
    +1,834.94 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.08
    +19.50 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

The next ‘Dead by Daylight’ killer is Sadako from the Ring franchise

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Behavior Interactive

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to high-profile crossovers. Icons like Leatherface, Freddy Krueger and Pyramid Head from Silent Hill are just some of the characters that have joined the game’s roster in the years since its release in 2016. And now you can add Sadako from Kōji Suzuki’s cult-classic horror novel Ring to that list.

She’ll join Dead by Daylight on March 8th when developer Behavior Interactive releases the Sadako Rising DLC. The studio didn’t share many details on the game’s latest playable killer other than to promise she’ll bring a greater emphasis on psychological horror to the matches she’s a part of. Dave Richard, the creative director of Dead by Daylight, said Sadako, known as The Onryō in-game, makes use of some “creepy and surprising” gameplay mechanics.

If you’re a fan of the Ring franchise, you can also look forward to the DLC adding Yoichi Asakawa as a playable survivor. If you’ve seen the original 1998 Japanese adaptation of Ring, you may remember Yoichi as the only character to survive his encounter with Sadako. He’s now an adult and a marine biologist in search of answers. It’s an unusual way to continue the story of a character but Behavior Interactive received the blessing of the Kadokawa Corporation, the company that produced the Ring films, to do so.

Sadako Rising will be available to play on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and Windows Store.

Recommended Stories

  • Universal Audio is getting into premium microphones

    The company is moving beyond audio interfaces and plugins with its latest products.

  • Here's What Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Purchase Could Mean for Electronic Arts

    Last month, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it's planning to buy one of the world's largest video game publishers, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), for roughly $69 billion. The news also had ripple effects throughout the gaming industry as several other companies -- including Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive, and Nintendo -- all saw their stocks rise following the announcement. Here's why this is such a big deal for the gaming industry and Electronic Arts in particular.

  • NFTs Sow Discord at French Video Game Publisher Ubisoft

    The employees of the owner of the popular game "Assassin's Creed" criticize the group's desire to incorporate NFTs into its games, according to sources.

  • This Potential Metaverse Winner Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report

    Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) latest quarterly report may have left a bad taste in investors' mouths as its guidance wasn't as strong as Wall Street was looking for, but it would be a good idea to focus on the bigger picture, as the company is pulling the right strings to take advantage of hot trends such as the metaverse. Let's look at Take-Two's latest numbers and see why the company is a top metaverse stock you can buy right now.

  • Horizon Forbidden West Reviews Say It's Really Good (And Really Familiar)

    The embargo for Horizon Forbidden West has lifted, which means reviews have dropped before the game launches on February 18. Our review praised the game for its many improvements, including overhauling the rather uninventive climbing puzzles. And the wider critical consensus suggests that this sequel is a big success at creating a captivating, explorable environment. That opinion is reinforced by the game’s 89 Metacritic score. But while Guerrilla Games’ latest sci-fi open-world action-adventure

  • Sony’s Horizon Forbidden West Is a Worthy PlayStation Sequel

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s difficult to imagine, but it’s true: If video games had never been invented, we might have never known the joy of pulling back the string of a bow, slowing down time and shooting an arrow right into the glowing skull of a robot dinosaur.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackWest Watches for Troop Move; Biden Plans Remarks: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What T

  • The 10 Must-Play Games That Make Xbox Game Pass Too Good To Be True

    For our money, this is the best deal in video games.

  • Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

    After stock-chasing the console, perhaps it’s time to treat yourself to a pre-order of the best new titles

  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus Modder Finds Modern Room That Might Hint At DLC

    In the weeks since Pokémon Legends: Arceus released, players have been discovering all sorts of neat secrets about this open-world game set long before the series’ mainline entries. Now, one hacker has found a sectioned-off area containing a bedroom with modern furnishings and amenities like a laptop, a large television, and the official Pikachu and Eevee edition of the Nintendo Switch–luxuries the residents of the Hisui region can only dream of.

  • Good News, Horizon Forbidden West Plays Fine And Still Looks Beautiful On Base PS4

    I was ready for Horizon Forbidden West to be a big disappointment on base PS4s. The game is a technical marvel in so many ways on PS5, and developer Guerilla Games hadn’t been showing off a ton of last-gen footage. Surely it would suffer on Sony’s old hardware. Not so. While a clear downgrade, the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West still looks great and plays well, easily making it one of the most gorgeous games on last gen.

  • Make Your Own Games Without Coding with GameGuru

    The Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Bundle gives you thousands of pre-made assets to design games easily. Even if you don’t know a coding language. The post Make Your Own Games Without Coding with GameGuru appeared first on Nerdist.

  • First 'Dune: Spice Wars' gameplay trailer shows real-time combat

    We got our first look at Dune: Spice Wars at the 2021 Game Awards, and now developer Shiro Games is giving fans of Frank Herbert’s seminal novels a better look at the project.

  • ‘BioShock’ Movie in the Works at Netflix

    Video game franchise BioShock is getting another shot at a film adaptation, this time via Netflix. The streaming giant has partnered with Take-Two Interactive, the game’s parent company, to develop a potential cinematic universe. Vertigo Entertainment and Take-Two will serve as producers. No writer or filmmaker is on board at this time. The partnership deal […]

  • BIOSHOCK Movie Adaptation Heading to Netflix

    Netflix will partner with 2K Games and Take Two Interactive to bring us a feature film adaptation of medium-defining video game BioShock. The post BIOSHOCK Movie Adaptation Heading to Netflix appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • BA to hand staff bonuses worth thousands of pounds each

    British Airways will award bonuses of thousands of pounds each to pilots, cabin and ground crew as chief executive Sean Doyle tries to restore morale among its 20,000 staff.

  • If you found Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad confusing, check out the exchange’s entry into this tax season

    Coinbase’s Super Bowl roving QR code Super Bowl commercial may be as confusing to some people as its surprise entry into tax season. Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines.

  • Texas-based Woodforest Bank to add first Orlando branch

    Woodforest National Bank plans to open its first branch in metro Orlando as part of a further Florida expansion. The Woodlands, Texas-based bank has applied to add branches at Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) stores in 1471 E. Osceola Pkwy in Kissimmee, 11110 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon and 13227 City Square Drive in Jacksonville, according to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Kissimmee location previously was a branch for Maitland-based Axiom Bank.

  • Justin Bieber’s doughnut holes turned around the fortunes of a beloved Canadian coffee chain

    Tim Hortons’s Timbiebs Timbits proved “one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory,” a company executive said on a blowout earnings call.

  • Intel Agrees to $6 Billion Deal to Buy Tower Semiconductor

    Intel agreed to buy Israeli chip company Tower Semiconductor for nearly $6 billion, bolstering a plan to make more chips for other companies. Intel said early Tuesday that it would acquire Tower for $53 a share. The company is based in Migdal HaEmek, in northern Israel near Nazareth.