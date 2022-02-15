The next ‘Dead by Daylight’ killer is Sadako from the Ring franchise

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to high-profile crossovers. Icons like Leatherface, Freddy Krueger and Pyramid Head from Silent Hill are just some of the characters that have joined the game’s roster in the years since its release in 2016. And now you can add Sadako from Kōji Suzuki’s cult-classic horror novel Ring to that list.

She’ll join Dead by Daylight on March 8th when developer Behavior Interactive releases the Sadako Rising DLC. The studio didn’t share many details on the game’s latest playable killer other than to promise she’ll bring a greater emphasis on psychological horror to the matches she’s a part of. Dave Richard, the creative director of Dead by Daylight, said Sadako, known as The Onryō in-game, makes use of some “creepy and surprising” gameplay mechanics.

If you’re a fan of the Ring franchise, you can also look forward to the DLC adding Yoichi Asakawa as a playable survivor. If you’ve seen the original 1998 Japanese adaptation of Ring, you may remember Yoichi as the only character to survive his encounter with Sadako. He’s now an adult and a marine biologist in search of answers. It’s an unusual way to continue the story of a character but Behavior Interactive received the blessing of the Kadokawa Corporation, the company that produced the Ring films, to do so.

Sadako Rising will be available to play on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and Windows Store.