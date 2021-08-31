‘Dead Space’ fans can get a sneak peek at the remake today

EA’s Motive Studios will offer an early look at its upcoming Dead Space remake during a Twitch stream scheduled for 1PM ET, the developer announced on Monday. Fans of the classic survival horror game will get to see a prototype build that Motive said will showcase its vision for the remaster. The studio also promised senior producer Philippe Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola will be on hand to speak to the work the team at Motive is doing to update the 2008 title for current generation consoles. Additionally, the stream will feature members from the Dead Space community who have been consulting on the project.

The passionate team at @MotiveStudio are bringing you in for a very early look at the development of #DeadSpace.



Tune in to our stream tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET. https://t.co/woBW8jSB8z pic.twitter.com/Jb1D0foen9 — Dead Space (@deadspace) August 30, 2021

Following a series of tantalizing rumors, EA first teased it was working on a Dead Space remake during its recent Play Live event. The minute-long clip the publisher shared showed off an oppressive necromorph-infested environment and protagonist Isaac Clarke. Dead Space does not currently have a release date, but it’s heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.