DEADLINE ALERT for ACRX, RLX, HPMT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
·3 min read

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX)
Class Period: March 17, 2020 - February 12, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AcelRx had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (2) as a result, AcelRx had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)
IPO: January 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2021

The complaint alleges that Defendants overstated certain financial metrics and failed to disclose that these metrics were not indicative of future financial performance since regulators in China were already working on a national standard for e-cigarettes that would regulate them either under the same rules or in the same manner as ordinary cigarettes.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT)
IPO: January 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Home Point’s aggressive expansion of its broker partners would increase the Company’s expenses dramatically; (2) as a result of rising interest rates in 2021, the mortgage industry was anticipating decreased gain-on-sale margins industry-wide, and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (3) accordingly, Home Point had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


