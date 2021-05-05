U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,166.25
    +8.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,084.00
    +64.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,554.00
    +18.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.50
    +11.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.26
    +0.57 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.62
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    -0.0150 (-0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    19.48
    +1.17 (+6.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3370
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,762.98
    -751.81 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.46
    +18.53 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,923.17
    -46.64 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·3 min read
NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) securities between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

In 2016, the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) announced the USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (“NGDV”) project, a competitive multiyear acquisition process for replacing approximately 165,000 package delivery vehicles. Workhorse was one of the companies vying for the NGDV contract, which was thought to be worth approximately $6.3 billion.

On February 23, 2021, while the market was open, the USPS issued a press release entitled: U.S. Postal Service Awards Contract to Launch MultiBillion-Dollar Modernization of Postal Delivery Vehicle Fleet. The press release announced that Oshkosh Defense – not Workhorse – had won the lucrative NGDV contract.

On this news, securities of Workhorse fell $14.88 per share, or 47%, to close at $16.47 in the regular session on February 23, 2021. The price continued to drop in after-hours trading and opened on February 24, 2021 at a price of $14.07, a fall of over 50% from the previous open, damaging investors.

The complaint, filed on March 8, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was merely hoping that USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, and had no assurance or indication from USPS that this was the case; (2) the Company had concealed the fact that – as revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle – electrifying the USPS’s entire fleet would be impractical and astronomically expensive; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Workhorse’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Workhorse securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss in excess of $100,000, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


