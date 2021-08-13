U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.73
    +2.90 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,529.81
    +29.96 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,813.65
    -2.62 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.69
    -12.38 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    -0.63 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.40
    +27.60 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.65 (+2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0064 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0650 (-4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6770
    -0.7450 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,414.57
    +2,280.77 (+5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.96
    +33.47 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

DEADLINE ALERT for CCIV, SRAC, RCAR, BLCT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Churchill Capital Corporation IV (NYSE: CCIV)
Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021

Investors with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACW, SRACU)
Class Period: October 7, 2020 - July 13, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Momentus’s 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus’s own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (2) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus’s CEO, Kokorich, a national security threat, which jeopardized Kokorich’s continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus’s launch schedule and business prospects; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (4) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by the sponsor and Stable Road executives in connection with the merger.

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR)
Class Period: August 14, 2017 - May 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 14, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, at the direction of Rayat, RenovaCare engaged in a promotional campaign to issue misleading statements to artificially inflate the Company’s stock price; (2) that, when the OTC Markets inquired, RenovaCare and Rayat issued a materially false and misleading press release claiming that no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement in the purported third party’s promotional materials; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures were defective; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT)
IPO: July 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) BlueCity was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, defendants had misrepresented BlueCity's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Registration Statement was materially false or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Wish stock tanks, SoFi profit outlook disappoints, Honest misses on revenue

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Friday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;Wish suffering a quarterly loss and drop in revenue due to a slowdown in growth, SoFi lowering its outlook despite doubling its revenue for its latest quarter, 23andMe posting its first quarterly earnings that saw the company expand its customer database to 11.6 million, and Honest’s stock plunging after missing estimates on revenue.

  • Why Cricut Stock Got Cut Down Today

    Shares of Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) have plummeted today, down by 24% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results beat expectations, but management's cautious commentary regarding Cricut's outlook may have rattled investors. Revenue in the second quarter increased 42% to $334.5 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $317.4 million in sales.

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Why The Honest Company Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) got destroyed Friday after the recently IPO'd maker of environmentally conscious personal care, beauty, baby, and household products missed earnings in its Q2 2021 financial report this morning. Analysts had forecast that The Honest Company would lose $0.14 per share on sales of $79.5 million, which sounds bad enough already. In fact, however, The Honest Company lost $0.17 per share on sales of only $74.6 million -- and the stock is down 25% in 10:35 a.m. EDT trading because of it.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were trending 2.6% lower in morning trading Friday, following a week of vacillation by traders in the video game retailer. Just like yesterday's bump higher, there was no company-specific news to account for GameStop's lower stock price today. Video game behemoth Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is embroiled in a sexual-harassment and toxic-workplace imbroglio, but three top designers of some of the game developer's most important titles, including Diablo and World of Warcraft, are no longer with the company.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Stock Is Falling 24% This Week

    Second-quarter earnings show the company's competition with Align Technology has gone completely lopsided.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 3 New Stocks Surging Over 60%

    Moving into late summer, the only certainty in the markets is uncertainty. The July jobs report was solid, but businesses continue to deal with a stubborn labor shortage. The Biden Administration looks like it will get what it wants from Congress, in the form of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget package, but inflation is rising and the massive infusion of government spending will likely make that worse. It seems for every market argument, there’s a counter-argument.

  • Is Now The Time To Put Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) On Your Watchlist?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Read This Before Judging Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVIR) ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August

    Value investing is one of the best ways to build wealth. Just ask Warren Buffett, the king of modern value investing, and arguably the most successful investor of his time. Value stocks generally trade below their true value based on assets, revenue, or other metrics, and savvy investors anticipate share prices rising to match the true value.