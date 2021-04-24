U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8580
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,287.40
    +649.70 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Kaskela Law
·2 min read
PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Plug Power’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

Plug Power investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/renewable-energy-group-inc/, to discuss this opportunity to actively participate in the action.

According to the complaint, on March 2, 2021, Plug Power filed a Notification of Late Filing with the SEC disclosing that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because the Company was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” The Company also disclosed that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.” Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock fell $13.26 per share, or over 25% in value, over the following trading days to close at $39.30 on March 5, 2021.

Subsequently, on March 16, 2021, Plug Power further disclosed that it “will restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and its quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020.”

For additional information about this action please contact Kaskela Law LLC. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com


  • European Equities: A Week in Review – 23/04/21

    It was a bearish week for the European majors. A continued rise in new COVID-19 cases and U.S President Biden’s capital gains tax plans did the damage.

  • Schlumberger CEO calms investors with faster recovery prediction

    (Reuters) -Oil demand was at the beginning of a multi-year growth cycle and will reach pre-pandemic levels by 2022-end, top oilfield service provider Schlumberger's chief executive Olivier Le Peuch said on Friday, a quicker recovery than the one he predicted just three months ago. Rapid vaccination drives and a pick up in travel has boosted oil prices, prompting producers to go out and restart drilling and completion of wells, after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the industry into one of its worst downturns last year. Le Peuch said he was seeing indications that oil demand will recover to 2019 level by or before the end of 2022, compared with a comment he made in January that the recovery would be "no later than 2023."

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Look Bullish

    The stock markets pull back ever so slightly to kick off the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to show signs of strength again.

  • Indian rupee's fortunes depend on RBI's intent to prevent further weakness - economists

    The Indian rupee's near-term fortunes may directly be influenced by the Reserve Bank of India's intent on preventing any further depreciation in the currency as the surge in COVID-19 cases hits jobs and growth, economists and traders said. "INR is likely to trade with a depreciating bias on the back of a stronger dollar, relatively weaker EM currencies, muted EM inflows and rising COVID-19 cases in India," said Sameer Narang, chief economist at state-run Bank of Baroda. India reported 332,730 new daily cases on Friday, the highest single-day tally anywhere globally.

  • S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Press Higher

    The S&P 500 initially pulled back during the course of the week but continues to see buyers on dips, as we are closing out the week towards the highs.

  • Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules

    Mining companies awarded blocks in Egypt's Eastern Desert are set to start exploring for gold under a legislative overhaul that seeks eventually to unlock vast untapped mineral resources. Despite plentiful reserves and a rich mining history that gave rise to elaborate Pharaonic gold jewellery, Egypt has just one commercial gold mine in operation. Now, the country is banking on high gold prices and amended mining laws that scrap red tape and a profit-sharing rule, unpopular in the industry, to lure interest.

  • Stocks Move Higher As Traders Shrug Off Tax Worries

    Meanwhile, weak dollar provides support to commodity markets.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gains Capped by Early Concerns Over Next Week’s Fed Meeting

    Gold speculators are raising concerns that the Fed might signal its intention to reduce its emergency stimulus measures in the coming months.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Gives Up Early Gains

    The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday but gave back the gains to show continued weariness in this currency pair.

  • Biden administration's $50 billion to help end chip shortage 'is a great first step': Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger joins Yahoo Finance Live for look into the chip giant's latest quarter and the state of Big Tech.

  • Hedge Fund Collapse in Sweden Puts Spotlight Back on Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- As one of Sweden’s oldest hedge funds shuts its doors, its chief acknowledges the firm’s quantitative strategies failed to cope with pandemic-induced market ructions.Lars Ericsson, the chairman of soon-to-be defunct Informed Portfolio Management, said the fund’s medium-term models failed to handle the shock that hit markets in early 2020.“When the pandemic came, it was a total surprise for the models,” he said on Thursday. But he rejected the idea that quants have had their day. “There is definitely a future for quantitative hedge funds.”IPM, a systematic macro fund based in Stockholm, started bleeding client money more than a year ago, with about $4 billion in assets under management flowing out since late 2019, leaving it with only $750 million. Its main owner, Swedish investment firm Catella AB, tried to find buyers until the last minute, but threw in the towel.The fund then managed to come back from the brink, but bad trades that predated the pandemic came back to haunt the fund. Its relative equity models had been weighing on performance for years, due in part to a strategy relying on value stocks. This year, IPM’s models misjudged the relative gains in interest rates.Ericsson says he still thinks everything would have worked out had IPM had a little longer. As recently as half a year ago, it even hired some people from Goldman Sachs to help build out its business. But client withdrawals were too intense, and the fund had to give up.“We were about to add some short-term factors, which would have been good diversifiers,” he said. “But unfortunately, we won’t get that chance now.”Industry in Decline?IPM joins a growing list of hedge funds shutting down in recent years as investors rethink their allocations to the industry. More hedge funds have closed than started in the last six years, with 770 of them shuttering in 2020, according to data compiled by Hedge Fund Research Inc.Last year was particularly tough for computer-driven quant funds, including behemoths such as Renaissance Technologies, Winton and Two Sigma.IPM’s systematic macro strategy applied fundamental macroeconomic principles to rank asset classes and economies. It then allocated money across asset classes including sovereign debt, equity indexes, commodities and currencies across the world. The model was based on historical statistical data, and relied heavily on computers. Year-to-date, its systematic macro fund generated a negative return of 7.7%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For all of 2020, the return was minus 3.8%.Jonas Thulin, who oversees $6 billion as head of asset management at Erik Penser Bank AB in Sweden, says Ericsson is right to defend quant strategies, despite IPM’s demise. However, Thulin, who’s been able to increase assets under management roughly fourfold since 2018 using macro strategies, says quant models become dangerous when applied too narrowly.The Killers“The usual killers of quant strategies are so-called paradigm shifts and shocks,” he said.Thulin says the way around this is a methodology he calls “dynamic macro.” The idea is that asset managers “constantly run parallel universes of historical relationships and explanatory variables and structures.” Part of the idea is also that the model isn’t used to predict the future, “but rather, the market’s perception of the future,” which requires a human sanity check.That approach helped Thulin deliver a 26% return over the past year on his firm’s multi-asset portfolio, compared with the 5-7% annual return it targets. The global stocks portfolio he oversees is up 39% over the period.Ericsson notes that the long-term trend suggests that the share of total assets being managed under quantitative strategies is increasing, “even though there may be a temporary setback now.”But for IPM, “assets under management decreased faster than we had expected and with that asset base it is difficult to maintain the quality we want.”(Adds reference to final assets under management, as well as discussions of a sale in third paragraph, returns history in 11th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish Central Bank Chief Defends Policies That Sapped Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s new central bank governor defended unannounced foreign-exchange sales in recent years that are estimated to have cost the country more than $100 billion in reserves.The lira’s depreciation could have gotten out of control and borrowing costs would have soared if authorities hadn’t intervened last year, Sahap Kavcioglu said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT on Friday.The governor used his first television interview since taking office to defend FX sales by state banks, which opposition parties say cost Turkey about $128 billion and still failed to stabilize the lira. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan countered by saying authorities in fact sold $165 billion in a necessary move to finance a current-account deficit and offset capital outflows.“You need to meet the FX demand of last year,” Kavcioglu said. “If you don’t, Turkey would have to face the consequences.” He cited corporate bankruptcies during a financial crisis two decades ago as examples of how bad things could get.Diminishing ReservesOpposition parties put the blame for the drop in reserves on Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law who served as the Treasury and Finance Minister for more than two years until stepping down in November.Kavcioglu said reserve policies have been in use since 2017 when a protocol signed between the central bank and the Treasury enabled such unannounced foreign-currency interventions.The first significant drop in Turkey’s reserves was reported by Bloomberg in March 2019, when the bank blew through more than $6 billion in foreign holdings during two weeks of lira volatility.Turkey maintained heavy foreign currency selling as the lira weakened ahead of municipal elections that month, continuing through a rerun of the ballot in Istanbul which Erdogan’s AK Party lost.Geopolitical tensions with the U.S. later that year battered the currency while unannounced interventions continued well into 2020 and came to a halt with Albayrak’s departure.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and money held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, have dropped more than 15% from the start of 2020 to $89.3 billion in April. Net international reserves fell by more than 75% to $9.9 billion, while money borrowed from banks under short-term swaps reached tens of billions of dollars.With the swaps stripped out, net reserves fall below zero, according to Bloomberg calculations.Governor FiringsKavcioglu is the fourth central bank governor since 2018 after Erdogan fired three predecessors using extended powers he gained in the executive presidential system he pushed through a referendum four years ago.The governor reiterated he isn’t on a mission to cut interest rates and said Turkey would continue to offer a positive real rate when adjusted for inflation and maintain a tight policy until the 5% inflation target is achieved.Turkey Says April Rate Cut Shouldn’t Be Taken for Granted (1)Kavcioglu said he nonetheless dropped the central bank’s pledge for tight policy for an extended period from the rates decision statement because such language could create unease among businesses.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

    U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday as increased factory output and housing data supported expectations of a swift economic recovery，while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week. The bounceback follows a sell-off on Thursday when reports that U.S. President Joe Biden plans to almost double the capital gains tax spooked some investors. The broad-based S&P 500 rose more than 1%, trading just below what would be a new record close, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq scored a bigger percentage gain.

  • Why the gas stations of the future might not include EV chargers — yet

    Millions of electric vehicles are expected to hit the road in the next decade. Will service stations rise to the challenge?

  • Credit Suisse Legal Woes Grow with Fresh Greensill Complaint

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s legal woes are mounting following the collapse of supply chain finance group Greensill Capital, as Zurich prosecutors said they received a complaint related to the matter.The complaint, filed against “persons unknown,” was received in the middle of this week and is currently being evaluated to see whether a formal probe should be opened, the Zurich Prosecutor’s office said, without identifying who filed the complaint.The phrase “persons unknown” is typically used in Swiss lawsuits when a plaintiff is seeking damages but doesn’t have specific defendants in mind.Credit Suisse was sued last week by a small U.S. pension fund that alleged the bank misled investors and let “high-risk clients” including Greensill and Archegos Capital Management take on too much leverage, hurting investors. The fall of Greensill and Archegos have left the bank struggling to contain the fallout, prompted Swiss regulator Finma to investigate what went wrong, and pushed Credit Suisse shares down 20% this year.Greensill was left struggling to survive in March as investors cut ties over worries about the creditworthiness of its borrowers. Credit Suisse, citing valuation concerns, moved to wind down a $10 billion group of supply chain finance funds linked to founder Lex Greensill.Read more: Two Blowups Have Credit Suisse Paying Price of Risky BusinessNews of the lawsuit was reported earlier by Inside Paradeplatz. A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.(Adds background on Greensill in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price, Dominance Slips; Ether Hits Fresh Record High Over $2.6K

    As BTC's price continues lower, one possible benefit is a decrease in the crypto's volatility.

  • Inflation Forces the Bank of Canada’s Hand Ahead of Fed and ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada sent out a warning to investors this week that inflation still matters.In a surprise move, it accelerated the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase and began paring back its bond purchases on Wednesday. That made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.It’s a turn in policy by Governor Tiff Macklem that shows there’s a limit to how much he’s willing to test the upper boundaries of inflation, with new forecasts showing the central bank expects the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades. The question is whether Canada’s situation is unique, or foreshadowing the start of a global exit from stimulus.Markets, however, see it as an outlier so far.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney.While the Canadian dollar jumped the most since June on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada’s big move didn’t cause much of a ripple effect in global markets. The MSCI benchmark for global stocks is trading within 1% of a record high. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen below 1.6%, from 1.74% at the end of March, as investors pare expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon.‘Distinguishing Factors’Counterparts elsewhere, meanwhile, are resisting. At a decision Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying, while the Federal Reserve has long been adamant it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.“Central banks of small economies can sometimes be canaries in the coal mine,” Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Washington-based Evercore ISI, said in a report to investors. “But while there are some elements of this decision that have an obvious read-across to other central banks, there are also distinguishing factors that caution against naive extrapolation.”Some analysts don’t even see the Canadian central bank taking a dramatically more aggressive policy stance, even after Wednesday’s move. At a press conference after the decision, Macklem emphasized the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.Macklem is right-sizing one of the more aggressive quantitative easing programs relative to the size of its bond market, in an economy also being supported by massive fiscal stimulus. The Bank of Canada owns more than 40% of outstanding federal government bonds, potentially distorting the market.“Canada is different. The amount of the bonds they are buying is huge,” Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in New York, said by phone. “The Fed doesn’t have that issue.”The economic fundamentals are also pretty solid. Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% of U.S. losses made up so far. Canada’s red-hot housing market is another worry.“The situation is sufficiently unique in Canada that I’m not sure it applies to the Fed, or ECB,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Our labor market basically is back to where it was.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of Canada brought forward when it expects the economy’s excess slack to be absorbed, but the accompanying Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor a full report, see herePerhaps more consequential, the Bank of Canada’s mandate is narrow -- focused on a 2% inflation target, with some flexibility over timing. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above that mark for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. The central bank sees inflation at 2.4% in the final quarter of 2023, a rare divergence from target at the close of its forecasts.Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation this week by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until a full recovery. It’s a policy that’s paralleled in the U.S.But the Fed is juggling a number of objectives. These include growing concerns about racial equity that suggest it’s waiting for the headline jobless number to drop even below estimates of full employment.A more accommodative approach was formalized in a policy review last year that now allows the Fed to explicitly overshoot 2% inflation moderately for some time. It’s an option the Bank of Canada is considering as it completes its own mandate renewal later this year.(Updates with inflation forecast in final quarter of 2023 in 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Breaches $50,000 Threshold With Technicals Back in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin headed for its worst week in almost two months as a proposed capital-gains tax increase for wealthy Americans intensified the volatility whiplashing the world’s largest cryptocurrency.A fresh bout of selling on Friday drove Bitcoin down as much as 7.9% to $47,525 -- below its 100-day moving average -- as it continued to take out key technical levels. Wall Street analysts warn of further losses for the notoriously volatile currency that hit a record high of $64,870 on April 14 ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing, before succumbing to an unexplained weekend swoon.This week’s roughly 20% rout marks the worst period for Bitcoin since it tumbled amid a wider slump in risk assets at the end of February. Even digital currencies that have managed to eke out gains over the past few days, like Ether and the satirical Dogecoin, tumbled on Friday as the crypto space turned into a sea of red.“Bitcoin has slipped below the 50-day moving average support that it held sacrosanct through this rally,” said Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange. “It looks like there is more downside here.”Read more: Wall Street Starts to See Weakness Emerge in Bitcoin ChartsThe latest threat comes from a Bloomberg News report Thursday that the Biden administration is considering raising the tax on capital gains to 39.6% for those earning more than $1 million a year. That was enough to ignite the biggest slide in U.S. stocks in five weeks. U.S. investors in Bitcoin, which has advanced more than 70% this year despite its recent pullback, already face a capital gains tax if they sell the cryptocurrency after holding it for more than a year.But the coin’s been one of the best-performing assets in recent years -- anyone who bought a year ago is sitting on a nearly 550% gain. For investors who bought in April 2019, it’s roughly 800%.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Bitcoin correcting below $50,000 is doing what we see as normal for bull-markets as it flushes excesses and probes for support. The traders’ adage “If it seems easy, something’s wrong” appears to be playing out, with some key bullish underpinnings in place: Ethereum is above its $2,000 threshold and the launch of U.S. crypto ETFs appear imminent.-- Mike McGlone, BI commodities strategist. Click here to read the research.To be sure, the proposal will have to wind its way through Congress and even if it’s passed, investors don’t yet know when it would go into effect, said Simon Peters, crypto-asset analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro.But, “we are clearly seeing some selling pressure,” said Peters. “This has coincided with the crypto market arguably looking quite frothy after a ramp up in purchases -- and prices -- in recent months, with this announcement acting as a catalyst for a deeper retracement.”The IRS has stepped up enforcement of tax collection on crypto sales. The agency -- which began asking crypto users to disclose transactions on their 2019 individual tax returns -- asks taxpayers whether they “received, sold, sent, exchanged or otherwise acquired any financial interest in any digital currency.”Read more: Bitcoin’s Big Selloff Was a Long Time Coming: Investors ReactBitcoin broke below its 100-day moving average earlier Friday. For many chartists, its next support level is around its 150-day line, followed by its longer-term 200-day one around $34,520. But, some might be heartened by the fact that its relative strength indicator is nearing an oversold level (it’s currently at 30.5), meaning that Bitcoin could see a reprieve from the selling.Carter Worth at Cornerstone Macro said his analysis points to Bitcoin falling to $40,000. That could happen if it breaks below the trend line that’s been in effect the past six months. The level corresponds to Bitcoin’s 150-day moving average and has showed significance during this year’s trading -- it posed resistance in January while offering support in late February.Still, investors may need to buckle up for more volatility in the near-term.“People have been talking about the capital gains tax and U.S. stock-market selloff being the catalyst of this,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital. “If it is true we’ve moved too much -- but once Bitcoin gets a head of steam it is tough to stop unless you are at a technical area.”(Updates price levels, updates comments, adds 100-DMA info)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. appeals court denies Dakota Access rehearing request, environmental review to continue

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday denied Dakota Access LLC's petition for a rehearing of a court decision that canceled a key permit for its oil pipeline and ordered an environmental review, court documents show. The decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia means the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) technically is still trespassing on federal land because it does not have a permit to cross under the Dakotas' Lake Oahe. The line is currently operating indefinitely but will be reassessed once the environmental review of the line is completed in March 2022.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Central Bank Rate Hike Chatter Weighing on Prices

    The direction and the price action will ultimately be determined by whether investors will continue to be willing to chase the market higher.