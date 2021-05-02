U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.55 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.82 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -0.09 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0092 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0124 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3040
    +0.3800 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,005.81
    -602.10 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Root, Inc.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
RADNOR, Pa., May 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio against Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) (“Root”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired: (a) Root securities between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) Root Class A common stock issued in connection with Root’s initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020 (the “IPO”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Root securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 18, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/root-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=root

Root provides insurance products and services in the United States. Root has historically focused on auto insurance and operates a direct-to-consumer model that serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through Root’s website. Leading up to and following the IPO, Root described itself as an innovator in the personal insurance space with a new data- and technology-driven business model that was ready to disrupt traditional insurance markets and capture disproportionate market share, in part because of Root’s telematics-driven approach to insurance—i.e., the collection and transmission of vehicle-use data through devices.

On October 28, 2020, Root conducted the IPO, selling 26.8 million shares of its Class A common stock to the public at $27.00 per share for total approximate proceeds of $724.43 million. On October 29, 2020, Root filed a prospectus on a Form 424B4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, together with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”). Throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented Root’s cash flow needs and auto-insurance business prospects.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents and the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Root would foreseeably fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years following the IPO; (ii) accordingly, Root would foreseeably require significant cash infusions to meet its cash flow needs; (iii) notwithstanding the defendants’ touting of Root’s purportedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of Root’s established industry peers in fact possessed significant competitive advantages over Root with respect to, inter alia, telematics data and data engagement; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and the defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Root investors may, no later than May 18, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


