DEADLINE ALERT for LFMD, RMO, and CS: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD)
Class Period: January 19, 2021 – April 13, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that many of LifeMD’s executives were associated with Redwood Scientific when it was charged for unlawful autoshipping, abusive telemarketing, and false claims, and that they employed similar practices at the Company; (2) that LifeMD engaged in autoshipping products to unwilling customers to record recurring revenue and the Company made it difficult to cancel such subscriptions; (3) that certain of the purportedly licensed physicians on the Company’s platform were not in fact licensed and faced disciplinary action; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing practices, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny and/or reputational harm; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO)
Class Period: October 5, 2020 – March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021

Shareholders with $50,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Romeo Power had only two battery cell suppliers, not four; (2) the future potential risks that defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo Power’s business, operations and business prospects; (3) Romeo Power did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021; (4) Romeo Power’s supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo Power’s revenue growth; and (5) Romeo Power’s supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)
Class Period: October 29, 2020 – March 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Credit Suisse’s co-mingling of its lending, asset management, and private wealth management functions and imprudently aggressive pursuit of fees had materially diminished the Company’s ability to properly assess and manage its own risk exposure to high-risk clients and potential liabilities from client losses; (2) that Credit Suisse had ignored numerous red flags in connection with the Greensill funds, such as suspicious shipment activities during an internal compliance check, and overrode the concerns of the Company’s in-house credit-structuring team in packing and selling billions of dollars’ worth of Greensill-linked securities to investors; (3) that Credit Suisse had conspired to allow Archegos to covertly take on billions of dollars in excessively concentrated and risky positions by utilizing highly leveraged total return swaps, placing the risk of loss associated with these positions on Credit Suisse and its investors; (4) that Credit Suisse was understating its exposure to risk and thus overstating its Tier 1 capital ratios in its public statements; and (5) that Credit Suisse’s internal controls were inadequate to ensure that the Company’s potential liability to customers and losses arising from its exposure to customer losses were properly accounted for, managed and disclosed to investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com


