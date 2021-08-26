U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

DEADLINE ALERT for LIVE, ATI, SLQT, and PHG: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE)
Class Period: December 28, 2016 – August 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Live’s earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) that the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) that Live had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of “other income” related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) that Live’s acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) that using December 30, 2017 as the “acquisition date” and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) that, by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) that between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live’s CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP)
Class Period: April 1, 2021 – July 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)
Class Period: February 8, 2021 – May 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote’s 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)
Class Period: February 25, 2020 – June 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (2) as a result, the Company’s Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (3) accordingly, the Company’s sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com


