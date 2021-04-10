U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,453.36
    +1,856.80 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ebix, Inc.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
RADNOR, Pa., April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) (“Ebix”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Ebix securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased or acquired Ebix securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 23, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/ebix-inc-securities-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=ebix

Ebix supplies infrastructure exchanges to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittances, and healthcare industries.

The Class Period commences on November 9, 2020, when Ebix filed its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2020 on a Form 10-Q with the SEC, stating in relevant part that the “Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, evaluated the effectiveness of our ‘disclosure controls and procedures’ . . . [and] have concluded that these disclosure controls and procedures are effective.”

On February 19, 2021, after the market closed, Ebix revealed that its independent auditor, RSM US LLP (“RSM”), resigned “as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020” related to Ebix’s gift card business in India. RSM also stated that there was a material weakness related to Ebix’s failure to design controls “over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement.” Additionally, Ebix and RSM disagreed over the accounting treatment of $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel in December 2020.

Following this news, Ebix’s share price fell $20.24, or approximately 40%, to close at $30.50 on February 22, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix’s gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Ebix’s internal control over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; (3) Ebix’s independent auditor, RSM, was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Ebix’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ebix investors may, no later than April 23, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Whipsawed Bitcoin Investors Eye Coinbase as Steadier Crypto Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- For many investors, Coinbase Global Inc.’s trading debut next week will be an entry into the $2 trillion cryptocurrency market.And for those who have already gorged on Bitcoin, the arrival of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange on the Nasdaq Stock Market could be what is needed to settle portfolios roiled by the asset class’s notorious volatility.There are other stocks already tied to the bits and bytes of the various blockchains. Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. and Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Inc. have both notably added billions worth of Bitcoin to their treasuries. But with Coinbase’s public listing, investors will have the choice of an equity tied to cryptocurrencies that is -- so the hope goes -- less likely to suffer persistent cycles of boom and bust.“For a crypto investor that also buys stocks, it has the ability to diversify risks as there is a very profitable exchange platform that trades on another venue (stock exchange) whose flows of buyers and sellers can be less correlated than many crypto prices,” wrote Greg Foss, a veteran credit trader, Bitcoin investor and chief financial officer for Validus Power Corp., in an email reply to questions.Coinbase is planning to go public through a direct listing in which it will not raise any new capital, it said in an S-1 filing. The direct listing allows current shareholders to trade their shares without a lock-up period that is typical in an initial public offering. It was valued at about $90 billion in its final week of trading on Nasdaq’s private market, Bloomberg News reported.Still, because volume and price tend to go hand-in-hand, Coinbase’s transaction revenue, its largest segment, could remain susceptible to cryptocurrency market gyrations.“In a traditional stock portfolio it gives exposure to an exchange platform that generates trading fees on crypto,” wrote Foss. “Those fees increase with volumes and volumes typically increase with prices, so there is a beta trade there.”Coinbase said Tuesday that it expects to report a first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020. The bumper quarter for the exchange comes amid surging cryptocurrency prices. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and six other cryptocurrencies advanced by more than 100% in each of the last two quarters.Coinbase may have further appeal for investors. The exchange could provide an accessible diversified investment into the space, where there’s a proliferation of cryptocurrency tokens and few passive vehicles to spread bets around, according to Gil Luria, head of institutional research at D.A. Davidson & Co.“Coinbase will win regardless of which crypto asset emerges as a winner, and their revenue is tied more to trading volumes, which are often less volatile than asset values,” Luria wrote in an email.But investors looking to add some stability to their cryptocurrency portfolios may want to exercise patience.Kevin Kelly, global head of macro strategy at research firm Delphi Digital, warns that those seeking a lower volatility investment might want to sit out Coinbase’s first week of trading.“I expect to see a lot of volatility next week once COIN begins trading, but eventually I think we’ll see it trade more in line with the direction of the broader crypto market,” Kelly wrote in an email. “However, I view it as a lower beta play on the continued expansion of crypto with less downside risk to crypto asset prices; in other words, COIN is more agnostic to crypto asset prices and may be an attractive opportunity for investors looking to gain exposure to the continued adoption of crypto without taking on similar levels of price volatility.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Investors keep faith in U.S. value stocks as tech roars back

    A rebound in growth and technology stocks has investors gauging whether a months-long rally in the shares of banks, energy companies and other economically sensitive names is running on empty or simply refueling. The Russell 1000 value index started 2021 with its biggest quarterly outperformance relative to its growth counterpart in 20 years, as investors poured money into the shares of battered companies they thought would benefit most from a vaccine-generated reopening of the U.S. economy. The script has flipped since mid-March, with the Russell growth index gaining over 6% compared to a rise of just over 2% for value.

  • China Fines Alibaba Record $2.8 Billion After Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after an anti-monopoly probe found it abused its market dominance, as Beijing clamps down on its internet giants.The 18.2 billion yuan penalty is triple the previous high of almost $1 billion that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. had to pay in 2015, and was based on 4% of Alibaba’s 2019 domestic revenue, according to China’s antitrust watchdog. The company will also have to initiate “comprehensive rectifications,” from protecting merchants and customers to strengthening internal controls, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.The fine -- about 12% of Alibaba’s fiscal 2020 net income -- helps remove some of the uncertainty that’s hung over China’s second-largest corporation. But Beijing remains intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants and is said to be scrutinizing other parts of billionaire founder Jack Ma’s empire, including Ant Group Co.’s consumer-lending businesses and Alibaba’s extensive media holdings.Alibaba used its platform rules and technical methods like data and algorithms “to maintain and strengthen its own market power and obtain improper competitive advantage,” the State Administration for Market Regulation concluded in its investigation. The company will likely have to change a raft of practices, like merchant exclusivity, which critics say helped it become China’s largest e-commerce operation.“The high fine puts the regulator in the media spotlight and sends a strong signal to the tech sector that such types of exclusionary conduct will no longer be tolerated,” said Angela Zhang, author of “Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism” and director of Centre for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. “It’s a stone that kills two birds.”Alibaba’s practice of imposing a “pick one from two” choice on merchants “shuts out and restricts competition“ in the domestic online retail market, according to the statement.The government action sends a clear warning to the tech sector as the government scrutinizes the influence that companies like Alibaba and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. wield over spheres from consumer data to mergers and acquisitions.The investigation into Alibaba was one of the opening salvos in a campaign seemingly designed to curb the power of China’s internet leaders and their billionaire founders. The company has come under mounting pressure from authorities since Ma spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector in October. Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering.Alibaba said it will hold a conference call Monday morning Hong Kong time to address lingering questions around the antitrust watchdog’s decree.“China’s record fine on Alibaba may lift the regulatory overhang that has weighed on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly probe in late December,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam said, describing the fine as a small price to pay to do away with that uncertainty.”Further ActionStill, it remains unclear whether the watchdog or other agencies might demand further action. Regulators are said for instance to be concerned about Alibaba’s ability to sway public discourse and want the company to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s leading English-language newspaper.The Hangzhou-based firm will be required to implement “comprehensive rectifications,” including strengthening internal controls, upholding fair competition, and protecting businesses on its platform and consumers’ rights, the regulator said. It will need to submit reports on self-regulation to the authority for three consecutive years.“Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination. To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.Faced ChallengesChief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said in a memo to employees on Saturday that Alibaba always reflected and adapted when it faced challenges. He called for unity among staff, saying the company should “make self-adjustments and start over again.”The Communist Party-run People’s Daily newspaper said in a commentary on Saturday that the punishment involves specific anti-monopoly measures regulatory authorities take to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital.”“It doesn’t mean denying the significant role of platform economy in overall economic and social development, and doesn’t signal a shift of attitude in terms of the country’s support to the platform economy,” the newspaper said. “Regulations are for better development, and ‘reining in’ is also a kind of love.”(Updates with company’s comment from 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • H-Energy’s Ex-Dubai-Based LNG Trading Arm Being Liquidated

    (Bloomberg) -- A liquefied natural gas trading company that was until recently based in Dubai and part of India’s Hiranandani Group is being liquidated, according to a letter to creditors seen by Bloomberg News.HE Mideast Ltd. had insufficient funds to meet its debts, according to the letter, dated April 1, seen by Bloomberg. The firm defaulted on at least $50 million worth of debt to LNG suppliers including Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said people with knowledge of the matter.The company took speculative positions on physical and paper LNG trades over the last few years, which strapped them with debt they were unable to repay, said the people, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.Novato Investing Ltd., current owner of HE Mideast, declined to comment on any liquidation. Shell declined to comment, and Petronas didn’t respond to a request to comment. Petronas signed a supply deal with the company in 2018. Shell and Petronas declined to comment.Novato has appointed FTI Consulting as liquidator for HE Mideast, and will hold its first meeting with creditors on April 20, according to the letter to creditors. FTI declined to comment.HE Mideast changed its name from H-Energy Mideast DMCC in July 2020, and was established as a Dubai-based trading firm by H-Energy Global Ltd. in 2014, according to a certificate of name change and trading license seen by Bloomberg News. The company recently had ownership transferred to Novato Investing Ltd. and was re-domiciled to the British Virgin Islands, the people said.H-Energy Global, a member of India’s Hiranandani Group, is a smaller, new entrant in the LNG space.(Updates with no comment from Shell and Petronas in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR, Bain Said Among Bidders to Advance on Rolls-Royce ITP Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has whittled down the list of potential buyers for its ITP Aero division to suitors including KKR & Co. and Bain Capital, according to people familiar with the matter.The two private-equity suitors are among those who have advanced to the next round while bidders including Carlyle Group Inc. and CVC Capital Partners have dropped out, said the people, asking not to be identified because discussions are private.Buyout firm TowerBrook Capital, which owns Spanish aircraft supplier Aernnova, and its bidding partner Onex Corp. are also still interested in ITP, the people said. Spanish manufacturer Aciturri Aerostructures may team up with one of the other bidders, the people said.Rolls said last month the planned disposal of ITP Aero is progressing well, reporting “ongoing conversations” with a number of potential buyers. The unit could fetch about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) and next bids are due in May, people familiar said.The London-based manufacturer is seeking to divest the Spanish aircraft equipment supplier as part of a plan to raise more than 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) from asset disposals.The U.K. company is coming off a harrowing year that saw it cut 7,000 jobs as the coronavirus crisis grounded the wide-body jets that use its engines, stifling vital maintenance revenue.Representatives for Rolls, KKR, Bain, Carlyle, CVC and TowerBrook declined to comment while Onex and Aciturri couldn’t be immediately reached outside usual business hours.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Stocks Post Longest Weekly Winning Streak in 17 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities edged up to a fresh record, as investors weighed prospects for recovery and awaited the earnings season.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.1% at the close, completing a sixth week of gains, its longest weekly winning streak since November 2019. Health-care and construction shares led gains, while energy dropped. The tech subindex rose 0.3%, almost ending at 700 for the first time since the dot-com days of 2001.European equities have rallied strongly in 2021, in a rare instance of outperforming the U.S., as investors have boosted the cheap and cyclical shares that dominate the region’s stock market on bets of a vaccine-fueled recovery. The Stoxx 600 this week surged above its previous record held in February 2020, erasing all its pandemic-fueled losses.The next catalyst for stocks is likely the upcoming earnings season that should confirm positive macro trends, said Ignacio Cantos, investment director at ATL Capital in Madrid. “Until then, we will see a lateral market, there’s still lots of money available and few places to put it but the big question is if the recovery is already priced in,” Cantos said.“Equities had a strong run in Q1, with surging inflows and risk-on rotation propelled by vaccine roll-out, fiscal stimulus and dovish policy,” Barclays Plc strategist Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note. “‘Goldilocks’ economy might be here to stay, but given rather stretched positioning, sentiment, valuations and technicals now, more ‘normal’ returns are to be expected.”Among notable movers, TUI AG fell 2.1% after issuing convertible bonds. Puma SE climbed 2.3%, boosting consumer shares, after Jefferies predicted a strong earnings update.You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Lawmakers pressure Biden to say yes to more payments

    The president is being urged to roll more direct aid money into his infrastructure bill.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $58K, Reverses Two-Day Losses Despite Lower Trading Volume

    The price gain came amid new signs of growing mainstream adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • US STOCKS-Tech boost lifts S&P to record as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday, as Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data and helped lift technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Exclusive: China's Didi picks Goldman, Morgan Stanley for mega U.S. IPO - sources

    China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has mandated Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to lead its blockbuster IPO and plans to file confidentially for the New York float this month, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Didi, backed by Asian technology investment giants SoftBank, Alibaba and Tencent, is looking to list as soon as July, according to the people. It is eyeing a valuation of at least $100 billion via the initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported last month.

  • ‘51% to go’: Reddit crowd rejoices at report that Melvin Capital rang up a 49% first-quarter loss

    Melvin Capital is giving the Reddit crowd something to cheer about on a Friday, after the hedge fund rang up a 49% first-quarter loss, according to a report from Bloomberg News on Friday.

  • Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs And JPMorgan Urge Shareholders To Vote Against Racial Equity Oversight

    Five of the nation's largest banks are asking shareholders to reject racial equity resolution audit less than a year after the Black Lives Matter movement

  • The Electric-Vehicle Future Is Nearly Here. This Overlooked Auto Components Giant Is Ready.

    For all the hard-charging talk about electric cars, you might think that they were taking over the U.S. market. Electric cars there are suddenly 14% of the market, or 23% if we count plug-in hybrids that burn fossil fuel for backup. In the U.S., meanwhile, a $7,500 credit for every electric vehicle phases out after companies sell 200,000 of them, so (TSLA) (ticker: TSLA) and (GM) (GM), the biggest EV players, no longer benefit.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 80%

    After a volatile first quarter, Q2 has kicked off in style, and the major indexes sit at – or hover near – all-time highs. The government bond market has also been steadying as yields have pulled back after rising higher earlier in the year, soothing investor fears that inflation could get out of hand. Moreover, the economic recovery seems to be gathering steam at a faster pace than anticipated. “We had been expecting the data to improve about this time, and early signals are that the recovery is absolutely on track,” said Hugh Gimber, J.P. Morgan’s global market strategist. “This is the period where the forecast of a strong recovery in growth is starting to look more like the fact of a strong recovery in growth.” Against this backdrop, the analysts at J.P. Morgan have pinpointed 2 names which they believe are set for strong growth in the year ahead; both are expected to handsomely reward investors with at least 80% of gains over the coming months. We ran them through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) We’ll start in China, where Tencent Music Entertainment is the offspring of China’s giant online venture company, Tencent, and Spotify, the Swedish streaming company that makes music and playlists easy. Tencent Music has seen consistently strong sales and earnings for the past year, with the top line growing year-over-year in each quarter of 2020. The Q4 report showed $1.26 billion in the top line, the highest in the last two years, along with 12 cents per share in earnings, up 33% year-over-year. Strong streaming revenue, which showed 29% growth, helped drive the results. And, Tencent Music, through its variety of apps, is the top music streaming service in the Chinese online market – as shown by the 40.4% yoy increase in paid subscribers during Q4. In its quarterly results, the company reported 4.3 million net new users in Q4, to reach 56 million active premium accounts across its apps. That said, the stock has pulled back sharply recently, as like many other high-flying growth names, worries regarding an overheated valuation have come to the fore. But pullbacks often spell opportunity, and covering the stock for JPM, Alex Yao notes the strong subscription growth, as well as the potential in the company’s other businesses, online ads and long-form audio, for monetization. “We believe TME is entering a healthy development cycle with successive growth engines: 1) music subscription remains the core revenue driver with consistent paying ratio improvement, 2) ads revenue ramps up quickly, and 3) active investments in long-form audio initiative, which could become a new growth driver in 2022 and afterwards," Yao noted. To this end, Yao puts a $36 price target on TME, suggesting a one-year upside of 84%, to back his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. (To watch Yao’s track record, click here) Overall, TME has a thumbs up from Wall Street. Of the 11 reviews on record, 7 are to Buy, 3 are to Hold, and 1 says Sell, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $19.50, and their $30.19 average price target implies an upside of 55% for the months ahead. (See TME stock analysis on TipRanks) Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) The next JPM pick we’re looking at is Y-mAbs, a late-stage clinical biopharma company with a focus on pediatric oncology. The company is working on the development and commercialization of new antibody-based cancer therapeutics. Y-mAbs has one medication – Danyelza – approved for use to treat neuroblastoma in children age 1 and over, and a ‘broad and advanced’ pipeline of drug candidates in various stages of the clinical process, as well as five additional products in pre-clinical research stages. Having an approved drug is a ‘holy grail’ for clinical biopharmaceutical companies, and in 4Q20 Y-mAbs saw considerable income from Danyelza. The company announced at the end of December that it had agreed to sell the Priority Review Voucher for the drug to United Therapeutics for $105 million. Y-mAbs will retain the rights to 60% of the net proceeds from the sale, under an agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering. Also in December, the company announced a license agreement with SciClone. The partnership gives Y-mAbs and Danyelza an opening for treating pediatric patients in China. The agreement includes Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, and is worth up to $120 million for Y-mAbs. The company has entered other agreements making Danyelza available in Eastern Europe and Russia. Danyelza is Y-mAbs flagship product, but the company also has omburtamab in advanced stages of the pipeline. This drug candidate saw a setback in October last year, when the FDA refused to file the company's Biologics License Application, proposed for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis. Y-mAbs has been in steady communication with the FDA since then, with a new target date for the BLA at the end of 2Q21 or early in 3Q21. These two drugs – one approved and one not yet – form the basis of the JPM outlook on this stock. Analyst Tessa Romero writes, “Our thesis revolves around the de-risked nature of the pediatric oncology pipeline. Our recent KOL feedback is enthusiastic about use of lead asset Danyelza in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma (NB). For second lead asset omburtamab in NB metastatic to the central nervous system (CNS/LM from NB), while the ‘Refuse to File’ last year and subsequent regulatory delays were certainly disappointing, we still see a high probability of approval for the product in the 2Q/3Q22 timeframe…” Looking ahead, Romero sees an upbeat outlook for the company: “Coupling our anticipation of a healthy launch for Danyelza, with regulatory/clinical momentum expected in the near- to mid-term, we see shares poised to rebound and see an attractive buying opportunity at current levels.” The analyst puts a $52 price target on YMAB shares, implying an upside of 86% for the year ahead, and supporting an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Romero’s track record, click here) Overall, the Wall Street reviews break down 3 to 1 in favor of Buys versus Holds on Y-mAbs, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares have an average price target of $61.25, suggestive of a 121% upside potential this year. (See YMAB stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin Price Shoots Past $60K, Ether Hits New All-Time High in Early Saturday Trading

    The price action comes just ahead of a highly anticipated Nasdaq listing for leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase.

  • Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. files for IPO

    The Honest Co., the consumer-products company co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, has filed for an initial public offering.

  • Arm Battle With China CEO Escalates, Complicating SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle for control of Arm Ltd.’s China business is escalating with new lawsuits aimed at keeping the unit’s controversial chief executive in power, further complicating SoftBank Group Corp.’s efforts to sell the business to Nvidia Corp.The dispute erupted almost a year ago in June after the board voted to oust Arm China Chief Executive Officer Allen Wu for conflicts of interest, but he refused to leave. Now the Chinese unit, which remains under Wu’s control, has filed lawsuits against three senior executives the board designated to replace him, according to people familiar with the matter. The previously unreported suits could take years to resolve, suggesting Wu may remain entrenched.Wu fired the three men -- including co-CEO Phil Tang -- but they were subsequently reinstated by the board. In the new lawsuits, Arm China is suing the trio, demanding they return company property, according to the people.Arm China declined to comment on any ongoing legal cases or possible settlement talks. It did say the three executives had caused “material damages” to the company and they had been terminated for legitimate reasons.Tang didn’t return requests for comment. Arm Ltd. declined to elaborate, saying it won’t comment on pending legal matters.The complex tussle has thrown into question the future of Arm, whose semiconductor technology is the world’s most widely used for smartphones and is increasingly deployed in computers. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son agreed to sell the British chip designer to Nvidia for $40 billion last year, but the path for completing that transaction is growing increasingly difficult.The China dispute also raises questions about Beijing’s willingness to protect foreign investment in the world’s second-largest economy. Arm Ltd. sold a majority stake in the China unit to a consortium of investors, including Beijing-backed institutions. That has complicated the British firm’s efforts to manage Arm China and Wu, who has support from local authorities in Shenzhen.Both sides appear to be at a stalemate. Wu, a Chinese-born U.S. citizen, pulled back from signing settlement agreements worth tens of millions of dollars if he would leave the company, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about legal matters. At the same time, two minority shareholders in Arm China linked to Wu have filed lawsuits to overturn his June 4 dismissal, they said.SoftBank opened negotiations with him last year and had hoped to reach some sort of resolution, they said. Instead the court battles are deepening and the Japanese company has soured over the increasingly complicated dispute, the people said. SoftBank is now resigned to letting the legal proceedings take their course and there are no current negotiations with Wu, according to one of the people.“We are going through a leadership change in China; it’s taking time to resolve,” said Arm Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Segars in an interview with Bloomberg Television recently. “It’s hard. But we are confident that’s going to get resolved.”SoftBank and Nvidia declined to comment on the dispute in China.Arm China said in a statement that Wu’s position “is compliant with legal registration and confirmed by China law and regulations.”Read more: Arm Takes Aim at Intel Chips in Biggest Tech Overhaul in DecadeThe standoff accords a relatively unknown executive outsized influence over one of the industry’s most important pieces of technology, in the world’s biggest internet and semiconductor market. Chinese companies need unfettered access to Arm’s products to push forward with the country’s attempts to make itself more independent in chip technology, an area where it’s largely reliant on imports. Beyond resolving the stalemate, Nvidia and SoftBank also need Beijing’s signoff to seal their deal, and it’s unclear whether Wu’s presence would complicate that.Wu’s hold on Arm China is partially due to local laws which make it difficult to change control of a company unless you’re physically in control of the company stamp and registration documents. He’s refused to give them up and has used company funds to pay for legal fees incurred in his attempt to fight off his dismissal, the people said.Arm China said payment of legal fees “is made in compliance with company policies as well as China laws and regulations.”His ultimate goals appear to be a large cash payoff and immunity from subsequent legal action, according to people who’ve spoken with him. Inside Arm China, which is responsible for selling licenses to its chip designs and fundamental technology in the country, Wu has told local staff he’s not going anywhere. He recently gave employees Chinese New Year cash presents in a red envelope with his surname on it.Arm China said the money came from Wu personally to show his appreciation to colleagues, a tradition at Chinese New Year in the country.Hearings in the case against the three executives are expected to take place in late May, one of the people said. Separately, two minority shareholders in Arm China have sued the Chinese entity in Shenzhen to nullify the board’s decision to oust Wu. These two cases are now being merged and hearings are slated for late April, the people said.Son told investors as recently as February that he expects to close the Arm sale and “I don’t have any Plan B.”Arm, for its part is trying to make sure that its technology remains pervasive in China despite U.S. sanctions intended to curb the supply of American technology to major companies like Huawei Technologies Co. While Arm is a U.K.-based company part of its operations are in the U.S. making its products subject to controls.The Chinese government has not stated its position on the Arm China leadership struggle, but the unit has several government-backed shareholders including sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and the Silk Road Fund.In his interview with Bloomberg Television, Arm Ltd. CEO Segars said that the ten-month standoff hasn’t hurt Arm’s business in China. Lack of travel for face-to-face meetings during the pandemic has prolonged the process of changing leadership in China, he said.“When we announced the deal in September, we said it would take about 18 months,” he said. “We remain confident in that timeline.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin bull Novogratz says U.S. faces ‘existential crisis’ if it can’t engineer a digital dollar soon

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the U.S. has its fate in its own hands but will be at a dire competitive disadvantage if it doesn't come up with a digital dollar soon.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai sells more stock as prices rally to a record

    Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sold another chunk of shares this week, valued at nearly $7 million, as the stock surged to record highs.