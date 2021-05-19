U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Canoo Inc.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read
RADNOR, Pa., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV; GOEVW) (“Canoo”) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC; HCACW; HCACU) (“Hennessy Capital”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Canoo securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 1, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/canoo-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=Canoo

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (“Canoo Holdings”) was an electric vehicle (“EV”) company that touted a “unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first.” On or about December 21, 2020, Canoo Holdings became a public entity via merger with Hennessy Capital, with the surviving entity named Canoo (the “Merger”).

The Class Period commences on August 18, 2020, when Hennessy Capital and Canoo Holdings issued a joint press release announcing the Merger. In its press release, Canoo Holdings touted its engineering services line and the Hyundai partnership for the co-development of a future EV platform.

On March 29, 2021, after the market closed, Canoo held a conference call in connection with its fourth quarter 2020 financial results which were released the same day. During the call, defendant, Tony Aquila, a director of Canoo since the closing of the Merger, revealed that Canoo would no longer focus on its engineering services line. The same day, Canoo also announced that Paul Balciunas, who served as the Chief Financial Officer of Canoo following the close of the Merger, had resigned, effective April 2, 2021. Following this news, Canoo’s stock price fell $2.50, or 21.19%, to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) Canoo would deemphasize its engineering services business; (3) contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Canoo’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Canoo investors may, no later than June 1, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


  • U.K.’s Post-Brexit Economy Collides With Key Climate Tool

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Beyond Brexit weekly newsletter, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.The U.K.’s industry is facing even higher carbon costs after the nation debuted its post-Brexit emissions trading system on Wednesday.Putting a price on pollution raises the challenge for the British government of how to be a world leader on climate issues while at the same time making sure its businesses can compete globally. The market’s first day of trading showed that British emissions will be at least as expensive as those in Europe, ratcheting up tension between the climate ambitions of politicians and the need to increase industrial output to boost the economy.”Today’s first U.K. emissions trading system auction is a major milestone in delivering our goal to clean up our energy system, support businesses to decarbonize at the least cost and drive forward the green industrial revolution,” said U.K. Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan. “At every step of the way, we will protect the competitiveness of British industry and minimize risk of carbon leakage as we transition to a green economy.”The U.K. sold permits for about 6 million metric tons of carbon emissions for just under 44 pounds ($62.30), about the same price as European permits. Still, on the first day of trading benchmark futures contracts for U.K. emissions closed at a 6.5% premium to the EU equivalent. If the price maintains around the current level, it could trigger government intervention as soon as this summer.That differential could be part of the growing pains of a new market, but it’s also be a sign that at least some market participants expect the contracts to be more expensive than those in the EU.The U.K. system is also much smaller than the one in Europe and set to shrink even more. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to cut emissions by 78% by 2035 on the way to zeroing out emissions by the middle of the century.While the EU has a similar goal for 2050, its path to get there is much different. Coal plants are already nearly extinct in the U.K. and will be completely shutdown by 2024. Germany may take until 2038 to hit that milestone and EU countries like Poland beyond that.That means the U.K. will need to cut emissions from more difficult sectors like industry and use more expensive technologies to meet its goals. Incentivizing that shift will require a consistently higher carbon price.“The U.K. has a more ambitious climate target than the European Union, and that’s ultimately going be reflected in the price,” said Ariel Perez, partner and head of environmental products at Hartree Partners LP. “The U.K. has already achieved more emission reductions than Europe. So the remaining abatement options in the U.K. are fewer and more expensive than those in Europe.”This is just the beginning and prices in the two systems may align in future. If they don’t, that could shift the balance against U.K. business.“If U.K. allowances would actually trade significantly higher than EU allowances, then this would be a competitive disadvantage for U.K. participants,” said Sebastian Rilling, EU power and carbon market analyst at ICIS.While the U.K. modeled its market on the EU one, which it participated in for over 15 years, there are some crucial differences. One obvious difference is that it’s new. That means companies like power generators haven’t built up a surplus of permits like they have over the years in Europe.That led to a surge in demand for the first auction on Wednesday afternoon. Bidders offered to buy permits to cover more than 29 million tons of emissions, though only 6 million were for sale.“There’s pent up demand,” said Louis Redshaw, chief executive officer of Redshaw Advisors Ltd. and a former Barclays Plc trader. “Electric utilities will buy everything they possibly can.”Under the EU system, carbon auctions usually begin in January, so that businesses can buy up permits gradually through the year. But British installations have been polluting for nearly five months without being able to buy any permits.The EU carbon price has surged dramatically in recent months as the market expects a tougher climate agenda to drive up the cost of emissions. Prices have surged more than 50% this year, beating most analyst estimates. Many traders are using the options market to bet that carbon will sail through 100 euros by the end of the year.In the rules set out for the U.K. system, the government has signaled it will be on the look out for any sign that rising costs could lead to a competitive disadvantage for businesses.The government has given itself greater ability than the EU to meddle in the market during its first years. Three months of elevated prices would trigger intervention, compared to 6 months for Brussels. The U.K. could also take action to alter the supply of permits. The current threshold for government intervention is 44.74 pounds in the futures market, 51 pence below Wednesday’s closing price.While a high carbon price is needed to ensure decarbonization, “further work is needed to ensure a level playing field that supports companies in hard to decarbonize sectors and protects competitiveness,” said Tom Thackray, director of infrastructure and energy at the Confederation of British Industry.(Updates with analyst comment from fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood, Still a Bitcoin Believer, Sees It Going to $500,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is keeping the faith, even in the face of Bitcoin’s massive plunge that had wiped $500 billion from the coin’s peak market value at one point.The head of Ark Investment Management said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that she still expects the cryptocurrency to reach a price of $500,000. She noted that as highly volatile sectors in the stock market are selling off amid inflation fears, Bitcoin is dropping as well. It last traded just below $38,000.“We go through soul searching times like this and scrape the models, and yes our conviction is just as high,” she said.Although Elon Musk has soured on Bitcoin due to its environmental impact, Wood said once renewables are incorporated into the Bitcoin mining technology, like she expects, “Elon will come back and be part of that ecosystem.”Musk’s quick change in opinion on the largest cryptocurrency may have been caused by pushback from institutional shareholders like BlackRock, she said.Despite her long-term conviction, Bitcoin and other digital coins may face more pain before mounting a comeback.“You never know how low is low when a market gets very emotional,” she said. “I think we’re in a capitulation phase. That’s a really great time to buy no matter what the asset is.”Wood has consistently loaded up on shares of Coinbase Global Inc. in the past two weeks as the cryptocurrency exchange has dipped below its April direct listing reference price and to a record low on Wednesday.In the interview, Wood also addressed the prospects for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to be approved in the U.S. this year, which appears to some less likely after a string of comments from regulators. Wood thinks the latest plunge could be a good thing for the prospects of approval. “The odds are going up now that we have had this correction,” she said.Although her funds have taken a hit this year, with her flagship Ark Innovation ETF down more than 34% from its high in February, the firm’s product line-up hasn’t yet faced a monthly outflow, she said.“There were a lot of commentators out there, shall I say, screaming about how our ETFs would have to shut down, which is impossible,” she said.In fact, the move toward value sectors that’s caused her funds to suffer is encouraging to her.“The forces that the coronavirus put in motion supporting all of the innovation in which we invest, they’re not looking back,” she said. “We’re looking at this saying: Alright, on sale. Innovation is on sale. Oh and by the way, the bull market had broadened out.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Drops to $36K, Triggering $8B in Liquidations

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Commodities Crumble, Showing Limit to Once-Unstoppable Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy and commodities futures swooned under the weight of inflation fears and concerns about the resilience of Chinese demand, raising doubts about the prospects for a much-vaunted commodity “supercycle.”Oil, copper, soybeans and almost every other futures contract linked to industrial and agricultural staples retreated on Wednesday amid a broader market meltdown afflicting everything from cryptos to equities.The stark downturn comes just weeks after luminaries from major investment banks and trading houses such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Trafigura Group boldly forecast the dawn of a new era of booming raw material markets.The specter of an inflationary contagion is heightening concern that central bankers will curb monetary stimulus, knocking out on the key pillars of a rally that drove commodities to a nine-year high last week. Traders also were spooked by comments from China’s chief administrative panel calling for tougher oversight of commodity markets and protecting consumers from soaring prices.“Concerns about higher inflation that could threaten or even derail the recovery of the global economy seem to have gained the upper hand today,” said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. “This has led to higher risk aversion among market participants as can also be seen by falling stock markets.”Hedge FundsThe surge in raw materials costs has had far-reaching impacts as consumers were socked with higher grocery bills and homebuilders struggled to manage sky-high lumber prices. Sanderson Farms Inc., the third-largest chicken producer in the U.S., may shelve plans to build a new processing plant in response to elevated prices for steel and other building materials.Investors will be closely scanning minutes from U.S. Federal Reserve deliberations at 2 p.m. Eastern time for clues on the outlook for any anti-inflationary measures.Even before Wednesday’s sell off, money managers had dialed back bets on rising commodity prices for the first time in over a month, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data on 20 raw materials compiled by Bloomberg.Crude fell as much as 5.4% in New York, the steepest intraday decline in more than six weeks. Swelling U.S. stockpiles added to concerns that Iran may soon pour more crude onto global markets as part of a revived nuclear deal.Industrial MetalsMeanwhile, copper dipped, leading a decline among industrial metals. Copper for three-month delivery on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 4.1% to $9977.50 a ton, the most since March 4. Other LME metals also dropped, with zinc declining from its highest close in nearly three years.See how other commodities traded:Natural gas futures fell as much as 2.4% on the New York Mercantile Exchange as traders shed bullish bets ahead of a key U.S. government tally of stored supples scheduled for release on ThursdayWheat fell as much as 3.8% to the lowest in almost a month on the Chicago Board of Trade as better weather forecasts improved prospects for bumper crops in the U.S. and EuropeGasoline declined 4.3% in New York(Adds futures prices in final three bullet points.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Amid Musk Bitcoin Spat, Burry Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is buying the dip in Tesla Inc., sticking with high-conviction names and setting aside a big disagreement with Elon Musk over Bitcoin.Ark exchange-traded funds added more than 47,000 shares in the electric carmaker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday. While that’s worth a modest $27 million, it’s the first time the firm has purchased Tesla since April.Tesla has dropped 38% from its January peak as inflationary fears spur investors to sell expensive assets -- prompting Wood to demonstrate her propensity to enlarge Ark’s positions in favorite tech bets at market lows.The firm also recently bought Twitter Inc. amid its worst week since October. And Wood has been consistently adding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., whose shares have been declining for much of the past month after rallying in its April IPO.Read more: Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostSome of that retreat is likely down to Musk, who fueled a slump in the largest cryptocurrency after hitting out at the token’s high energy demands and reversing a decision to accept it as a form of payment.With Ark a big proponent of Bitcoin and a believer in its green credentials, it’s all adding to recent drama in the world of speculative tech. While Wood appears committed to her Tesla bet, famed investor Michael Burry has been revealed to be betting heavily against the carmaker via put options.Bitcoin has erased all the gains since Tesla’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital currency, and was trading at around $35,700 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York. Tesla was down 4.4%.Read more: Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout“Wood is making her move once again when everyone else is looking elsewhere,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner Swings to Profit as China Sales Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian owner reported a pretax profit for the three months through March as a recovery in Chinese demand lifted sales of the automaker’s luxury sports cars and SUVs.Tata Motors Ltd. posted fourth-quarter earnings of 57 billion rupees ($23 million) before tax and one-time items on Tuesday, rebounding from a loss of 65 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue soared 42% and exceeded estimates.JLR’s improving sales performance is crucial for Mumbai-based Tata as the group’s Indian business is being buffeted by the surge in coronavirus cases gripping the country. Government-imposed lockdowns have shuttered sales outlets and halted factories’ production lines.“While demand remains strong, the supply situation over the next few months is likely to be adversely impacted by disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns in India and semiconductor shortages worldwide,” Tata said in a statement.Charge TakenThe group booked a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) charge initially flagged in February related to JLR’s shift to electric models, though its net loss still narrowed.Tata Motors closed 3.5% higher before the company released earnings. The stock is up 80% this year.Jaguar Land Rover posted a pretax profit of 534 million pounds in the quarter after selling 12% more vehicles. Sales more than doubled in China and increased 10% in North America.All model ranges except Jaguar-brand autos were back to pre-Covid levels in the quarter, lifting JLR’s market share to 6%. That was up from 4.4% in the first three months of the financial year, with the new Defender sport utility vehicle spurring gains.Chip IssueThe global shortage of semiconductors has affected JLR since the quarter ended, forcing the carmaker to suspend production at its Castle Bromwich and Halewood plants for a limited period.The company is working with suppliers to resolve the issue, though Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mardell said it could contribute to a small Ebit loss in the current quarter, which is always JLR’s weakest for cash flow. He reiterated full-year cash and profit-margin targets.JLR is staging a recovery after wrangling with uncertainty over Brexit and stricter emissions limits in the past few years. Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has outlined plans to cut costs by 2.5 billion pounds and reduce headcount by 2,000 while accelerating an electrification drive.The company said it has reduced expenses to lower its breakeven point to 400,000 vehicle sales a year, from 600,000 in 2019.Tata said its own operations will show a “relatively weak” performance in the current quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak hampers production and commodity prices increase. It expects a gradual improvement later in the year.(Updates with sales details in the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big money investors suggest the cycle has peaked: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

  • Coinbase Pares Losses as Bitcoin Rebounds to $40,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. pared some of its losses after earlier posting its biggest decline on record as Bitcoin rebounded, erasing a two-thirds of its plunge.The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange fell as much as 13% to a record low of $208 amid a broader rout in cryptocurrencies. The move moderated to 5.4% as of 12:50 p.m. in New York. Coinbase reported “intermittent downtime” on its platform, before saying it had identified and fixed the issue while Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, temporarily disabled Ethereum withdrawals citing network congestion.Bitcoin plunged as much as 31% and approached $30,000 before rebounding to about $40,000. The cryptocurrency has now erased nearly all the gains it made following Tesla Inc.’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would add the asset to its balance sheet. A statement from the People’s Bank of China Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff. Ethereum lost more than 40%, while Dogecoin declined 45%, before joining in Bitcoin’s rebound.Read more: Bitcoin Plunge Wipes $500 Billion From Value in Crypto RoutThe broader U.S. stock market also made up some ground with the S&P 500 Index down 0.8% and the Nasdaq 100 Index down 0.4% around midday after both lost more than 1.6% earlier in the session.MicroStrategy Inc. was down 6.1% after losing as much as 16% earlier. On Tuesday, the enterprise-software company known for its bullish bets on cryptocurrencies disclosed that it bought another 229 Bitcoin, bringing its total to over 92,000. It has now erased about two-thirds of its value from its February high.Amid other crypto-connected stocks, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. fell 6.4%, Riot Blockchain Inc. slid 4.8% and Bit Digital Inc. was down 16%.(Updates crypto and stock moves throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Climbs to Four-Month High as Markets Tumble, Yields Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest since January as bond yields slipped and equity markets tumbled, boosting demand for the metal as a haven.U.S. stocks fell on concern about faster inflation and Covid-19 flareups in some nations. Technology stocks extended a slide as Bitcoin’s plunge sent cryptocurrency-linked shares lower. Yields on 10-year Treasuries were steady after giving up early gains.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in gold, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. Federal Reserve minutes due later Wednesday may offer more insight into how policy makers view growing price pressures.“It’s flight to safety” that’s helping gold, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “Bitcoin is down - it feels that the safety trade that was in crypto is probably coming to gold this morning. Equities are also down.”Spot gold rose as much as 1.1% to $1,890.13 an ounce, the highest since Jan. 8 before trading at $1,880.10 at 10:43 p.m. in New York. Silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose after declining 0.3% on Tuesday.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitiical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bombardier Finds White Knight to Fend Off Debt Breach Challenge

    (Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. sold an additional $260 million of its 7.45% bonds due 2034 to an unidentified party in a move that will make it more difficult for creditors to trigger a default by arguing that the company’s divestitures ran afoul of investor debt protections.The buyer of the new notes owns a majority of the $510 million of 2034 securities and has agreed to approve certain covenant changes tied to the bonds, Bombardier said in an statement Tuesday. Bombardier is in the process of getting investor approvals to amend terms of eight bonds after it received a letter from a holder of the 2034 notes that argued sales of assets including its transportation business, regional jet program and aerostructures division constituted a breach of certain covenants.“The new investor is acting as a white knight here,” Covenant Review analyst Alexander Diaz-Matos said in emailed reply to questions. “It does look like that the new majority investor giving consent should address possible default claims.”Bombardier said in a May 3 statement that it believes the covenant violation accusation is “without merit” but “determined that initiating the consent solicitations is the most expedient and efficient path to maintain value and protect the corporation and its stakeholders.”The aircraft maker needs approval from holders of more than 50% of each of its U.S. dollar bonds. The Canadian-dollar issue requires a two-thirds majority, a representative for Bombardier previously told Bloomberg.Bombardier extended the deadline for holders of the 2034 bonds to approve the changes to 5 p.m. in New York on Friday and is asking investors in those notes who previously consented to the new terms to resubmit their approvals. The deadline to agree to changes for investors in Bombardier’s C$135 million ($112 million) of 7.35% bonds due 2026 was also moved to Friday.If bondholders approve the changes, Bombardier will pay investors who agreed to the amendment a fee of $1.25 per $1,000 in bond principal held. Holders of the company’s Canadian-dollar bonds will receive C$1.25 per C$1,000 in principal, the company said in the May 3 statement.Bombardier completed the sale of its transportation business to Alstom in January in a deal that produced net proceeds of approximately $3.6 billion.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Eyes $100 Million Payday on Trade Linked to Aramco Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan & Chase Co. is set to earn more than $100 million on a recent trade tied to the sale of a stake in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines, a windfall that stands out even in the sprawling interest-rate swap market, people familiar with the matter said.The bank is poised to book gains on a hedging transaction with U.S. investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC, which agreed last month to invest $12.4 billion in the pipelines, the people said. JPMorgan advised Aramco on the deal and was one of two banks that helped it arrange a loan of more than $10 billion offered to the buyers, the people said.Given the size of the financing, EIG separately entered into a so-called swap deal with JPMorgan to guard against fluctuations in interest rates. JPMorgan is in line for the nine-figure profit after markets moved in its favor, according to the people, who asked not be identified discussing sensitive information.Read more: Aramco Said to Tap Moelis to Raise Billions From Asset SalesWhile buyers in an acquisition this size normally turn to a group of lenders to manage their financing risk, JPMorgan was the sole bank on the hedging transaction, the people said. The size of the return was commensurate with the risk the bank took onto its books as counterparty on the swap, one of the people said.Fee PoolAramco wasn’t a counterparty on the swap trade, the people said. JPMorgan hasn’t yet booked the profits on the hedging transaction, and the size of the return could still change, the people said.Representatives for Aramco and JPMorgan declined to comment, while a spokesperson of EIG didn’t immediately provide comment.Bespoke hedges have long offered profits to Wall Street firms that can outstrip those from lending or advising on deals, though they can also prompt unhappy clients if gains get too large. JPMorgan’s payday highlights why global banks continue to chase big deals from Aramco, with the expectation of profiting from such ancillary work even if the Saudi energy company itself doesn’t dole out large advisory fees.Deal PushEIG is leading a consortium that’s buying a 49% interest in leasing rights over Aramco’s oil pipelines, according to an April statement. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. has said it’s also in talks to join the investor group.Advisers are getting ready for more deals from the state-owned energy company. Aramco is considering the sale of a stake in its vast natural gas pipeline network, Bloomberg News reported last month. It’s also reviewing its upstream business, a move that could Aramco bring in external investors to some of its oil and gas assets, people with knowledge of the matter have said.Aramco is one of JPMorgan’s biggest clients globally, with the relationship between the two stretching back decades. JPMorgan was among the roster of banks that worked on Aramco’s $29.4 billion IPO in 2019 -- still the world’s largest-ever listing. Banks on the listing shared a fee pool of just over $100 million, which was unusually small relative to the size of the IPO.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Bitcoin drops to lowest since Jan; stocks fall before Fed minutes

    Stock indexes fell globally on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves from China, with bitcoin dropping to its lowest level since January. Equity investors worry that rising inflationary pressures as evidenced by stronger-than-expected consumer price readings could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner than many anticipate. "There is no question that inflation worries have creeped into the investor mindset, which will weigh on the tech stocks and in all likelihood we will see yields go up," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

  • Why You Shouldn’t Look at Bitcoin Backwardation Like an Oil Trader

    Backwardation refers to a downward sloping futures curve where front-month contracts trade at a higher price than far-maturity contracts.

  • Bitcoin's Musk hangover infects crypto world, Tesla: 'The next microbubble... to get pricked'

    Bitcoin's intensifying sell-off that began after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's changed his mind on the digital currency last week has engulfed other cryptocurrencies.

  • Tesla’s Slump Wipes $300 Billion Off Market Value Since January

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s stock suffered a double whammy on Wednesday with news of lagging sales in China and a sharp selloff in technology and cryptocurrency assets.Shares in the Elon Musk-led company dropped as much as 5.4% to $546.98, headed for the lowest close since November. More than $300 billion has been wiped off the electric-vehicle maker’s market capitalization since late January, back when it was briefly bigger than social media giant Facebook Inc. Even ardent Tesla bull Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management boosting its stake this week has failed to shore up sentiment.A series of headwinds this month from crashes in China and Washington, data casting doubt over the company’s growth in China’s key auto market and a production delay at its Germany factory has eroded investor confidence. Add to this the looming threat of competition from legacy car companies and the pressures from a global semiconductor shortage, and it is not hard to see why Tesla is on pace to record the steepest monthly drop in its share price since May 2019.“The stories of the slowdown for Tesla’s China expansion should be a major point of caution for everyone,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said, adding that investors “should be shocked Chinese media are showing video of the autopilot crashes, and the State is allowing wide sharing of these videos.”The whiplash in cryptocurrency prices caused by Musk’s tweets this month has had a boomerang effect on Tesla shares as well, sending jitters across technology-related assets.Tesla’s market capitalization currently hovers around $535 billion, a far cry from the $837 billion mark it touched on Jan. 26. While Tesla shares have retreated nearly 38% from that high, Facebook has advanced more than 9% over the same period, and the S&P 500 Index has gained 6%.Developments that last year helped propel the stock up almost 750%, such as a strong quarterly result and votes of confidence from major investors, are proving no match for the downward momentum in Tesla’s stock so far in 2021.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Risk-Off: Sour Sentiment on Wall Street May Have Added to Bitcoin’s Plunge

    Stocks drop on lingering inflation scare. Bitcoin fails to draw hedging bids.

  • Ladbrokes Parent Goes From Prey to Hunter in Casino-Merger Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Entain Plc, the owner of Ladbrokes betting shops, is considering making a bid for some William Hill assets, targeting a competitor just months after rebuffing an unsolicited $11 billion takeover approach from MGM Resorts International.Chief Executive Officer Jette Nygaard-Andersen, who took over in January, plans to look at the non-U.S. assets of William Hill Plc that Caesars Entertainment Inc. is putting up for sale, including the well-known U.K. properties.“We’re looking at everything, so we’re certainly also looking at whether this could be an interesting opportunity,” she said in a recent interview.A deal would bring about tremendous consolidation in British betting shops, where Entain already has a 40% share. Bloomberg reported last year that the company, under a previous CEO, had also been interested in buying the non-U.S. assets of William Hill.The global online gambling market is expected to grow by double digits annually to as much as $158 billion by 2028. That’s sparked a global race by casino operators, sports team owners, media companies and private equity firms looking to establish a strong position in the fast-growing business.Entain itself almost became prey. In January, the parent of U.K. bookmakers Ladbrokes and Coral rejected MGM’s offer as too low and appointed Nygaard-Andersen, an existing board member, as its CEO.“I don’t know if you should say exciting, but it was a busy Christmas and part of January,” said Nygaard-Andersen, 52.In April, Entain took control of Enlabs AB, a Swedish online betting company with a big presence in the Baltics. It’s also making a run for some of the assets of Australia’s Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., a potential $2.7 billion deal.The total volume of casino deals completed or pending has risen 33% to $22 billion so far this year, according to Bloomberg data. Notable transactions include the merger between Bally’s Corp. and Gamesys Group Plc, as well as Apollo Global Management Inc.’s purchase of the Venetian in Las Vegas.Nygaard-Andersen, whose recent experience includes running esports teams and tournaments, sees a convergence between online betting and other forms of digital entertainment, such as video games. She talks about potentially adding a real casino to games like Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Grand Theft Auto, or expanding chances to bet on Fortnite tournaments. But that’s still down the road. Right now, Nygaard-Andersen and her deputy CEO and chief financial officer, Rob Wood, are looking at deals across the globe.April DealWilliam Hill agreed in April to be acquired for $4 billion by Las Vegas-based Caesars, its partner in sports betting in the U.S. Caesars has said it plans to sell the non-U.S. assets within 12 months to pay down $2 billion in debt.Those businesses made up more than 80% of William Hill’s sales last year, according to a public filing. The auction is expected to start in about two weeks, and Caesars’ preferred approach is to sell all of the assets together, said a person familiar with the matter. Chad Beynon, an analyst with Macquarie Securities, estimates their value at about $2.5 billion.One hurdle for Entain could be regulatory, Nygaard-Andersen said. A tie-up With William Hill would give the company a large market share in the U.K.Caesars didn’t respond to a request for comment.Apollo, which lost out to Caesars on the William Hill acquisition, is also interested in bidding for the non-U.S. assets, and may be the leading candidate, according to people familiar with the matter. Apollo is also bidding against Entain for the Tabcorp assets. Apollo declined to comment.Other private equity firms may be interested, including CVC Capital Partners, which declined to comment. Blackstone Group Inc. considered it, but decided against pursuing the properties, according a person familiar with that company’s thinking.Similar StrategyFlutter Entertainment Plc, owner of the Paddy Power betting shops in Ireland and the FanDuel brand in the U.S., outlined a position somewhat similar to Entain’s on its most recent earnings call.“I don’t think we’d be an acquirer of a very large number of shops, but we’re always interested in expanding our retail footprint,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson said. “If there were customer databases or other things that we could acquire in European markets, we’d look at it.”Another potential suitor for William Hill’s shops is Fred Done, the owner of Betfred, a rival bookmaker that owned about 6% of William Hill before the Caesars deal. A representative said he is still considering his position.Nygaard-Andersen, the first woman to run a U.K.-listed betting company, was unperturbed by the competition or the challenges of a William Hill deal. And the company still has its online betting venture in the U.S. with MGM. The two companies have invested about $500 million in a business that may now be worth more than $10 billion.“There is a vast amount of opportunities for us,” Nygaard-Andersen said. “So let’s see.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Creditors approve restructuring plan for troubled Thai Airways

    Thai Airways International's creditors have voted to approve the airline's restructuring plan, the flag carrier said on Wednesday, as it seeks to recover from financial problems suffered long before the coronavirus pandemic. The plan will allow for an extension on bond payments, interest and the option for debt-to-equity conversion, said Somboon Sangrungjang of law firm Kudun and Partners, which represents creditors including 87 savings cooperatives. The creditors proposed the appointment of finance ministry official Pornchai Thirawet, acting Thai Airways CEO Chansin Treenuchagron and former chief Piyasvasti Amranand, as plan administrators, the airline said on Wednesday.

  • Crypto Assets Aren’t a ‘Real Investment,’ ECB Vice President Says

    Crypto’s weak fundamentals mean investors should be prepared for more price swings, Luis de Guindos said.