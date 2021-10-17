Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Generac Holdings Inc.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of deadline in securities fraud class action lawsuit filed against Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) ("Generac") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Generac securities between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 19, 2021

CLASS PERIOD: February 23, 2021 through July 29, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or via email at info@ktmc.com

GENERAC'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Generac describes itself as a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions, which provides power generation equipment and other power products serving the residential, light commercial and industrial markets.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Generac's portable generators posed an unreasonable risk of injury to users and the public; (2) as a result, at least seven finger amputations and one crushed finger had been reported to the company; (3) as a result, Generac would face increased regulatory scrutiny; (4) Generac would end sales in its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada in June 2021; (5) Generac would recall its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada; (6) the end of sales and the recall would occur before Generac's noted hurricane and wildfire seasons and following the Texas outage-periods the company has touted for sales; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Generac investors may, no later than October 19, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer& Check, LLP encourages Hyzon investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Because Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions on a contingency fee basis, there are no out-of-pocket fees or expenses paid by the lead plaintiff, regardless of the outcome of the case. If we are successful in obtaining a recovery for the class, we will apply to the court for a fee that fairly represents the work performed and risk assumed. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. At the end of the day, we have succeeded if the bad guys pay up, and if you recover your assets. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(844) 887-9500 (toll free)

info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP





