Deadline extended for 2024 Top Workplaces

If you want to celebrate a great workplace, you have more time to earn recognition.

The nomination deadline to be honored as an Arizona Top Workplace has been extended to Friday, Feb. 9. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school or even a government agency. To nominate an employer, just go to azcentral.com/nominate or call (480) 937-0721.

The 4-year-old effort is spearheaded by the sales teams of The Arizona Republic/azcentral and honors workplace culture. Organizations with 35 or more employees in Arizona are eligible to compete for 2024 Top Workplaces recognition.

To qualify for an Arizona Top Workplaces award, employees evaluate workplaces using a 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through March.

There is no cost to participate, and winners earn a Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement. The list of winners will be published in June 2024, and a celebration event is planned.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

In 2023, 140 Arizona employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Top Workplaces 2024 deadline extended