Deadline to File Sexual Abuse Claims in the Bankruptcy of the Archdiocese of New Orleans is March 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. the Court Appointed Claims and Noticing Agent for the Archdiocese of New Orleans (ANO).

On May 1, 2020, the Roman Catholic Church of the Archdiocese of New Orleans (ANO) filed for Chapter 11 Reorganization under the United States Bankruptcy Code. More details about this case can be found at www.NolaChurchClaims.com or by calling (877) 476-4389.

Anyone sexually abused before May 1, 2020 by a member of the ANO clergy or other individual related to the Archdiocese, its parishes, schools, orphanages or a related ministry must file a claim by March 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Central Time). Individuals whose claims are approved may receive compensation for the claim. Individuals who do not file a timely claim may lose legal rights that may exist against the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

To file a clergy abuse claim: Individuals claiming abuse must file a claim using the Sexual Abuse Survivor Proof of Claim by March 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Central Time). For more detail and to file a claim, visit www.NolaChurchClaims.com or contact the restructuring information center toll free at (877) 476-4389 or submit an inquiry via e-mail to rcanoinfo@donlinrecano.com .

For more information on the Archdiocese of New Orleans' reorganization and a video message from Archbishop Aymond, visit – www.nolacatholic.org/renew .

