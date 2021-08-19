DEADLINE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the View, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the View class action lawsuit charges View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: VIEW) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The View class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of View securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The View class action lawsuit was commenced on August 18, 2021 in the Northern District of California and is captioned Mehedi v. View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, No. 21-cv-06374.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the View class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the View class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 17, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II was a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC" or "blank check company") formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. On March 8, 2021, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and View combined via a business combination with View as the surviving, public entity.

The View class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (ii) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (iii) as a result, View's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (iv) consequently, defendants' positive statements about View's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 16, 2021, View announced that it "began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual." On this news, View's share price fell more than 24%, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased View securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the View class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the View class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the View class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the View action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:



Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP


655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101


J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900


jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-the-view-inc-class-action-lawsuit-301359240.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

