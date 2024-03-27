Deadline nears to file a Verizon lawsuit claim. Here's how to sign up for $100M settlement

Customers of cell service giant Verizon Wireless could be eligible to be part of a $100 million class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed in New Jersey alleges customers who paid monthly cell service plans were charged administration fees without being informed. The plaintiffs said these charges were "misleading" because that fee wasn't disclosed in their advertised monthly price for their service plans and were charged in a "deceptive and unfair manner."

The settlement pertains to charges issued to customers between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023. Those who were affected have until this spring to file a claim.

Here's what to know about filing for the settlement and whether you are eligible.

How do I claim my Verizon settlement?

Those eligible to file for the settlement must fill out a two-page claim form, which can be printed and submitted by mail, or they must fill out the form online through the claims website at https://verizonadministrativechargesettlement.com/submit-claim.

The deadline to submit a claim or mail it is Monday, April 15, 2024.

How much is the Verizon settlement?

The settlement agreement says that each valid claim will have a minimum of $15, plus $1 for every month of service as a Verizon customer and paid the administration fee. The maximum amount for the claim is $100 per customer.

Other contributing factors depend on how many valid claims are filed.

The payment will be issued once the settlement is approved and finalized. Back in January, a group of lawyers filed a motion to intervene, as reported by Reuters. Movement in the courts will decide when settlement payments are set to go out.

How do I know if I am part of a class-action lawsuit?

Verizon customers who received data services or postpaid wireless services — basically, users billed for their cell service at the end of a specific billing cycle — and paid a charge referred to as an administrative or administration and telco recover charge between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, are eligible to participate in the class-action lawsuit, according to the settlement website.

Eligible individuals, according to Verizon's records, should receive a notice of the settlement either through the mail or by email

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Verizon Wireless class action lawsuit: How to sign up