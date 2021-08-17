U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.75
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,458.00
    -76.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,116.50
    -17.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.70
    -6.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.55
    +0.26 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2320
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,327.81
    -1,381.94 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.12
    -26.46 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,598.21
    +75.02 (+0.27%)
     

Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) ("Ardelyx") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/ardelyx-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=ardelyx

Ardelyx is a specialized biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing first-in-class medicine to improve treatment for people with cardiorenal disease. This includes patients with chronic kidney disease ("CKD") on dialysis suffering from elevated serum phosphorus, or hyperphosphatemia; and CKD patients and/or heart failure patients with elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia.

In June 2020, the defendants submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Ardelyx's lead product candidate, tenapanor, a supposedly first-in-class medicine for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. According to Ardelyx, tenapanor has "a unique mechanism of action and acts locally in the gut to inhibit the sodium hydrogen exchanger 3, or NHE3." If approved, tenapanor "would be the first therapy for phosphate management that blocks phosphorus absorption at the primary pathway of uptake[,]" and "could greatly improve patient adherence and compliance with one single pill dosed twice daily in contrast to current therapies where typically multiple pills are taken before every meal." Thus, tenapanor was widely touted by the defendants.

The Class Period commences on August 6, 2020, when Ardelyx issued a press release announcing that it submitted an NDA to the FDA for the review of tenapanor as a first-in-class therapy to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis.

The FDA accepted Ardelyx's NDA in September 2020 and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx repeatedly lauded this development, highlighting the FDA's acceptance and review of the NDA, supported by so-called "successful" Phase 3 studies.

However, the truth was revealed after the markets closed on July 19, 2021, when the defendants announced that Ardelyx received a letter from the FDA on July 13, 2021, stating that "the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments." In particular, the FDA noted that "a key issue is the size of the treatment effect and its clinical relevance."

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA. The complaint further alleges that the defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew, or had reason to know, that the data submitted to support the NDA was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely, if not certain, that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Ardelyx investors may, no later than September 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-reminder--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-investors-of-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-ardelyx-inc-ardx-301356287.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Fell off a Cliff Monday

    Such was the case with ambitious biotech Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN), which saw its share price decline by a queasy 42% on Monday following continued fallout from a very discouraging communication from the FDA. A few hours short of market close on Friday, Sesen Bio announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the healthcare regulator about its leading drug candidate, Vicineum. The FDA was the bearer of bad news, informing that company that it could not approve Vicineum "in its present form."

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have all been found to be highly effective. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.RELATED: If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be

  • DYAI: Sorrento Deal Provides Upfront Cash

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:DYAI READ THE FULL DYAI RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Operational & Financial Results Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) released second quarter 2021 operational and financial results on August 12, 2021 and concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Following the release, an investor conference call was held. Highlights for the year to date

  • Doctor explains why COVID-19 cases are rising among children

    Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Adjunct Professor Dr. Marcos Sanchez-Gonzalez joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19.&nbsp;

  • Buying Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    If you bought shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) in August 2016 and held them, you'd have a gain of 92% right now. The company was successful in the past in winning approvals for Kalydeco and Orkambi.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Covid Booster Vaccine Data to FDA

    The data comes from the first part of a three-part study on booster doses in people who received their first two doses as part of an earlier trial.

  • Pfizer Stock Heats Up On Booster Shot OK, But Is It A Buy Amid Its Climax-Run?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company won authorization to offer Covid vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people?

  • Enlivex stock soars to lead premarket gainers after getting OK to start Phase 2b trial of COVID-19 treatment

    Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. soared 21.4% toward a five-month high, enough to pace all premarket gainers early Monday, after the Israel-based immunotherapy company said it received the OK to start a Phase 2b clinical trial for its treatment of severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS). The Israel Ministry of Health authorized the trial after reviewing Phase 2 trial data. The Phase 2b trial is expected to recruit up to 152 patients in Israel an

  • U.S. children covid hospitalizations hit ‘highest levels we’ve ever seen’: Doctor

    Dr. Cedric Dark, Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine & Board Member with Doctors for America, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • HTBX: Y’all Can Find me Down in San Antone

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:HTBX READ THE FULL HTBX RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Results Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) reported second quarter 2021 results on August 11, 2021, concurrent with the submission of Form 10-Q to the SEC. Highlights for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Preclinical data report on PTX-35 demonstrating delayed tumor

  • Psyched: Atai Launches 'Salvia Divinorum' Subsidiary, Mindset, Psilera and Wesana's Preclinical Trials, Origin Raises $5M

    Atai Life Sciences Launches New Salvia Divinorum Subsidiary Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) announced the launch of a new subsidiary that will research Salvinorin A, the active compound in salvia divinorum, a hallucinogenic herb native to Central America. Revixia Life Sciences is the newest addition to Atai’s portfolio. The companies expect to begin clinical trials on Salvinorin A in the second half of 2022. Salvinorin A has been described as a dissociative psychedelic that differs from “class

  • Verizon Delays Office Return; India Advisory Cut: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City’s museums and cultural institutions will require visitors and staff to be vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. New York state mandated that all health-care workers must have at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine by Sept. 27.The number of people dying with Covid-19 in hospitals is hitting previous highs in some hot-spot states with low-to-average vaccination rates, upending hopes the virus has become less lethal. Hopes that the world will ever to reach herd i

  • CureVac and GSK Say Second Covid-19 Vaccine Was Better in Preclinical Test

    CureVac and partner GlaxoSmithKline say their second-generation Covid-19 vaccine was more effective than their first in a test with monkeys. Their first vaccine was a disappointment.

  • As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alison Toni felt lucky to get Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Chile earlier this year. Toni, an American living in Chile, was visiting her parents in Minneapolis in April when she got her first Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy. Toni is among the group of people coming from abroad who have been vaccinated a second time, or plan to do so, in the United States.

  • Student, 24, found guilty of exposing others to COVID risk

    Esther Tan Ling Ying, who had returned from London, went to a food court and a clinic despite being on SHN.

  • Lilly's Lebrikizumab Shows Clinical Benefit In Late-Stage Atopic Eczema Trials

    Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) lebrikizumab ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 Phase 3 clinical trials met primary and all key secondary endpoints at Week 16. Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in the two Phase 3 trials. Results demonstrated that more than half of the patients achieved at least 75% clearance to total clearance on lebrikizumab monotherapy. Lebrikizumab is a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds soluble

  • Food stamp expansion is a 'long overdue change' that will help feed millions of Americans

    Beginning October 1, all 42 million beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive a permanent increase of more than 25% to their pre-pandemic monthly aid.

  • Sonos Stock Soars On Big Patent Win Over Google

    Sonos stock soared Monday in reaction to a ruling by a U.S. International Trade Commission judge that Alphabet-owned Google infringed on patents.

  • UPDATE 1-As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

    Alison Toni felt lucky to get Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Chile earlier this year. Toni, an American living in Chile, was visiting her parents in Minneapolis in April when she got her first Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy.

  • Moderna Announces Expanded Supply Agreement With Canada, Initiation Of mRNA Therapeutic Study For Inherited Disorder

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced a double dose of positive tidings Monday, but the stock is still wallowing in the red amid a sell-off seen across vaccine stocks. Moderna Augments Supply Deal With Canada: Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna announced a revised supply agreement with Canada for up to 105 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and its booster vaccine candidate, if authorized, for delivery through 2024. The agreement provides for 20 million doses each year in 2022 and 2023, wi