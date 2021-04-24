Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)

RADNOR, Pa., April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) ("FibroGen") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options from November 8, 2019 through April 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired FibroGen securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 11, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

FibroGen is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

The Class Period commences on November 8, 2019 when FibroGen issued a press release announcing "Positive Phase 3 Pooled Roxadustat Safety and Efficacy Results". In the press release, and throughout the Class Period, FibroGen touted roxadustat as a safe treatment for anemia of chronic kidney disease ("CKD").

However, the truth was revealed on April 6, 2021 when, after the market closed, FibroGen issued a press release that revealed that FibroGen's previously disclosed safety data included undisclosed post-hoc changes to the stratification factors and did not include analyses based on the pre-specified stratification factors. As a result of these changes, the complaint alleges that FibroGen was forced to concede that roxadustat, contrary to prior representations, did not reduce the risk of cardiovascular events or hospitalization as compared to a currently approved anemia injection used as a control based on pre-specified stratification factors. Following this news, FibroGen's stock price fell $14.90, or 43%, to close at $19.74 per share on April 7, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FibroGen's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia and certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (2) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (3) based on these analyses FibroGen could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (4) as a result, FibroGen faced significant uncertainty that its New Drug Application for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' statements about FibroGen's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

FibroGen investors may, no later than June 11, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

