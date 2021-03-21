U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.04 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9010
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,327.50
    -2,003.21 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP alerts investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) ("AgEagle") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired AgEagle securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired AgEagle securitiesduring the Class Period may, no later than April 27, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/ageagle-aerial-systems-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=eagle

AgEagle is a commercial drone company that is engaged in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of commercial drones, as well as in providing drone services and solutions to the agriculture industry.

Throughout the Class Period, AgEagle signaled to investors that AgEagle had partnered with Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") to manufacture and assemble drones for the delivery of consumer goods.

However, on October 14, 2020, news broke that Amazon did not have a partnership agreement with AgEagle, and in fact never did. The Wichita Business Journal published a story with the headline: "Exclusive: Who's AgEagle's big customer? We now know who it's not." The article reported that AgEagle was not partnering with Amazon.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, the defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, the defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AgEagle investors may, no later than April 27, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636569/Deadline-Reminder-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-AgEagle-Aerial-Systems-Inc-UAVS

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Set for First Back-to-Back Weekly Gain Since Early January

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose, heading for its first consecutive weekly gains since January as the dollar wavered and investors assessed demand for the metal as a hedge against inflation.Equities fluctuated and Treasury yields retreated from the highest levels of the day, easing pressure on bullion. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after rising earlier.Bullion has steadied after two straight monthly losses that came as inflation concerns pushed up bond rates, curbing the appeal of the non-interest-bearing metal. While gold has dropped about 8% this year with investors rotating out of havens into riskier assets, its role as a hedge against inflation has helped provide some support to prices. Nervous equity investors are giving additional assistance, according to Commerzbank AG.“The tug of war continues between rising bond yields (which are weighing on gold) and the nervousness on the stock markets (which is tending to lend support),” Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank, said in a note. “We currently expect gold to bottom out in the coming weeks.”The Federal Reserve said it’ll let a significant capital break for big banks expire at month’s end. The reprieve was granted in April as a response to coronavirus that allowed lenders to load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside capital to protect against losses. The Fed’s decision initially saw the benchmark 10-year yield jump and the dollar advance, pulling gold lower earlier in the session.“The SLR exemption let banks not count Treasuries as assets so they wouldn’t have to hold as much capital against it,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, referring to the so-called supplementary leverage ratio.“There has been angst that if that expired, banks would sell Treasuries, resulting in higher yields and a higher USD. Gold is reacting to that.”Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,743 an ounce at 2:26 p.m. in New York, and is on track for a 0.9% gain this week. Futures for June delivery on the Comex climbed 0.5% to settle at $1,743.90 an ounce. Silver rose and platinum declined.“Even with yields hitting new highs, gold is not hitting new lows because of short-term positioning,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals and bulk and commodity strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd. In the longer-term, gold will continue to fall on rising yields and improving employment data after the pandemic, he said.Meanwhile, palladium dropped 1.8% but is on track for an 11% surge this week. MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC cut its 2021 output targets following flooding at its Arctic mines, which is spurring expectations of a larger-than-expected deficit. The Russian company, which produces 40% of global supply of the metal, may turn to the central bank’s stockpiles to meet its obligations, according to people familiar with the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Don’t Ignore the Reddit Penny Stocks Bonanza of 2021

    Want to make mind-boggling returns on a black-box investment? How about throwing $500 at a Reddit penny stock. Most of the time, that amount would have gone nowhere. But, had you bought HUMBL (OTCMKTS:TSNPD) in October, the blockchain startup would have turned that $500 into $3.4 million today. Many other picks saw equally notable gains this year. Source: Shutterstock For decades, the sleepy world of penny stocks drew yawns from Wall Street investors. Few “real” investors risked shopping in the graveyard of de-listed, zombie companies. But 2021 has changed all that. With the rise of retail trading, regular investors have become kingmakers of the over-the-counter (OTC) and penny stock world. Much of the investment will still go to waste. The average penny stock loses 60% per year, according to long-running academic studies. But investing in even one of these winners will cover these losses a thousand times over. Some may even become world-beating companies; rising stock prices allow cheaper capital raises, planting the very seeds that pave the way to success.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Reddit penny stocks aren’t for everyone. But for those looking to invest, here’s how to stay ahead of the curve. The Rise of Reddit Penny Stocks Investing Many investors can’t even agree on a proper definition of a penny stock. Some look at a stock’s primary exchange: Companies listed on OTC markets are generally illiquid and low-priced, making them an ideal definition of “penny stocks.” Other investors look at a stock’s price: Anything below $5 will cut it for most. (Those with bigger pocketbooks might accept any figure below $10). Regardless, investors broadly agree that penny stocks are low-priced, risky companies that can return thousands of percentage points. And that has made them extraordinarily tempting targets for risk-taking Reddit investors seeking quintuple-digit gains. The first week of February, for instance, saw more OTC trading than during the first six months of 2020 combined. Today, stocks below $5 together are now worth $2.3 trillion, according to GuruFocus, a stock tracking website. Add stocks under $10, and the figure increases to $6.5 trillion. Put another way, cheap stocks are now worth as much as the Big 4 tech firms combined. Source: Data courtesy of OTC Markets That shift has made some lucky investors phenomenally rich. A basket of the top-10 OTC stocks has returned 24,100% in the past six months, far more than the modest 37% gains for the best S&P 500 performers. Want in? You’ll need a particular set of skills that’s unlike anything Wall Street investors have ever considered. Riding the Reddit Penny Stock Train In a world where a firm’s entire market cap gets dictated by its last trade price, a small number of dedicated retail traders can send a stock flying in a random direction. And as r/WallStreetBets investors proved to GameStop’s short-sellers, this so-called “dumb money” can wreak havoc on a hedge fund’s best-laid plans. With penny stocks, Reddit has taken this a step further. Since 2020, subscribers to the popular thread r/PennyStocks have grown ten times over to 1.4 million people. And where r/WallStreetBets (WSB) might have influenced the direction of several dozen stocks, the penny stock crowd has made kings out of far more. According to Unbiased Stock, a Reddit stock tracker, r/PennyStocks typically covers three times the number of stocks that WSB does, despite having far fewer subscribers. The size of these companies also matters. The typical pick on r/PennyStocks comes in at just $310 million, compared to $10.5 billion for WSB, making Redditors with high karma (a measure of Reddit influence) the literal kingmakers of the penny stock world. By following these highly influential accounts, investors can front-run the markets much like how high-frequency traders once used President Donald Trump’s tweets to earn alpha. Take 88 Energy (OTCMKTS:EEENF), for instance. The long unprofitable Alaskan oil company saw shares rise from $0.0001 in January to 2 cents after getting picked up by the subreddit. Any lucky soul who bought the 467,500 traded shares on Jan. 7 might have turned $50 into $10,000 (assuming they could achieve the $0.0001 price). But was 88 Energy’s sudden rise well-warranted? Heavens knows. The only important thing was that influential Redditors were actively promoting the stock. Are Penny Stocks Legitimate? Many skeptics might see this as a return to the “bad old days” of boiler room pump-and-dump schemes. Back then, stock promoters would call up unsuspecting investors to hard-sell worthless companies. Even now, the SEC finds itself mired in stamping out hucksters using social media to promote stocks they secretly own. (In the case of celebrities like Elon Musk promoting cryptocurrencies, the water gets even murkier). But Reddit’s r/PennyStocks crowd is something different. Most are regular Joes, looking for a like-minded community to share ideas. Many of the posts also border on parody — a product of the free-wheeling, fun-loving nature of the social media site. And while a few members turn out to be financial professionals – RoaringKitty, GameStop’s biggest Reddit promoter, was a FINRA-licensed professional — most are in it as amateurs. As Reddit’s market clout grows, SEC and other regulators will struggle to differentiate between pump-and-dumps versus legitimate commentary. Many of r/PennyStocks calls rise for legitimate economic reasons. Others are more borderline cases – was 88 Energy’s rise a case of mistaken identity, rampant stock promotion or an improvement in economic outlook? No one may ever know. But even as lawmakers continue to scratch their heads, one thing is clear: These market movers will only grow larger as more investors jump aboard. How to Invest in Reddit Penny Stocks Most people will rightly turn their noses on penny stocks. Instead, they’ll attempt to follow time-tested advice: Fund an IRA and buy a combination of index funds and highly profitable long-term stocks. S&P 500 ETFs, CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) and American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) come to mind. But what about those who want the potential for more significant gains? If you’re looking to put in $50, $500 or even $5,000 into the OTC casino, Reddit has created a way for ordinary investors to profit. In the past, most penny stocks once followed a similar pattern: An inactive company would live in hibernation for years before inexplicably rising on insider trading. The moment the reason got announced — usually via official press release — insiders would have already sucked out the upside, leaving other investors holding the bag. Reddit changes all that. Instead, thousands of cyber sleuths now patrol the web for the slightest hints of price action. And instead of calling up investors one by one, these retail investors can use platforms like Reddit, Twitter and Discord to instantly share their thoughts with the entire world. Consider a high-profile case from late last month. When short-seller Hindenburg first targeted SOS Ltd (NYSE:SOS) on Feb. 28, shares of the Chinese cryptocurrency miner initially tumbled 25%. The allegations of outright fraud were so damaging that even your author wasn’t sure whether SOS had a working mining facility. Among other issues, the firm’s press release photos showed the wrong crypto miners. The company’s official headquarters, meanwhile, led investigators to a hotel room in central China. Reddit users immediately sprang into action. The following day, cell phone videos of an SOS-branded mining operation began surfacing on Reddit and other popular stock discussion sites. As fear and uncertainty began to lift, SOS stock rebounded 70%, finishing even higher than before the Hindenburg piece. The video would eventually end up on the main SOS page, burnishing the new Reddit detectives’ power. Should You Invest in Reddit Penny Stocks? Plenty of bad agents will use these methods for personal gain – at least one Reddit stock promoter has already gotten hit by a shareholder lawsuit. Even the SOS saga hasn’t reasonably concluded yet. But for investors with an ear for Reddit chatter, following these trends and getting out early opens the door to supernormal returns. It’s going to take a watchful eye. But investors looking for superior risk-return investments shouldn’t ignore the Reddit penny stocks bonanza of 2021. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Donât Ignore the Reddit Penny Stocks Bonanza of 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • How Is Your 401(k) Taxed When You Retire?

    The taxes you owe on your 401(k) distributions at retirement depend on whether your funds are in a traditional 401(k) or a Roth 401(k).

  • Ghost of Horrific Treasury Auction Haunts Bond Market on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Treasuries market faces another trying week as it will have to absorb a massive slate of auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation.It’s been a month since a disastrous seven-year auction sent the bond market into a tailspin that reverberated across financial markets and helped put benchmark yields on the path to prepandemic heights. Now that maturity is on the calendar again, with a $62 billion offering looming as a source of anxiety for dealers in the week ahead.The government will be selling into a market that’s endured a painful stretch, driving an index of longer maturities into a bear market. A key part of the yield curve just hit its steepest in over five years after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to keep rates near zero through 2023. The seven-year area, especially vulnerable to shifting speculation on monetary policy, has taken a beating as traders bet the central bank won’t be able to wait that long. It’s underperforming surrounding maturities by the most since 2015.“Supply is going to be a very important part of next week,” said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We’ll really see what type of end-user demand shows up at these auctions, and if the seven-year last month was so poorly sponsored because of volatility of that day or whether it’s a continued theme. There’s just a lot of volatility now and questions about whether higher rates are going to impact equities.”In February, when investors were already stepping back from bonds amid stimulus talks and the vaccine rollout, the government received record-low demand for the seven-year auction. The result added fueled to a Treasuries selloff that’s extended to a seventh straight week.The auction slate highlights another concern. Treasuries mostly shrugged off the Fed’s decision Friday to let lapse bank regulatory exemptions that have buoyed the bond market since the beginning of the pandemic. But dealers have been unloading Treasuries, and for some analysts the Fed’s move risks raising stress around auctions.Long-Maturity PainThe fixed-income slump has hit longer maturities hardest. As of Thursday, a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index that tracks debt with 10 years or more to maturity was down about 22% from its March 2020 peak, putting it in bear territory -- at least by this gauge. The 10-year yield touched 1.75% this week, the highest since January 2020.Yields and inflation expectations also took flight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on any need to combat the rise. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade surged to about 2.3% this week, the highest since 2013.Powell reiterated this week that he would only see an issue with the bond selloff if it were accompanied by “disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.” Tech shares appeared to suffer at points this past week as yields extended their climb.That leaves traders monitoring a slew of Fed speakers ahead, especially Powell, for fresh insights. A continued message of patience on tightening rates could spark some to exit bets that hikes may come earlier than the Fed projects.“I suspect the Fedspeak will stay in line with Powell’s views of this week, that they are letting inflation grow a bit and probably aren’t going to be moving rates or tapering asset purchases” for a long time, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global.He expects 10-year yields to rise to around 1.9%-1.95% by mid-year, and he sees scope for 2.25% depending on the composition and size of any additional stimulus proposals.What to WatchThe economic calendar:March 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; existing home salesMarch 23: Current account balance; new home sales; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMarch 24: MBA mortgage applications; durable/capital goods orders; Markit PMIsMarch 25: Jobless claims; GDP; Langer consumer comfort; Kansas City Fed manufacturingMarch 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:March 21: Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin at Credit Suisse Asian Investment ConferenceMarch 22: Powell in BIS panel; Barkin; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles on Libor transition; Governor Michelle BowmanMarch 23: St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Barkin; Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before House committee; Governor Lael Brainard in two appearances; New York Fed’s John WilliamsMarch 24: Barkin; Powell and Yellen before Senate committee; Williams; Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles EvansMarch 25: Williams; Clarida; Bostic; Evans; DalyThe auction calendar:March 22: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMarch 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMarch 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 5th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rise for a 5th consecutive week, with the bullish economic outlook supporting more upside to come. Economic data and central bank chatter will be in focus in the week ahead.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’

    Crypto mining stocks could deliver amplified returns during a bitcoin bull market, according to FundStrat research.

  • What it means if Cathie Wood is the face of the market

    Is the tech up cycle of the bull market over, and if so, does that mean Cathie Wood’s time is up? It’s a big question not just for Wood but for millions of us.

  • Splunk Fell Behind in the Cloud Era. Now It’s Catching Up and the Stock Could Soar.

    The software company Splunk is making a late and painful transition to the cloud. The end result should be a win for investors—they just don’t know it yet.

  • Bank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That

    Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) faced some backlash from the crypto community earlier today, after its criticism of Bitcoin from its latest research note made headlines. What Happened: The bank’s research note titled “Bitcoin’s Dirty Little Secrets” stated that there is “no good reason to own Bitcoin unless you see prices going up”. According to the bank, Bitcoin’s volatility makes it impractical as a store of value or a payments mechanism. Why It Matters: The research note was not well received by the crypto community who took to Twitter to share their thoughts about it. Samson Mow, CSO of blockchain technology company Blockstream, shared a graph of Bank of America’s stock price over the years and said, “If your stonk chart looks like this, you don’t get to call Bitcoin volatile.” If your stonk chart looks like this, you don't get to call #Bitcoin volatile. @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/nVpqlFhejY — Samson Mow (@Excellion) March 19, 2021 The research note also claimed that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would be “kryptonite for cryptocurrency”, which most users described as the “worst take” on cryptocurrency they have heard. Popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano stated on Twitter that the Bank of America has a higher chance of failing than Bitcoin, and was quickly backed by most of his 650k followers on the platform. CZ, CEO of the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume Binance, suggested that it wouldn’t be just Bank of America, but rather, all banks that would fail before Bitcoin did. Bank of America has a higher chance of failing than Bitcoin. — Pomp (@APompliano) March 17, 2021 The bank’s criticism, however, was appreciated by known Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff – According to him, the research report “concluded the obvious” and he went on to reiterate his belief that Bitcoin is the ultimate bubble. Bank of America’s stance on Bitcoin comes at a time where large institutions and public companies are buying and holding the digital asset on their balance sheets. Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) said it would offer Bitcoin to its wealthy clients. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $58,500, up 5% in the past 24-hours. With over $1 trillion in market cap, Bitcoin is larger than JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) ,and Bank of America combined. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Could Overtake Bitcoin, Messari Analyst SaysBitcoin Mining Revenue On The Rise: Miners Record M In A Single Day© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Pressure mounts on auto insurers to give you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    California commissioner says insurers have been unfairly profiting from pandemic.

  • Oil prices climb toward session highs on report of an attack on Saudi oil facility

    Oil futures climbed toward their highest levels of the trading session Friday, buoyed by reports that an oil facility in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones. Aljazeera reported that Saudi Arabia said drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh Friday and ignited a fire, though authorities did not name the facility. Tensions in the Middle East have climbed this month. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition dropped bombs on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa earlier this month following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil and military facilities that have been blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. April West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.10, or 1.8%, to trade at $61.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while May Brent crude added 94 cents, or 1.5%, to $64.22 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement

    The jurors late on Friday directed Apple to pay a running royalty to PMC, which is generally based on the amount of sales of a product or service. Apple said it was disappointed with the verdict and planned to appeal. PMC, a licensing firm, had originally sued Apple in 2015 alleging the tech giant's iTunes service infringed seven of its patents.

  • I’m 64, single, considering retirement after fighting cancer — I have $1.6 million. Should I retire?

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@MarketWatch.com

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BA, AAPL, NNOX, V

    After a very bumpy week and quadruple witching expiration day on Friday, let’s look ahead to next week with some top stock trades. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Boeing (BA) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider What a beautiful setup we have in Boeing (NYSE:BA). I love when a stock rips higher to upside, giving us a weekly-up and/or monthly-up rotation, just as Boeing did last week. Shares went on to scream higher, topping out near $278.57 before resetting. These resets are where bulls can look for more continuation. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips This nice little bull flag consolidation just tagged the 10-day moving average before bouncing on Friday. Aggressive buyers would have bought on today’s dip. More conservative traders will wait for a rotation over Friday’s high. Either way, a close below the 10-day moving average and the 61.8% retracement likely saps more momentum from the stock in the short term. If we get a rotation over Friday’s high though, this stock could be heading back to $275-plus. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: Apple (AAPL) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has not shown the leadership that investors wish it would — it’s been that way for a few quarters now. The stock briefly broke out over the $138 level in January, only to lose that mark after reporting earnings (despite those earnings being really good). The stock has gone on to lose a number of key moving averages, as well as the $126 level. Notice the way the 100-day moving average went from support to resistance, most recently rejecting Apple earlier this week. So what now? Bulls need to see Apple either retest the recent low or they need to see a rotation. If it’s a rotation, I’d love to see shares clear $127.22 next week. Not only would that give us a weekly-up rotation, but it would also put shares over the key $126.75 level, as well as the 10-day, 21-day and 100-day moving averages. It would at least give bulls some type of momentum. If lower prices are in order, see how Apple handles last week’s low at $116.21 and the 200-day moving average. Below could put the November low in play near $112.50. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Visa (V) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider For years, Visa (NYSE:V) was a steady winner, grinding higher and higher as secular trends continued to propel its growth. However, the stock has been a bit choppier over the past year, as global consumption has waxed and waned. On Friday, Visa took a hit, falling back below $217.35. Into a few key moving averages now, let’s see how the stock responds. Do the 50-day and 100-day moving averages combine to support Visa and give it a bounce back over $217.50? Or are lower prices in store? If it’s the former, let’s see if it can also reclaim the 10-day and 21-day moving averages. If it’s the latter, I’d love to see a decline into the 200-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line). Below these measures puts the key 21-month moving average on deck, a level I like when it comes to the credit card companies. Top Trades for Monday No. 4: Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider We don’t talk about Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) too much, but it’s become more of a talking point over the last month or two. After back-to-back inside days, the stock is getting coiled up pretty tight. While holding its 10-day and 21-day moving averages, shares are struggling to push through the 100-day moving average. It also has a wide weekly range. On the plus side, we can use that range for added direction. Above the weekly high at $52.60, gives bulls a potential weekly-up rotation and puts NNOX over the 100-day moving average. That could put the 50-day moving average in play, followed a potential rally into the $60s. On the downside, a break of this week’s low at $44.22 could put the $40 to $42 zone on the table. Below that and the March low is possible all the way down at $32.20. On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in NNOX. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BA, AAPL, NNOX, V appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Strategies for Your Roth 401(k)

    Here’s how to take advantage of the special tax and withdrawal rules on Roth 401(k) retirement plans to get the most from your investment.