U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.64
    +2.81 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,529.95
    +30.10 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,813.72
    -2.54 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.73
    -12.35 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    -0.63 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +27.50 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.64 (+2.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0064 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0650 (-4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.7520 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,414.57
    +2,280.77 (+5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.96
    +33.47 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 4, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZY) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering").

Investors suffering losses on their Zymergen investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In April 2021, Zymergen completed its IPO, selling approximately 18.5 million shares of common stock at $31 per share.

On August 3, 2021, after the market closed, Zymergen issued a business update stating that it "recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company's delivery timeline and revenue projections." Specifically, "several key target customers encountered technical issues in implementing Hyaline into their manufacturing processes," and Zymergen also found that its total addressable market appears to be smaller than previously expected. As a result, Zymergen "no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022." The Company also announced that its CEO was stepping down, effective immediately.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $26.58 per share, or 76%, to close at $8.25 per share on August 4, 2021, representing a nearly 73% decline from the IPO price.

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) that, though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) that, as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than October 4, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-reminder-law-offices-of-howard-g-smith-reminds-investors-of-looming-deadline-in-the-class-action-lawsuit-against-zymergen-inc-zy-301354830.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Why Cricut Stock Got Cut Down Today

    Shares of Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) have plummeted today, down by 24% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results beat expectations, but management's cautious commentary regarding Cricut's outlook may have rattled investors. Revenue in the second quarter increased 42% to $334.5 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $317.4 million in sales.

  • Why The Honest Company Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) got destroyed Friday after the recently IPO'd maker of environmentally conscious personal care, beauty, baby, and household products missed earnings in its Q2 2021 financial report this morning. Analysts had forecast that The Honest Company would lose $0.14 per share on sales of $79.5 million, which sounds bad enough already. In fact, however, The Honest Company lost $0.17 per share on sales of only $74.6 million -- and the stock is down 25% in 10:35 a.m. EDT trading because of it.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 3 New Stocks Surging Over 60%

    Moving into late summer, the only certainty in the markets is uncertainty. The July jobs report was solid, but businesses continue to deal with a stubborn labor shortage. The Biden Administration looks like it will get what it wants from Congress, in the form of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget package, but inflation is rising and the massive infusion of government spending will likely make that worse. It seems for every market argument, there’s a counter-argument.

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Co-Diagnostics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock?

    Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 19% over the...

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were trending 2.6% lower in morning trading Friday, following a week of vacillation by traders in the video game retailer. Just like yesterday's bump higher, there was no company-specific news to account for GameStop's lower stock price today. Video game behemoth Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is embroiled in a sexual-harassment and toxic-workplace imbroglio, but three top designers of some of the game developer's most important titles, including Diablo and World of Warcraft, are no longer with the company.

  • Eaton and Rockwell Have Exploded Higher. These Industrial Stocks Could Be Next.

    Industrial stocks as a whole are near record highs, but only a few are boosting the entire sector. Now a few others look ready to rise if the Delta wave subsides.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • Is Now The Time To Put Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) On Your Watchlist?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has had a rough time since it announced in May 2021 that it was slashing its 2021 production plans and needed to raise fresh capital. The initial jump came because the company said it was maintaining its previously-cut production plans.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Read This Before Judging Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVIR) ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...