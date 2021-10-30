U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,340.01
    -1,449.31 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

DEADLINE: TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - TMC, SOAC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TMC) securities between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until December 27, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Carper v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05991 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on October 28, 2021, the TMC class action lawsuit charges TMC and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the TMC class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the TMC class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 27, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: TMC is a Canadian deep-sea minerals exploration company focused on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor of the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean (the "CCZ"). Deep sea exploration rights are regulated by the International Seabed Authority ("ISA"). TMC's primary assets are three exploration licenses granted by the ISA. These licenses, which are held via three subsidiaries, are: (i) Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. ("NORI"); (ii) Marawa Research and Exploration Limited ("Marawa"); and (iii) Tongo Offshore Mining Limited ("TOML").

On March 4, 2021, DeepGreen Inc. announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation ("SOAC"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") with a dedicated Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") focus. Upon closing of the merger, the combined company was renamed TMC the metals company Inc. The combined company, TMC, began trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TMC" on September 10, 2021.

The TMC class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) TMC had significantly overpaid for the TOML acquisition to undisclosed insiders; (ii) TMC had artificially inflated its NORI exploration expenditures to give investors a false scale of its operations; (iii) TMC's purported 100% interest in NORI was questionable given prior disclosures to the ISA that NORI was wholly owned by two Nauruan foundations and that all future income from NORI would be used in Nauru; (iv) defendants had significantly downplayed the environmental risks of deep-sea mining polymetallic nodules and failed to adequately warn investors of the regulatory risks faced by TMC's environmentally risky exploitation plans; (v) TMC's private investment in public equity ("PIPE") financing was not fully committed and, therefore, TMC would not have the cash necessary for large sale commercial production; (vi) as a result of the foregoing, TMC's valuation was significantly less than defendants disclosed to investors; and (vii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 13, 2021, Bloomberg published an article revealing that two investors had failed to provide $330 million as part of the PIPE component of TMC's go-public deal. The article also questioned TMC's "green credentials," revealing that "[e]nvironmentalists claim that TMC's activities will damage sensitive ecosystems and destroy vital biodiversity" and that "[s]ince the SPAC deal was announced in March, more than 500 scientists have signed a letter calling for a moratorium on deep-sea mining until the environmental risks are better understood." On this news, TMC's share price fell by more than 20% over the next two trading days.

Then, on October 6, 2021, market research firm Bonitas Research released a report detailing multiple issues plaguing TMC, including that: (i) TMC had overpaid on licenses to potential undisclosed insiders; (ii) TMC had artificially inflated exploration expenses by more than 100% to mislead investors about the scale of its operations; (iii) there are reasons to question TMC's ownership claim of NORI; and (iv) TMC's history of affiliating with bad actors. On this news, TMC's share price fell by more than 7%, further damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased TMC securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the TMC class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the TMC class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the TMC class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the TMC class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-tmc-the-metals-company-inc-fka-sustainable-opportunities-acquisition-corp-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit---tmc-soac-301412206.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Nvidia, Tencent in Race For Next Spot in Trillion-Dollar Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ascent into the most exclusive of corporate clubs -- the $1 trillion capitalization set -- has investors guessing on which company will be the next to join.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe technology industry represents five

  • 7 Momentum Stocks to Buy ASAP

    Momentum strategies are very much underrated when investing in stocks. A recent study at Cambridge’s Judge Business School found that stocks that beat the S&P 500 in the preceding 12-months are likely to gain 17.5% on average in the following year. Investors need to know that this isn’t a guarantee you’ll earn positive returns if you simply invest in stocks that beat the S&P 500 over the past year, but the study does, however, provide support to using momentum metrics when analyzing which stocks

  • Plug Power Leads Five Alt-Energy Plays Near Buy Points

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power is in buy range, while China-based EV makers Xpeng Motors and Li Auto are near buy points. Plug Power, a leading maker of hydrogen fuel cells used mainly in forklifts in large warehouses, recently announced ambitious plans and new partnerships to expand its business.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

    Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher. The stock has been volatile this week following third-quarter earnings and the release of third-party test results on the performance of the company's solid-state lithium-metal battery cells. QuantumScape Thursday reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. "We are happy that these independent test results substantially replicate the cycling performance we repo

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Donald Trump’s SPAC deal may have violated securities laws, report says

    Donald Trump’s recent venture into special purpose acquisition companies may have fallen afoul of securities laws, according to the New York Times.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Microsoft, And 1 Reason to Sell

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price hit an all-time high after the tech giant posted its first-quarter report on Tuesday, Oct. 26. For the second quarter, Microsoft expects its revenue to rise 16%-18% year over year, which also surpasses analysts' expectations for 14% growth. Microsoft's numbers were impressive, but some investors might be reluctant to buy its stock after its price has already risen nearly 50% this year.

  • Create a Safe, Inflation-Crushing Portfolio With These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Ready or not, here comes inflation. The first ultra-high-yielding stocks income investors can confidently add to their portfolio to trounce inflation are Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC).

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset class will be crucial during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • 7 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

    Retail traders have won big (and lost big) with meme stocks in 2021. When the social media-driven investing phenomenon became a thing last January, those early enough to the game saw jaw-dropping returns in the span of just a few weeks. The same thing happened during the summer when the trend came back in vogue, this time with a greater focus on short-squeeze potential. Not only did some new names obtain meme stock status as a result, but the original names in this category made partial or even

  • GE Earnings: Turnaround Progress Continues

    The industrial conglomerate posted strong earnings and cash flow last quarter, despite facing some short-term revenue headwinds.

  • University of California Increased Alibaba, Pinduoduo Stock Investments

    The University of California’s investments unit scooped up Alibaba and PInduoduo shares, and initiated a position in DoorDash in the third quarter.

  • Palantir’s New Army Contract Could Boost Its Shares by 51%

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) recently announced that the U.S. Army signed an $823 million intelligence system contract. This could be a good catalyst to help PLTR stock move higher. Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com This is a milestone for the company, as Palantir is forecast to make $1.5 billion this year. The point is this multi-year contract alone could have a significant impact on the company over the next several years. I suspect that once the market gets more information on this dea

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.