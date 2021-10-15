U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,467.29
    +29.03 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,227.27
    +314.71 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,881.07
    +57.64 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.81
    +15.63 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.28
    +0.97 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.10
    -24.80 (-1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    +0.0410 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    +0.0095 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0820
    +0.4050 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,985.04
    +2,576.71 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,416.23
    +9.49 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,224.77
    +17.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

DEADLINE TODAY - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote held a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results during which it disclosed that its fourth quarter results would be impacted by a "negative cohort and tail adjustment" due to "lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.50, or 20%, to close at $21.90 per share on May 12, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. ('SelectQuote' or 'the Company') (NYSE:SLQT) securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the 'Class Period') are hereby notified that they have until October 15, 2021 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you currently own stock or options in SelectQuote, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668345/DEADLINE-TODAY--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-SelectQuote-Inc-NYSESLQT-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Duck Creek Technologies fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal-2021 earnings conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to Duck Creek's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal-year 2021, which ended on August 31. On the call with me today is Mike Jackowski, Duck Creek's chief executive officer; and Vinny Chippari, Duck Creek's chief financial officer.

  • Insiders are Selling Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as it Approaches Our Intrinsic Value Point

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) joined the cohort of financial institutions that kicked off the Q3 earnings season. While the news took it to a new multi-year high, the insiders seem to be predominantly selling as the price reaches our intrinsic value point.

  • Johnson & Johnson Puts Talc Injury Claims Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is turning to bankruptcy court in a controversial attempt to resolve billions of dollars in legal liabilities tied to its talc products, placing a new subsidiary holding the claims into Chapter 11 protection. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight i

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Alcoa Earnings Top Views; Buyback, New Dividend Fuel Stock

    Alcoa earnings should hit a record amid strong aluminum prices. Analysts are bullish about the prospect for buybacks and dividends.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Boring is beautiful when you are looking to generate income in retirement. That's why these ultra-safe stocks should be in your portfolio.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Moderna Stock Is Rising After an Upgrade. This Analyst Says It’s Time to Buy.

    An FDA advisory panel recommended Thursday that Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine be authorized as a third, smaller booster dose for some people.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    After all, the global e-commerce market could still expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2021 to 2026, according to Research and Markets, as the generational disruption of brick-and-mortar retailers continues. MercadoLibre is the largest e-commerce company in Latin America. It also processes digital payments with its Mercado Pago platform.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Why Sarepta Therapeutics Fell 14.7% This Week

    Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), a biotech company that specializes in genetic therapies for rare diseases, dropped 14.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. To start the week, the company announced results from its three phase 3 trials for SRP-9001 to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is caused by gene mutations that disrupt the dystrophin protein that is crucial for muscle functions. The trials, which measured the response of SRP-9001 on 120 juvenile patients, said that patients improved on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) scale compared with untreated patients.

  • Truist reports third quarter 2021 results

    Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Dividend Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stock picks by hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the Dividend Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks by Hedge Funds. With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire world witnessed a fall in practically […]