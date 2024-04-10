The deadline for Verizon lawsuit claims is April 15. Here's how to apply

Customers of cell service giant Verizon Wireless could be eligible to be part of a $100 million class-action lawsuit. The deadline to apply for money from the settlement is Monday, April 15.

The lawsuit filed in New Jersey alleges customers who paid monthly cell service plans were charged administration fees without being informed. The plaintiffs said these charges were "misleading" because that fee wasn't disclosed in their advertised monthly price for their service plans and were charged in a "deceptive and unfair manner."

The settlement pertains to charges issued to customers between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023.

The settlement agreement says that each valid claim will have a minimum of $15, plus $1 for every month of service as a Verizon customer and paid the administration fee. The maximum amount for the claim is $100 per customer.

How do I claim my Verizon settlement?

Those eligible to file for the settlement must fill out a two-page claim form, which can be printed and submitted by mail, or they must fill out the form online through the claims website at https://verizonadministrativechargesettlement.com/submit-claim.

The deadline to submit a claim or mail it is Monday, April 15, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Verizon class action settlement: Here's how to file a claim