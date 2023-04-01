U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,487.79
    +85.91 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

NYC Faces Severe Weather Threat from Storm That Slammed Midwest

Victoria Cavaliere and Brian K. Sullivan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A powerful spring storm system that whipped up deadly tornadoes over the southern and Midwestern US is expected to bring severe thunderstorms and wind gusts to parts of the East Coast late Saturday, including to New York City.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The storm is moving east after unleashing hail, heavy wind and tornadoes from Mississippi to Wisconsin, leaving at least 18 people dead, the Associated Press reported.

It could bring “an isolated brief tornado,” likely west of New York City and the Hudson River, the National Weather Service said. The “greatest uncertainty remains with the eastward extent of the threat of severe storms,” the NWS said. Wind gusts could reach 58 miles per hour (93 kph) along the Mid-Atlantic region, according to the service.

Drenching rains are forecast for the New York City region late Saturday into Sunday, though city officials say flooding isn’t expected.

“This is not an April Fools’ joke!” New York City Emergency Management said on its Notify NYC website.

About 700 flights into and around the US were canceled Saturday morning and some 4,800 were delayed, according to FlightAware. Many of the scrubbed flights involved Chicago and Atlanta, two travel hubs.

Southern Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina may also be in line for severe weather, the NWS said. These powerful thunderstorms can bring tornadoes, hail and straight-line winds, a destructive wind sometimes mistaken for a tornado.

The storm knocked out power to nearly 600,000 people across 11 states late Friday, according to Poweroutage.us, including some 237,000 in Ohio who were still waiting to be reconnected on Saturday.

Reports of damage are extensive, with cars tossed off roads, homes ripped from foundations and buildings badly damaged across Tennessee, Arkansas and Indiana. In Illinois, a roof was ripped off the Apollo Theater in the city of Belvidere during a heavy-metal concert. At least one person at the show was killed, Chicago’s ABC-7 reported.

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody described the scene as “chaos, absolute chaos,” the AP reported.

The mayor of Little Rock said 2,100 homes were damaged or destroyed by a tornado that tore through the Arkansas capital.

The storms struck just hours after President Joe Biden traveled to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, to meet with residents affected by deadly tornadoes that killed more than two dozen people last week.

Biden on Saturday spoke with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other local officials, a White House spokesperson said.

(Updates with storm headed to the East Coast, new death toll and outage numbers.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Weighs Asking to Move NY Criminal Case to Staten Islan

  • Activision Stock Is Too Cheap: Analysts. They Expect Sale to Microsoft to Close.

    Wall Street "currently undervalues" the likelihood that regulators will allow the merger to be completed, according to New Street Research.

  • Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a first for a US ex-president: NYT

    Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

  • U.S. Government Case Against Voyager-Binance.US Deal Has 'Substantial' Merits, Judge Says

    District Judge Jennifer Rearden put the $1 billion deal on hold but said she’d expedite an appeal to avoid too much delay

  • UK House Price Fall Quicker Than Expected With Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- UK house prices fell at the sharpest annual pace since 2009 after surging interest rates increased the cost of borrowing, one of the biggest mortgage lenders said.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic

  • Intel and Taiwan Semi Face a New Kind of Competition. This Time, It’s Over Water.

    Taiwan Semi and Intel have earmarked huge investments for chip manufacturing in Arizona. But the state and six others have been haggling over water—needed for the production—from the Colorado River for years.

  • Rising Atlantic Ocean Engulfs Fishing Town in Brazil

    Climate change has increased sea levels, scientists say, and Atafona is an extreme example of the challenge that lies ahead in a country with some 4,600 miles of coastline.

  • Duke Energy (DUK) Begins Operation of Battery Storage Project

    Duke Energy (DUK) announces the commencement of the operations of the 11 MW battery storage project in North Carolina.

  • GE settles wind turbine patent disputes with Siemens Gamesa

    Siemens Gamesa had sued GE for patent infringement in 2020 over the latter's Haliade-X turbines. Last year, a Boston federal judge barred GE from making and selling its Haliade-X wind turbines in the United States, after a jury found they infringed a patent owned by Siemens Gamesa. But GE was allowed to continue making and operating the turbines for existing projects off the coasts of Massachusetts and New Jersey with royalty payments to Siemens Gamesa.

  • Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over derailment

    The federal government filed a lawsuit against railroad Norfolk Southern over environmental damage caused by a train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border that spilled hazardous chemicals into nearby creeks and rivers. The U.S. Department of Justice said it's seeking to hold the company accountable for “unlawfully polluting the nation’s waterways and to ensure it pays the full cost of the environmental cleanup,” in the lawsuit filed Thursday. The derailment in early February led to the evacuation of half of the 5,000 residents of East Palestine when responders intentionally burned toxic chemicals in some of the derailed cars to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

  • Green Energy Is Stuck at a Financial Red Light

    Rising interest rates are just one of many factors that could throw a wrench in wind and solar developers’ plans.

  • UN body mulls deep sea mining amid demand for minerals

    Pressure is mounting on an obscure U.N. body based in Jamaica to hit pause on plans to potentially open the world’s deep seas to mining as companies push for permission to extract metals from seabeds in international waters. The International Seabed Authority on Friday closed two weeks’ worth of negotiations without approving rules and regulations to oversee deep sea mining amid growing calls to pause, ban or place a moratorium on the quest to extract minerals from the Earth’s watery depths that are used in green technology like electric car batteries. While the first exploration licenses for deep sea mining were issued in 2001, the authority has yet to receive an application for actual mining.

  • EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks

    The Biden administration cleared the way Friday for California's plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered trucks, part of the state's efforts to drastically cut planet-warming emissions and improve air quality in heavy-traffic areas like ports along the coast. The decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency allows California — which has some of the nation's worst air pollution — to require truck manufacturers to sell an increasing number of zero-emission trucks over the next couple of decades. The rule applies to a wide range of trucks including box trucks, semitrailers and even large passenger pick-ups.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Weighs Asking to Move NY Criminal Case to Staten Isl

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns economic ‘trilemma’ is making a financial crash inevitable

    Troubled regional lenders will starve indebted businesses and households of credit, trigger a hard landing, and turn a liquidity crisis into a balance sheet crisis, warns the noted economist.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Tr

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.58, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day.

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.