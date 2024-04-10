DEAG Deutsche Entertainment (HMSE:LOU) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at DEAG Deutsche Entertainment (HMSE:LOU) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on DEAG Deutsche Entertainment is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €13m ÷ (€302m - €174m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, DEAG Deutsche Entertainment has an ROCE of 10%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Entertainment industry average of 17%, it's not as good.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for DEAG Deutsche Entertainment's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment.

What Does the ROCE Trend For DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at DEAG Deutsche Entertainment are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 10%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 134% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Another thing to note, DEAG Deutsche Entertainment has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 58%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what DEAG Deutsche Entertainment has. Since the stock has returned a solid 77% to shareholders over the last three years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if DEAG Deutsche Entertainment can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing DEAG Deutsche Entertainment that you might find interesting.

