DEAG Deutsche Entertainment's (HMSE:LOU) investors will be pleased with their 10% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:LOU) share price is 10% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 2.5% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment was able to grow EPS by 216% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 10% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on DEAG Deutsche Entertainment, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment boasts a total shareholder return of 10% for the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 5.8% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for DEAG Deutsche Entertainment that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

