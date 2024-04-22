New deal puts 2 of WA state’s largest wine producers back in Washington hands

Columbia Winery and Hogue Cellars, two of the Mid-Columbia’s larger wineries, are putting their brief ownership by Gallo, the California wine giant, in the rearview mirror..

Seattle-based Ackley Brands announced it is buying the Mid-Columbia brands from Gallo, formerly E. & J. Gallo. The deal is expected to close April 23. Terms were not disclosed.

Gallo acquired Columbia and Hogue in 2019 when it bought 30 wine and spirits brands from Constellation Brands Inc.

Ackley said in a news release that the acquisition a strategic move that adds “substantial value” to the family-owned company’s portfolio of Pacific Northwest beverage brands.

Columbia Winery and Hogue Cellars together produce more than 130,000 cases of wine and rank among the larger producers in the state.

Columbia Winery was founded in 1962 and is based in Sunnyside. Hogue Cellars was founded in 1982 and is based in Prosser.

“We are thrilled to welcome Columbia Winery and Hogue Cellars,” said Brandon Ackley, president, who went on to say the new owners are confident that the “iconic” brands have the potential to thrive.

According to Northwest Wine Report, Ackley will expand both and intends to reopen Columbia Winery’s recently closed wine club.

Columbia and Hogue join a portfolio that includes Mac & Jack’s (Redmond, Wash.,) Montinore Estate (Oregon and Washington), Tidalstar Vineyard (Willamette Valley, Ore.,) and First Sight, a budget California brand.

Gallo was represented by Erik McLaughlin, CEO of Metis LLC, a Walla Walla merger and acquisition firm.

