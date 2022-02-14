U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

DealerOn announces strategic partnership with Pypestream to deliver conversational AI to the automotive industry

·3 min read

Partnership marries Pypestream's industry-leading self-service automation platform and DealerOn's industry leading website platform to create the Cyrus Digital Assistant for auto dealers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn, the premier digital marketing technology provider for manufacturers and dealerships, and Pypestream, the leading self-service automation platform with all-in-one cloud messaging and conversational AI, today announced a strategic partnership that is bringing to market an immediate breakthrough: delivering the automotive industry's first true conversational AI solution, dubbed Cyrus: Digital Assistant.

"With Pypestream we are delivering on the promise of deploying real AI into the auto industry. Some of the largest brands in the world depend on Pypestream to power desirable self-service, thereby minimizing the need for expensive agent-assisted service," said DealerOn CEO, Ali Amirrezvani. "The release of Cyrus marks just the beginning of what this partnership has in store, and I believe that together we are raising the bar for what 'chat' in this space should be."

According to Google, automotive consumers, more now than ever, want a frictionless experience that eliminates barriers. They demand a user-friendly and intuitive solution that is on demand no matter the time of day.

"Pypestream is thrilled to partner with DealerOn, the company that has set a high standard for digital marketing technology in the retail automotive industry," said Richard Smullen, Pypestream CEO. "Our joint mission is to power desirable self-service for car buyers, and thereby deliver great business benefits to dealerships."

With Cyrus' pre-built conversation designs, AI training data, and intuitive user interface, DealerOn customers (release of Cyrus for non-DealerOn website providers is coming soon) will be able to take advantage of this partnership with a solution native to their platform, and developed for automotive dealers.

"Fragmented bits of information coming to the dealer's CRM is a big problem for anyone who lives and dies by the data. Chat tools have always been one of the biggest offenders of this. With Cyrus, the entire transcript is pushed to the CRM, so you never have to wonder what was said or wasn't, and the need to login to yet ANOTHER system goes away," said Bill Wittenmyer, DealerOn's Chief Sales Officer.

To learn more about DealerOn's partnership with Pypestream, visit https://bit.ly/34K6sqa

About DealerOn, Inc.
DealerOn, Inc. is a leading digital marketing technology company serving the retail automotive industry. DealerOn websites have won several industry awards, including multiple Driving Sales Top-Rated Website, Digital Dealer's Overall Website Excellence Award, AWA's Pinnacle Award, and Dealer Marketing Magazine's Technology Award for Website Providers. DealerOn is noted in the industry for their Lead Guarantee, based on their Digital Marketing Dashboard. Since creating this process in 2009, DealerOn has documented an average increase of 150% in website lead volume for their auto dealer clients. For more information, please visit www.dealeron.com.

About Pypestream
Pypestream powers desirable self-service for consumers, employees, patients, travelers and more. Digitally savvy brands use Pypestream to automate self-service with these most important constituencies. That's because Pypestream is the new standard for conversational AI, one that enables people to undertake self-service in a way that is automated and yet actually enjoyable. The result: less wonky robotic talk, more satisfaction. In practical terms, Pypestream is an AI-powered self-service automation platform. Its centerpiece is the Pype, a conversational AI that features a graphical UI. Pypes are simply the best looking, best performing automated digital assistants imaginable. Learn more at pypestream.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dealeron-announces-strategic-partnership-with-pypestream-to-deliver-conversational-ai-to-the-automotive-industry-301481676.html

SOURCE DealerOn Inc

