DealerPolicy Announces New Strategic Partnership with APCO Holdings

3 min read

This collaboration equips APCO with a new and comprehensive F&I solution, diversifying its portfolio for dealers and car buyers nationwide

BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy, the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, today announced a strategic partnership with APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands. With this alliance, DealerPolicy's innovative and cost-saving personal insurance platform will now be offered through APCO's vast network of franchise and independent dealers.

DealerPolicy Logo (PRNewsfoto/DealerPolicy)
DealerPolicy Logo (PRNewsfoto/DealerPolicy)

DealerPolicy's platform brings together automotive insurance and car buying, providing a more holistic end-to-end car shopping experience for consumers while also converting customer buying power into profits for dealers. On average, DealerPolicy Insurance customers who report savings, save $64 per month on their automotive insurance. These savings empower customers to reinvest in additional F&I products offered by dealerships. Dealers in DealerPolicy's network report an average back-end gross increase of 44 percent. Partnering with APCO will allow DealerPolicy to further incorporate personal insurance into the car buying process at over 2,800 dealers nationwide.

"APCO's storied reputation and commitment to data-driven processes and results make them ideal collaborators in our shared mission to enrich the car-buying experience for dealers and customers," said Travis Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO of DealerPolicy. "Partnering with APCO deepens our pledge to provide the next generation of F&I solutions that add real tangible value to dealers and car-buyers."

"We strive to work with companies that are bringing new and exciting opportunities to the table for dealers," said John Lee, Chief Operating Officer at APCO Holdings, LLC. "Our partnership with DealerPolicy underscores our commitment to providing the most innovative and efficient solutions that maximize value for our valued dealers and their customers."

About DealerPolicy
DealerPolicy is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to DealerPolicy Insurance licensed agents, DealerPolicy is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. DealerPolicy Insurance is a licensed insurance agency with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.dealerpolicy.com.

About APCO Holdings, LLC
Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers' needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only "MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy" in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers, and have paid over $3.5 billion in claims.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dealerpolicy-announces-new-strategic-partnership-with-apco-holdings-301457567.html

SOURCE DealerPolicy

