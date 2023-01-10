U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

Dealership Managers to Discuss High-Tech Vehicle-Inspection Systems at NADA

·3 min read

  • Audi, Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota and Volvo fixed ops managers will be on hand to discuss vehicle-inspection systems at UVeye's NADA exhibit in Dallas

  • UVeye technology has attracted investments from CarMax, General Motors, Hyundai, Toyota Tsusho and Volvo

DETROIT, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Audi, Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota and Volvo dealership service-department managers will be on hand to discuss their use of high-tech vehicle-inspection systems to improve customer satisfaction at UVeye's NADA 2023 exhibit (Jan. 27-29) in Dallas, Texas.

UVeye Logo (PRNewsfoto/UVeye)
UVeye Logo (PRNewsfoto/UVeye)

UVeye's industry-first suite of vehicle-inspection systems feature patented artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and high-speed camera technologies proven to speed repair work, significantly improve customer-satisfaction and increase service-department profitability.

The first and only auto-industry service technology of its kind has attracted investments from major automakers and dealership groups such as CarMax, General Motors, Hyundai Motors, Toyota Tsusho and Volvo Cars.

Last year General Motors and Volvo Cars both announced plans to support the installation of UVeye inspection systems at dealerships throughout the United States. UVeye technology also has been integrated into Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud platform and CDK Drive's dealership management system.

UVeye's tire (Artemis), underbody (Helios) and exterior (Atlas) systems will be on display at the company's 2,000-square-foot NADA booth (#6239) and also featured in the General Motors display area (booth #1545). Special introductory plans will be available for dealers attending NADA. Demonstrations and private meetings also can be scheduled by clicking on the "Schedule a Meeting" link on UVeye's NADA landing page: www.uveye.com/nada-2023.

Media interviews in person at NADA or online also can be scheduled by email with Larry Weis (lweis@usautocom.com) or Jana Hochbohm (jhochbohm@usautocom.com) at AutoCom Associates.

Artemis is the only high-speed tire-inspection system of its kind able to detect a wide range of tire-related issues and capture brand, age and air pressure information. Helios is an undercarriage scanner that can detect potential safety issues, including fluid leaks, brake problems and exhaust system damage. Atlas is a 360-degree exterior inspection system that captures sheet metal damage as well as a host of other issues.

About UVeye

Established in 2016, UVeye has created the world's first fully-automated suite of vehicle inspection systems.

Utilizing a unique combination of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor-fusion technologies, the company's groundbreaking drive-thru systems can detect external or mechanical flaws and identify anomalies, modifications or foreign objects under and around any side of a vehicle within seconds.

UVeye technology can detect a virtually limitless list of vehicle problems, including oil leaks, exterior damage such as scratches and dents, tire sidewall and tread issues and numerous forms of underbody damage.

Originally developed for use in the homeland security industry, UVeye expanded its technology applications to the auto industry, revolutionizing multipoint inspection processes and improving the customer experience by scanning for and identifying a wide variety of quality and repair concerns. Additional information is available at www.uveye.com.

UVeye Company Contact:

Yaron Saghiv

UVeye

Phone: +1.516.340.3572

E-mail: yaron.s@uveye.com 


Media Contacts:

Larry Weis or Elaine Cozzetto

AutoCom Associates

Phone: + 1.248.647.8621

E-mail: lweis@usautocom.com or
ecozzetto@usautocom.com  

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dealership-managers-to-discuss-high-tech-vehicle-inspection-systems-at-nada-301718105.html

SOURCE UVeye

