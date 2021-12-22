U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,629.75
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,343.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,910.00
    -70.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.00
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.42
    +0.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.10
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.11
    -1.76 (-7.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3265
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3100
    +0.2560 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,326.25
    +759.38 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,251.37
    +13.09 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,286.09
    -11.32 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,562.21
    +44.62 (+0.16%)
     

Dealroom raises €6M Series A for its startup data, market intelligence service

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

European startup and venture capital data company Dealroom has raised a €6 million Series A, it told TechCrunch.

The company's new capital comes nearly two years after it raised €2.75 million in early 2020. Its database competes with a number of rivals in North America, including PitchBook, CB Insights, and my former employer Crunchbase.

Beringea led the Series A, which also saw participation from Knight Venture Capital and Shoe Investments, firms that previously invested in the company. To better understand the round, TechCrunch put a number of questions to Dealroom founder and CEO Yoram Wijngaarde.

Dealroom's business

The startup collects data on private-market companies through public scraping and partnerships. Then, the resulting data is cleaned and run through the company's software to "uncover actionable predictions," as Dealroom puts it.

So Dealroom is three linked parts: data collection, cleaning and synthesis.

You can see why it might want more capital to handle the sheer influx of funding events that are swamping the globe. Indeed, companies like Dealroom should be enjoying something akin to boom times themselves. Their core market remit, the private corporate landscape, is expanding quickly, and many participants in the startup game are flush. So, Dealroom has lots of work to do -- and lots of folks to sell it to.

The company's business makes money in a few ways, including providing an API for both business and government customers and selling access to its platform on a SaaS basis. The company also does customer research. Per Wijngaarde, it has 50 government API customers that make up "about a third of [Dealroom] revenues."

More generally, the company's "revenue mix is roughly equally three parts between investors, B2B companies and governments," according to the CEO. So, there isn't a single leg on Dealroom's revenue stool; three different groups are buying what it has on offer.

Returning to our point about it feeling like a strong moment for Dealroom and its global rivals -- Crunchbase says that it will reach roughly $38 million ARR this year -- the fact that governments are such a large portion of Dealroom's revenue feels notable, and bullish. Governments are paying attention to the startup game as it spreads more evenly around the world, and are willing to spend to better understand their local market and, we presume, those around them.

On the capital front, TechCrunch asked Wijngaarde why his company raised just €6 million. In today's market, that's a modest round!

The CEO said Dealroom "sized" its new round around both "business needs" and the fact that it "didn’t want to get too far ahead of [itself] based on the availability of capital." The founder added that Dealroom is also "fortunate to have strong growing revenue, coupled with healthy capital efficiency," two things that would lower a near-term need for more capital, and therefore dilution.

What's next?

Dealroom, Crunchbase and others in the data game are pretty good about data -- having data, collecting data, you get the picture. What Dealroom wants to do with its data in the future is tinker with it more intelligently. When asked what's ahead for his company, Wijngaarde said that it is "focused on expanding the predictive power of the platform, to help our clients discover promising companies at an ever earlier stage."

If it can manage that, the company can add a zero to its pricing page, at least for investors. Mattermark, another company that I worked for, wanted to build something similar. It's a big, hard problem, and one that will require oceans of accurate, to-the-minute data.

Before we go on too long, TechCrunch wanted to better understand a particular mechanic in the data collection business. So, we asked Dealroom if it counts data collection and curation as a cost of revenue or a marketing operating cost. Here's what Wijngaarde wrote back:

We count data collection in part as cost of revenues and in part as product development in [operating expenses]. We also do a lot of human-led research, which is counted as cost of revenue, but also could be seen as cost of marketing, as this results in a lot of content marketing.

The answer is both, it turns out. I want to better understand that mix, and I am sure that we'll get a better understanding when one of the companies in the private market data business files to go public.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: The metaverse is coming — and these 4 stocks will make it real

    The Mad Money host says the virtual world will transform many industries.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • Goldman Sachs sees gains of up to 60% in these 3 beaten-down stocks

    Not every stock with big potential has shot through the roof this year.

  • China Tech Shares Pare Rally on Alibaba Cloud Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares listed in Hong Kong trimmed an earlier advance after local media reported that cooperation had been suspended between an Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. unit and a government agency.Most Read from BloombergFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekExtreme Bidding Wars Are Raging in One of World’s Riskiest Housing MarketsIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus UpdateOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid Cas

  • Elon Musk says he’s ‘sold enough’ Tesla stock to satisfy his 10% goal

    Elon Musk said Tuesday he's met his goal of selling 10% of his stake in Tesla Inc., and criticized California for "overtaxation."

  • Bank Of America Names Top 11 Stock Picks For 2022

    Bank of America unveiled its top stocks for next year among the 11 S&P 500 sectors. But its track record isn't great.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge Over 50% in 2022

    With less than two weeks remaining in 2021, the major Wall Street firms and analysts have pulled out their crystal balls to peer through the curtains at what awaits for 2022. It’s an annual habit, and one that investors pay close attention to; while the forecasts are not always perfect, they do give a fair perspective of marketing terrain. According to investment banking firm Raymond James, there are going to be plenty of opportunities in the year ahead. The firm's stock analysts have been busy

  • Why Nio Stock Blasted Higher Today

    Electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) rebounded sharply on Tuesday, surging 6.3% as of 12:15 p.m. ET. The broader market rebound, ever-rising demand for new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in China, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) latest greenhouse gas emission standards that hugely favor EVs, and Nio's own growth plans are just some of the factors that sent the EV stock flying. Investors wanting to cash in on the EV boom seemed to have found multiple reasons to buy Nio shares today.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech to buy according to billionaire Philippe Laffont. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont. Philippe Laffont is the founder and portfolio manager of Coatue Management, which is a privately held investment […]

  • Dow Jones Surges 560 Points; Biden Hints At Manchin Deal; Airbnb, Travel Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq rallied. President Joe Biden hinted at a Build Back Better deal with Joe Manchin. Nike stock popped.

  • Why Shares of Electric Vehicle Maker XPeng Soared Today

    Many electric vehicle (EV) stocks are rebounding today, after an extended stretch of falling prices. The stock of Chinese EV maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) went through its own correction with a more than 20% drop for December. The bounce in XPeng shares today didn't come from a specific company announcement.

  • Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Buys 15,000 Computers for Upstate N.Y. Facility

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf Inc. will buy 15,000 computers from Bitmain Technologies Ltd. for about $169 million and install the machines at a facility it’s building in upstate New York.Most Read from BloombergFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus UpdateExtreme Bidding Wars Are Raging in One of World’s Riskiest Housing MarketsOmicron Becomes D

  • Analysts Say You Should Sell 9 Big Stock Winners Right Now

    Good things normally come to those who wait. But you might not want to hold off selling some of 2021's top S&P 500 stocks, analysts say.

  • Lucid Is a Great Company, but the Stock Is Fairly Valued, Says Analyst

    Is it time to load up on Lucid Group (LCID) stock? That very much depends on who you ask. On Monday, Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri initiated coverage of the electric-car maker, and gave the stock a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating. This is not to say that Faghri is unimpressed with Lucid -- the contrary would be more accurate. (To see Faghri's track record, click here) "We have a positive long-term view on EV adoption, driven by tightening global emission regulations, increased commitments by legacy a

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks Moved Higher Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) jumped another 8.1% in Tuesday trading, followed by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), up 5.8%, and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), up 5%, as cruise stock investors continued to react to Carnival Corporation's fourth-quarter earnings report yesterday. And it admitted that despite a revival in cruising, it's still burning cash at the rate of more than half a billion dollars per month.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open little changed

    Stock futures opened flat Tuesday evening after a recovery rally during the regular trading day, with the major equity indexes recouping some losses after three consecutive sessions of declines.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy If You're Worried About a Market Crash

    Just because the market is falling doesn't mean the best place for your money is under the mattress.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rallied Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) jumped 7.6% on Tuesday, halting the recent plunge in its stock price. Rivian's shares, like that of many premium-priced growth stocks, had been hit hard in recent weeks as investors responded to the prospect of higher inflation and corresponding rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Investors tend to value future earnings less when interest rates rise.

  • Top Stocks for January 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case) the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • BlackBerry stock ticks higher on better-than-expected results

    BlackBerry Ltd. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the cybersecurity and IoT company's quarterly results came in better than expected.