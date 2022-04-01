U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4900
    +0.8020 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,242.56
    +749.04 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

New deals for existing customers? Comcast, Charter and Spectrum make getting better rates hard.

Rob Pegoraro
·3 min read

It’s 2022, but some longtime broadband subscribers may feel stuck in 2020. Not because of the never-ending pandemic, but because their provider hasn’t granted them the lower rates new customers pay. And sometimes, the provider won’t even if they ask nicely.

Consumer Reports highlighted this in a March 7 filing with the Federal Communications Commission that collected reports of services still inflicting mandatory modem-rental fees even after a 2019 law had banned those charges.

AT&T figured in many of these gripes. That telco announced in January that it would no longer charge customers extra for the hardware it requires for its residential broadband. But older customers don’t get this “straightforward pricing” and instead get dinged up to $10 a month for AT&T equipment.

“We recently changed our pricing model for new customers so that the equipment fee is included in the monthly advertised price and not listed separately,” AT&T spokesperson Jim Kimberley wrote in email. “We did not change the pricing model for existing customers, but customers are free to call us if they want to make changes to their account.”

But AT&T will only drop that fee for customers who are on or can upgrade to a fiber plan at 500 megabits per second or faster. Others will have to cancel service and sign up again – a weird recourse, but one that Kimberley did not indicate would pose problems.

“It’s immensely frustrating for consumers, no doubt about it,” said telecom analyst Roger Entner, founder of Recon Analytics (which has done research for AT&T). “Sometimes the only way out of it is you cancel and start new.”

If it comes to that, at least you shouldn’t have to resort to faking your own death.

“Although some companies suggest you must cancel and wait 30-90 days before you can qualify for new customer pricing, in our experience this is rarely enforced,” wrote Phillip Dampier, who runs the broadband-complaints clearinghouse Stop the Cap. He advised signing up for not-really-new service online and specifying a self-install with either a rented modem shipped to your house or one you bought upfront.

Other providers expect you to ask for a newer deal. Charter Communications’ Spectrum cable service, for example, did not extend a recent rate cut for its fastest service – from $134.99 a month to $114.99 – to existing subscribers unless they requested it.

And Spectrum customers who originally signed up with Time Warner Cable for broadband with a separate modem-rental charge still pay that fee – almost six years after Charter bought TWC – unless they switch to one of Spectrum’s plans, all of which fold in the modem cost.

“These are examples of the consumer-friendly approach we have taken for years since introducing the Spectrum brand: Customers who like their plan can keep their plan, or they can transition to a new Spectrum plan at any time,” Charter spokesperson Bret Picciolo emailed.

Other times, inadequate rate documentation explains a gap between advertised rates and what gets billed. Verizon’s Fios fiber-optic service touts service at $39.99 a month, but I spent months paying $49.99 because a fine-print rule reserved a $10 automatic-payments discount to customers who use a checking account or debit card. (Yes, it’s my job to know this stuff, and I paid too much anyway.)

Dampier and Entner separately noted the importance of broadband competition – either from other wired services or the newer home-wireless broadband of T-Mobile and Verizon.

“Some (providers) will see that you have no competitive alternatives and offer you little or nothing,” Dampier warned.

Said Entner: “The more competitive a market, the less these things stick.”

Rob Pegoraro is a tech writer based out of Washington. To submit a tech question, email Rob at rob@robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/robpegoraro.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deals for existing customers? Comcast, Charter, Spectrum make it hard.

