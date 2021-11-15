New deals on Nintendo Switch: Talking Tech podcast

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Let's start with the good news. If you're a fan of video games and you've had your eye on the Nintendo Switch, it is more than likely you will be able to find the Nintendo Switch console at store shelves or online. Here's the bad news. If you were hoping to get a hold of the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, which has the nice new bigger OLED screen, that might be a little tougher to come by.

My colleague and co-host of the Talking Tech Podcast, Mike Snider, wrote about this in a story that you can read on tech at usatoday.com. Nintendo's going to offer a series of bundles related to the standard model of the Nintendo Switch. Their pre-Black Friday bundle cost 299.99. It includes the system itself, the original one, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, fantastic game, highly recommend if you have never played a Mario Kart. It's delightful, perfect family game. You also get a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, which allows you to play games online. You can do cloud games save so that way you can save whatever progress you've made in a game online. The best part to me is you get access to a catalog of older Nintendo games going all the way back to the NES.

So if you're looking to get nostalgic about the experience, it's perfect. There's a really great collection there. Mike recently interviewed Doug Bowser, the president of Nintendo of America, for his story, and talking a little bit about the OLED and the availability of the Nintendo Switch OLED model and the standard model. But here's what he says: "We continue to work hard to meet demand for our holiday products, including the Nintendo Switch OLED model. But despite all our efforts, I would say that there still is some unpredictability within the channel."

So just like the PS5, as you heard about recently, the OLED model of the Nintendo Switch is going to be tough to come by. If you didn't hear that episode about the PS5 and you're looking to get an OLED model, eye those retailers, check stores regularly, check online when they have availability. Twitter I've found is a pretty solid resource for keeping up to date on when retailers like Walmart or Target or Best Buy have new supply of consoles available. So if say you want it for yourself or say you want it for a family member, that's the best way to go. Now on the bright side, if you're just looking for a Switch and you're not worried about the OLED screen, which is a little bit bigger, obviously it looks a lot sharper because it's OLED, but if you're okay with the standard Switch, it sounds like that's going to be available, and you have a nice bundle here to consider. So something to think about as you're holiday shopping.

