Dean Kamen is coming to TC Sessions: Robotics July 22 in Boston

After a year away, TC Sessions: Robotics returns July 22. We’ve spent the last several in-person shows at U.C. Berkeley, and we’re excited to be returning to Boston, where everything started. We’ve been planning the show for a few months now and have terrific guests lined up. Seriously, I’ve been involved with the event since the beginning, and this is easily our best yet.

We’ll reveal more about the show in the coming weeks and months, but right now, I’m extremely excited to announce our first guest. You may well know Dean Kamen as an inventor, first and foremost. He holds 1,000 patents and has introduced several groundbreaking technologies, including the Segway, the iBOT mobility device and the AutoSyringe, a range of portable insulin pumps that first put him on the map.

In 1989, Kamen founded FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a youth organization dedicated to finding new and exciting ways to get kids interested in STEM. The group hosts a number of events, including the FIRST Robotics Competition. During the event, which first took place in 1992, teams of high school students construct robots to compete in select challenges. It was the subject of the recent documentary, "More Than Robots," which premiered at SXSW in March.

Kamen has been awarded many honors over the course of his decades-long career, including the 2000 National Medal of Technology, presented by President Clinton. He’ll join us for a fireside interview on July 22 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston to discuss innovation, automation and education.

We’re still building out the event agenda, but you can bet the day’s programming will cover a wide range of crucial issues focused on robotics and the AI that powers them. TC editors conduct in-depth interviews and moderate panel discussions and Q&As with the industries’ leading voices and influencers.

Speakers at past TC Robotics events have included iRobot’s Colin Angle, Zetta Venture Partners’ Jocelyn Goldfein, Boston Dynamics’ Marc Raibert and Zebra Technologies’ Melonee Wise.

TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 takes place on July 22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Buy your Startup Demo Package now to save $200, and then get ready to impress the robotics community’s top technologists, makers, thinkers, researchers and investors. Show us your robots!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

