U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.55
    +60.86 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,837.31
    +425.62 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,601.35
    +268.99 (+2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.76
    +38.63 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.57
    -5.64 (-5.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.60
    -30.80 (-1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.88 (-3.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8950
    +0.0330 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2998
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6340
    +1.6340 (+1.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,492.27
    +2,221.97 (+5.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.95
    +19.39 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Dean Kamen is coming to TC Sessions: Robotics July 22 in Boston

Brian Heater
·3 min read

After a year away, TC Sessions: Robotics returns July 22. We’ve spent the last several in-person shows at U.C. Berkeley, and we’re excited to be returning to Boston, where everything started. We’ve been planning the show for a few months now and have terrific guests lined up. Seriously, I’ve been involved with the event since the beginning, and this is easily our best yet.

We’ll reveal more about the show in the coming weeks and months, but right now, I’m extremely excited to announce our first guest. You may well know Dean Kamen as an inventor, first and foremost. He holds 1,000 patents and has introduced several groundbreaking technologies, including the Segway, the iBOT mobility device and the AutoSyringe, a range of portable insulin pumps that first put him on the map.

In 1989, Kamen founded FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a youth organization dedicated to finding new and exciting ways to get kids interested in STEM. The group hosts a number of events, including the FIRST Robotics Competition. During the event, which first took place in 1992, teams of high school students construct robots to compete in select challenges. It was the subject of the recent documentary, "More Than Robots," which premiered at SXSW in March.

Kamen has been awarded many honors over the course of his decades-long career, including the 2000 National Medal of Technology, presented by President Clinton. He’ll join us for a fireside interview on July 22 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston to discuss innovation, automation and education.

We’re still building out the event agenda, but you can bet the day’s programming will cover a wide range of crucial issues focused on robotics and the AI that powers them. TC editors conduct in-depth interviews and moderate panel discussions and Q&As with the industries’ leading voices and influencers.

Speakers at past TC Robotics events have included iRobot’s Colin Angle, Zetta Venture Partners’ Jocelyn Goldfein, Boston Dynamics’ Marc Raibert and Zebra Technologies’ Melonee Wise.

TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 takes place on July 22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Buy your Startup Demo Package now to save $200, and then get ready to impress the robotics community’s top technologists, makers, thinkers, researchers and investors. Show us your robots!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

 

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/66f03841da78636d14fbb0c1155b4918 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-66f03841da78636d14fbb0c1155b4918') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-66f03841da78636d14fbb0c1155b4918' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Arbe Robotics Ltd.'s...

  • iRobot's Roomba 694 is back on sale for $179

    Amazon knocks 35 percent off iRobot's Roomba 694, bringing it down to a record low of $179.

  • Clean house with the best iRobot vacuum deals for spring—shop robot vacuums and mops today

    We rounded up the best iRobot vacuum deals you can shop today. Pick up the Roomba j7+, the Braava Jet m6 and more top-rated vacuums.

  • Monolithic Power Systems Earns IBD Rating Upgrade

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Monolithic Power Systems shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Singapore SPACs still draw investor interest despite 'challenging' environment, says exchange executive

    Investors still have an appetite for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) listed in Singapore despite a "more challenging" environment for the investment vehicles this year, according to the head of the Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm. Singapore and Hong Kong both introduced new rules last year to allow the so-called blank cheque companies to go public on their bourses amid a fervour for the listings among investors and sponsors that saw more than US$162 billion raised by the vehicl

  • Australia rate hike brought nearer by inflation, wages - central bank

    Australia's central bank is nearer to raising interest rates for the first time in more than a decade as inflation accelerates and a tightening labour market nudges wage growth higher, minutes of its April policy meeting showed on Tuesday. The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Board saw core inflation lifting above the bank's 2-3% target range in the March quarter and more firms were expecting to pass on price rises to consumers. Wage growth was still lagging but likely to pick up as the unemployment rate fell to 4% and below.

  • Analysis-Twitter exploring a sale would make free speech an afterthought

    Twitter Inc's board directors can lean on concerns about the fate of the social media platform under Elon Musk to rebuff him, but if they decide to explore a sale, price will override all other considerations, corporate governance experts said. Musk, the world's richest person and CEO of Tesla Inc, has said he wants to make Twitter an "arena for free speech," cheering Twitter's critics who complain about censorship and alarming those worried about hate speech and bullying. Twitter's board is expected to reject Musk's bid as too low by April 28, when it is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings, people familiar with the matter have said.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Hasbro plans to further hike prices of toys, warns of $100 million Russia hit

    Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday it would have to raise prices further to cope with soaring costs and warned of a potential revenue hit of about $100 million this year due to its decision to pause toy shipments to Russia. Major American brands, including McDonald's Corp and Bumble Inc and Coca-Cola Co, have ceased some or all of their business in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, with the fast-food chain estimating an impact of about $50 million a month. A spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, which is causing factory shutdowns and port delays, added to corporate woes as soaring freight and transportation costs are pinching profit margins.

  • Why a near-term recession is unlikely: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 24, 2022.

  • Cisco to Shift Some Pay From Bonuses to Salaries Amid Inflation Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. is shifting a slice of its workers’ pay out of bonuses and into their base salary, in response to concerns about soaring inflation.The biggest maker of computer networking equipment will rejigger compensation packages at the start of its new fiscal year in August, according to Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer Fran Katsoudas. The decision came after the company surveyed employees to find out what mattered most to them regarding their paychecks. The compan

  • Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Elon Musk in ‘funding secured’ fraud case

    A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case.

  • Southwest Gas Stock Soars. It’s Exploring a Sale and Other Alternatives.

    Southwest Gas says it received an 'indication of interest well in excess' of a bid from activist investor Carl Icahn of $82.50 a share.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsPutin signed o

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I wait tables on the Las Vegas Strip. Our drunk customers often don’t tip. How can I persuade my boss to add a service charge?

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • What Would Deglobalization Mean for Bitcoin’s Price?

    Geopolitical crises like the Russia-Ukraine war are reversing the era of globalization where people enjoyed lower costs from the expansion of free trade and labor offshoring.

  • Synchrony Financial Posts Higher Than Expected Profit. The Stock is Rising.

    Diluted earnings per share were $1.77, compared with $1.73 a share last year. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.53 a share, according to FactSet.

  • Key Issues 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

    Highlights Include New Climate Stewardship and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commitments

  • Analysts see less room for China rate cuts after 'conservative' RRR cut

    The smallness of a cut to the amount of money Chinese banks must hold in reserves may reflect concern by the Chinese central bank over inflation and U.S. monetary tightening, making further interest rate cuts less likely, analysts say. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday announced a 25-basis-point (bp) cut to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) from April 25, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.16 billion) in long-term liquidity. While the cut was widely expected, it was smaller than the usual 50 or 100 bps cut and came after the central bank left its medium-term lending-facility rate unchanged while rolling over maturing loans on Friday.

  • Tax Day is here for most Americans — but people in these states have extra time to file

    It’s coming down to the wire on taxes across the country, with Monday, April 18, marking the last day to file your income taxes — for most people, at least. Maine and Massachusetts have a federal and state deadline one day later, while five states have different deadlines for their state income taxes. Start with the basics: in most instances, Monday, April 18 is the last day to file federal income tax return and pay up any taxes owed.