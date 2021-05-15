U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.13
    +360.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +1.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +20.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    +0.46 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,071.52
    -2,155.20 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.33
    +39.77 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

Dear Startups: Don’t repaint, reinvent

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

I feel hungover. No, not in the traditional sense, but in the dizzying way you feel when half of your world is celebrating double vaccinations and no masks, and the other half, across the world, is mourning death and not a shred of light at the end of the tunnel. The privilege of watching this unfold is like playing the worst game of musical chairs, except some seats are clouds and others are simply rows of knives.

For tech, the questions that we will be debating are bigger than if “that conference will be virtual or in-person.” Instead, we’re now trying to figure out what the future of work and education are for the second time in a year. The United States is reopening and that means a lot of the culture of how we work will be rewritten. Shifting from an individual mindset to a collective, more distributed world is going to be harder than taking a mask off and popping an aspirin.

Startup founders new and old are about to start making decisions on how to lead in this changed world. They will have to consider things far more consequential than if free lunches come back. More serious questions abound: How do you give flexibility along with accountability? How do you repair the universal toll on mental health? How do you offer opportunity equally between remote employees and in-person employees? What happens when half of your workforce can go to happy hours while the other half is in a city under lockdown?

Naj Austin, the founder and CEO of Somewhere Good and Ethel’s Club, spoke to me about intention this week. She explained how repainting something is easier than reinventing the entire process, but the latter has the opportunity to disrupt far more than the former. It made me think about the return to offices, and how the frictionless option might not be the best option long term.

I’ve learned that the best founders embody this ethos and pick the harder bucket. It stands out when you are intentional about recruitment, the return and potential relief that comes with optionality.

In the rest of this newsletter, we’ll get into stock market volatility, Expensify’s origin story, and what one founder learned after getting rejected by YC 13 times. As always, you can support me by subscribing to Extra Crunch and following me on Twitter.

What goes up, must go down

Image Credits: Getty Images

The edtech public market is on that kind of fire this week, with many stocks slashing share prices nearly in half compared to 52-week highs.

Here’s what to know: Alex and I wrote about how the carnage in the public markets is expected in edtech, a sector filled with pandemic bumps. We predicted that bullish VCs will remain bullish, and the correction in the market is upon us.

In September 2020, Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus Ventures, told us that edtech was filled with “tourists” and “faddish money,” making it a hard time to assess companies and find accountable bets.

“It’s quite dangerous,” he said. “We’ve seen over the years in geographic context at different points in time that people are attracted to India or are attracted to Brazil and they start pumping money in and then two or three years later, they exit with their tail between their legs.”

Plus, two SPACs, two IPO updates and SoftBank:

The origin of expense management

A strategic advantage can make your business
A strategic advantage can make your business

Image Credits: Eoneren / Getty Images

Expensify has managed to become a leader in the expense management market, with 10 million users, only 130 employees, and of course, an upcoming IPO. For these reasons, and many more, it’s the latest company in our EC-1 series. The first installment, penned by Anna Heim, went live this week.

Here’s what to know: While managing finances feels like a pretty clearcut business, Expensify’s origin was far more chaotic. Think P2P hacker culture, consensus-driven decision-making, and, as always, an Uber angle. The origin story explores how a motley crew created a unique expense management system.

The deep dives continue:

Around TC

We are revving up to TC Sessions: Mobility, this year’s virtual dive into the world of transportation. Book your general admission pass for $125 today, and I promise you won’t regret it.

Among the growing list of speakers at this year’s event are GM’s VP of Global Innovation Pam Fletcher, Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, Joby Aviation founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt, investor and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman (whose special purpose acquisition company just merged with Joby), investors Clara Brenner of Urban Innovation Fund, Quin Garcia of Autotech Ventures and Rachel Holt of Construct Capital, Starship Technologies co-founder and CEO/CTO Ahti Heinla, Zoox co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson, community organizer, transportation consultant and lawyer Tamika L. Butler, Remix co-founder and CEO Tiffany Chu and Revel co-founder and CEO Frank Reig.

Across the week

Seen on TechCrunch

Seen on Extra Crunch

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore coronavirus cases could burst hopes for Hong Kong travel bubble

    A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore set to open on May 26 has a "high chance" of being postponed, a Hong Kong official said on Friday, which would be the second time the plan to allow visits between the cities has been called off. The bubble between two of Asia's main financial hubs, which have both imposed strict border controls for the past year to keep out the coronavirus, had been slated to begin in November but was suspended after a spike in cases in Hong Kong. This time it is Singapore that is seeing an increase in cases.

  • Racist attacks revive demand for Asian American Studies

    As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye: “Asian American.” The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didn't know Asian American-focused classes were even an option at the Hanover, New Hampshire, campus. The biomedical-engineering major ended up enrolling in “Gender and Sexuality in Asian American Literature" and now wishes he could minor in Asian American Studies.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? There are plenty to choose from. Wall Street’s corps of professional stock analysts provide frequent and relevant commentary on hundreds of publicly traded stocks, but some investors want to consult opinions that originate a bit closer to the stock in question. For them, following the insiders – corporate officers whose jobs put them in a position to know the inner workings of their companies – can provide valuable stock hints. To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place. Fresh from that database, here are the details on three Strong Buy stocks showing ‘informative buys’ in recent days. Energy Transfer (ET) We'll start with a midstream company in the energy sector. Midstreamers are the companies that move energy sources – crude oil and natural gas, their derivatives, and other fuels – from the wellheads to the refiners and transfer points. It’s a necessary network in the hydrocarbon industry, and Energy Transfer exists right in the middle of it. The company’s transport network spreads across 38 states, connecting the Appalachia, North Dakota, and Texas-Oklahoma-Louisiana regions. Energy Transfer controls pipelines, terminals, and tank farms for oil and gas products. In Q1, ET reported net income of $3.29 billion, up by more than $4 billion from the net loss in the year-ago quarter. Per share, earnings came to $1.21. The company’s cash flow also grew substantially. ET reported $3.91 billion in distributable cash flow, compared to the $1.42 billion in 1Q20, for a gain of 175%. Energy Transfer used that cash flow to fund its dividend, at 15.25 cents per common share and payable on May 19. At that rate, the payment annualizes to 61 cents per share, and gives a strong yield of 6.11%. On the insider front, Ray Washburne, of Energy Transfer’s Board of Directors, made several purchases of ET stock recently. Two of those purchases, totaling 200,000 shares and purchased for approximately $1.9 million. His total holding in the stock now exceeds $4.2 million. Covering this stock for Evercore ISI, analyst Todd Firestone takes note of the sound quarterly report, and believes the company is moving in the right direction. “ET ticks every major investment theme, massive, diversified portfolio, clear path to deleveraging, focus on returns vs. growth, protection from commodity and volume swings, and an unchallenging valuation, trading well behind peers. There are two key takeaways on which we think investors ultimately focus on from [the earnings] results, i) guidance improved independently from the storm with systems operating at or above pre-COVID levels, and ii) the extra earnings are already in the bank and were used to pay down $3.7 Bn in debt,” Firestone wrote. To this end, Firestone gives ET shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $14 price target that implies a 38% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Firestone’s track record, click here) It’s clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating that Wall Street agrees with Firestone’s take on this stock. ET has 9 positive reviews on file. The stock is selling for $10.17, and its $12.67 average price target suggests ~25% one-year upside. (See ET stock analysis on TipRanks) New Fortress Energy (NFE) Let’s stick with the energy industry, but shift gears a bit and take a look at the natural gas segment. New Fortress Energy provides funding, construction, and operational maintenance for fully integrated natural gas energy projects in underdeveloped areas around the world. The company defines its mission as bringing clean and affordable energy onto the global marketplace. New Fortress has operations in Jamaica and Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil, and Western Ireland. In its report on the first quarter of this year, Fortress showed $145.7 million in total revenues, up 95% year-over-year, although flat from the previous quarter. In other news, the company’s gas projects in Mexico, Nicaragua, and Brazil are all proceeding on schedule. Two previously announced acquisition deals, of Hygo Energy Transition and Golar LNG Partners, were closed during the quarter, at a combined value of $5.1 billion. The company also shored up its liquidity position during the quarter. It completed a private offering of senior secured notes, $1.5 billion in total, due in 2026, and closed a $200 million secured revolving credit facility. Turning to the inside trades, John Mack, COB and Board member of New Fortress, made a series of stock purchases recently, totaling 24,000 shares. At the average price paid of $39.88, these were worth more than $957,000. In a detailed note on New Fortress, Evercore analyst Sean Morgan sees the company developing a solid foundation and improved profitability. “NFE has expanded its regasification capacity at a very rapid rate and has had to acquire third-party LNG cargoes to meet demand at its facilities…. NFE is also working to develop two offshore FLNG projects... The net result of this supply chain integration is to self-provide gas at a fixed price of $3-4/mmbtu, with first gas expected in 2022," Morgan wrote. The analyst continued, "For the upcoming quarter, NFE will see the partial-quarter direct contribution of its newly acquired assets of GMLP and Hygo, as the transaction closed on April 15th. We expect the contribution of GMLP’s assets amid an improving LNG carrier spot rate market to improve the profitability of the company in 2Q21, as NFE also continues to ramp its growing regasification business (including Hygo) and FLNG export projects.” Based on the above, Morgan gives NFE shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His price target of $64 implies a 12-month upside potential of 60%. (To watch Morgan’s track record, click here) Overall, of the 5 recent analyst reviews on file for New Fortress, 4 are to Buy and 1 is to Hold, giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are trading for $40.02 and have an average price target of $53.20, giving them an upside potential of 33% for the coming year. (See NFE stock analysis on TipRanks) Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Last but not least is Green Brick, a Texas-based company in the land-development and home acquisition sector. This is a growth segment of the economy; real estate and home prices have been rising lately. Green Brick invests in land, which it then provides as plots for development projects. The company also provides financing for construction costs. Green Brick’s recent Q1 revenues came in at $234.5 million, up 9.9% year-over-year. On the negative side of the ledger, revenues have been slipping since 3Q20 – but the company typically shows short cycles of rising and falling quarterly revenues, and the overall trend in the past two years has been upwards. EPS has shown a similar patter, and the Q1 print, at 51 cents per share, was up 64% from the year-ago quarter. The strength of the residential real estate sector can be seen by the share performance. GRBK shares have appreciated an impressive 155% in the past 12 months. Turning to the insiders, we find that Harry Brandler, of the company Board, this week purchased 25,000 shares of stock, in a series of transactions totaling over $552,000. It was his second large stock buy this year; the earlier purchase, in March, was 20,000 shares for $428,000. Brandler’s stake in Green Brick now reaches $1.9 million. Analyst Aaron Hecht, in his coverage of Green Brick for JMP Securities, sees the company on firm footing, despite the sequential declines. “The delivery shortfall was not all that unexpected given the company’s massive increase in backlog. Management continues to leverage its exposure to the Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta markets and is capitalizing on Millennial home purchases and pandemic-related relocations from urban environments. We believe the current housing cycle has legs through 2022," Hecht noted. The analyst added, “Net new orders totaled 1,082 homes for 1Q21, up 71% yr/yr and a record number of homes for the company…. Sales in the entry-level and first move-up categories, often an indicator of Millennial, homebuyers totaled 36%, which is double the percentage just two years ago.” All in all, Hecht rates GRBK shares as Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $30 price target to suggest room for a 30% one-year upside. (To watch Hecht’s track record, click here) The recent reviews on Green Brick break down 3 to 1 in favor of Buys versus Holds, and support the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are currently priced at $23 and their $32 average price target implies ~40% upside from that level. (See GRBK stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Biden must speak out against apartheid in Israel

    Now is the time for President Joe Biden to speak out against apartheid in Israel and for the U.S. to no longer support state-sanctioned violence and repression against Palestinians. Violence and civil unrest have broken out in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) waging airstrikes with U.S.-supplied bombs and flattening Palestinian high rise apartment buildings in Gaza and the Palestinian militant group Hamas launching rocket attacks. Dozens have been killed, mostly Palestinians, including children.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls for Second Straight Day After Tesla Action; Ether Follows

    “What saddens me is the way the weak hands and recent buyers see Elon Musk as a prophet, powerhouse and decisive figure in bitcoin,” said one trader.

  • Wall St sees chance of higher bid for Kansas City Southern from Canadian Pacific

    (Reuters) -Wall Street is expecting Canadian Pacific to raise its offer for Kansas City Southern even at the cost of more debt to win the bidding war with larger Canadian railroad rival Canadian National. In the latest twist to the takeover saga, the U.S. railroad operator on Thursday accepted Canadian National's $33.6 billion offer, leaving Canadian Pacific just five business days to make a new offer. Analysts said Canadian Pacific was unlikely to let go a chance to be the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada easily even though it had said it would not leverage its books to outbid Canadian National.

  • Japan’s Topix Three-Day Slump Hasn’t Prompted BOJ to Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan, which has helped to prop up the country’s equity market for over a decade, refrained from buying stock funds this week despite the Topix index posting its biggest three-day loss since June. That’s left some investors a little baffled.When local shares were trading at multi-year highs earlier in 2021, the central bank scrapped an annual 6 trillion yen ($54.8 billion) target for purchases of exchange-traded funds, highlighting instead that it would prefer to buy “during times of heightened market instability.”Yet the central bank didn’t buy stock funds in the three days through Thursday despite sizable market drops, and has bought only once since the start of April, when the changes it made to its stock-buying program came into effect.Asked at a parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday why the BOJ had not bought not despite the declines, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was equivocal.“We’re not making purchases under any automatic rules, we just look at the state and movements of the market and make a practical decision,” Kuroda said. “It could have an unforeseen impact on the market to say that in a certain situation we will take a certain action.”Kuroda said that the bank would continue to make “bold” ETF purchases as necessary. But the central bank’s absence is forcing some to reevaluate their expectations.“It’s going to be negative for equities in the near term,” said Hajime Sakai, chief fund manager at Mito Securities Co. “It seems like it’s better not to bet on BOJ ETF purchases.”Sakai is among those who say they’re unsure of what the current trigger is for the BOJ to buy ETFs. While the central bank has never made those conditions explicit, a decline in the Topix of 0.5% during the morning session was at one point seen to trigger purchases. Sakai said he was unsure if the current trigger is a 2% decline, or a two-day drop of a certain extent.With the BOJ buying ETFs on April 21, when the Topix fell 2.2% in the morning, but not on May 11 when the index slid just shy of that, a 2% drop might seem like a candidate. But declines of that magnitude are rare, with Topix falling that much in the morning only twice in the past 12 months.The pain is all the sharper for the Nikkei 225, with the BOJ ending its purchases of ETFs tracking the index in April. The gauge lost 7% in the three days through Thursday, giving up almost all its 2021 gains. Stocks rebounded on Friday, with the Nikkei adding 1.6% and the Topix 1.3%.Read more: BOJ’s Snub of Nikkei 225 May Spell Pain for Venerable GaugeAs the rebound suggests, the long-term impact of the BOJ’s absence may not be so dramatic. Some doubt how impactful the decade-long buying program has been in the first place.“I think the evidence is that, their buying has done very little,” said Nicholas Smith, a strategist at CLSA Securities Japan Co.Sakai argues that over the long term, the market will get used to the new normal. “From a medium to long term perspective, it’s not something to worry too much about,” he said.(Updates with quote in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Next Brexit Test Is a Carbon Market With High Volatility Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set to start its own carbon market with the aim of putting a price on polluting that it hopes will help achieve the country’s ambitious climate goals.The first auction of emission permits on May 19 is the latest test of how the country copes with the separation from the European Union, its largest trading partner.Until January, Britain was part of the EU’s emissions trading system, the world’s largest cap-and-trade program and the centerpiece of the bloc’s efforts to limit climate change. By going it alone, the U.K. is forgoing a 16-year-old market that helped cut EU emissions by almost a quarter in the past two decades.The U.K. auction will be keenly watched to see how close prices will be to those in Europe, where emission costs have doubled in the past six months to a record. Too high a price could tilt the economic playing field against U.K. companies by overburdening them with permit costs, while one too low diminishes the incentive to invest in low-carbon technology.While the U.K. market was designed to be almost exactly like the EU system, there are a few key differences.The main one is that it’s much smaller. That means there are far fewer industrial and power-sector emissions that need permits. The U.K. is set to auction about 83 million permits this year, compared to more than 700 million for the EU.It’s an issue market participants are concerned about. Earlier this year representatives from industry groups in the U.K. and Europe wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urge him to link the carbon trading system with the larger EU system. That would mean permits from both the U.K. and EU could be used to account for emissions in either.The smaller market size also raises the risk of bigger price swings. An emissions trading system is meant to give businesses an indication of when is a good time to invest in lower-carbon alternatives. A high degree of volatility could hurt confidence that the emissions price is a reliable figure.“It’s an emissions trading system for a very small market, which makes no sense,” said Jan Ahrens, head of research at SparkChange, a platform to facilitate investments in carbon markets. “That has the risk of having high price volatility.”Volatility and a surging price could also be affected by how much financial players buy into the market. Demand from investment funds helped drive the gains in the EU carbon price this year. Ahrens said the investors he works with are eager to buy British carbon.So how much will emissions cost in the U.K.? The main indicator is the EU carbon price, which has gained more than 70% this year to a peak of 56.90 euros per metric ton, or 49.01 pounds, on Friday.The U.K. market is set to be oversupplied from the outset, a bearish indicator for prices. The cap for total emissions is about 156 million tons, compared with about 97 million tons of actual emissions estimated by BloombergNEF. That surplus is intentional, allowing market participants to accumulate permits to hedge for future years. The cap will likely be revised in the coming years to shrink with the U.K.’s plans to rapidly cut emissions this decade.There is also a safety net built into the British system. Unlike the EU, the U.K. has a price floor so that permits can’t be auctioned below 22 pounds. But similar to the EU, there’s a mechanism for the government to add permits to the market if prices rise too far, too fast.U.K. Plans Deeper Carbon Cuts to Spur Climate Change FightIt’s a part of the U.K.’s effort to ensure that the system works as planned, that companies that need permits can get them and that prices don’t bounce around too much after the market’s launch.“This is the first year, so they want to make sure the market is effective,” said Bo Qin, analyst at BloombergNEF. “Not too high, not too low,”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retail Sales Stall After Latest Wave of Stimulus Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales stalled in April following a sharp advance in the prior month when pandemic-relief checks provided millions of Americans with increased spending power.The value of overall retail purchases were essentially unchanged last month following an upwardly revised 10.7% gain in March that was the second-largest in records back to 1992, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1% April gain.The total value of retail sales was a record $619.9 billion in April, supporting economists’ forecasts for strong household spending for the remainder of the year.While consumers may begin shift more of their spending money to services such as entertainment and travel as pandemic fears dissipate, elevated savings supported by fiscal stimulus should underpin retail demand.“American shoppers took a breather in April after splurging earlier this year after two rounds of big stimulus payments,” Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note. “But with more than half of the states now fully open for business and more quickly advancing their schedules, shoppers won’t be staying home for long.”Clothing, RestaurantsEight of 13 retail categories registered declines in April sales, with the largest percentage decrease at clothing stores. Purchases at restaurants and auto dealers increased.U.S. stocks rose and Treasury yields declined in early trading Friday.Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers climbed 2.9% in April, even as automakers faced production constraints due to the global semiconductor shortage.So-called control group sales, which exclude more volatile categories including food services, car dealers, and gasoline stations, dropped 1.5% in April after an upwardly revised 7.6% jump in March.The value of restaurant receipts rose 3% after a 13.5% March gain as states across the country eased restrictions on indoor dining capacity.Digging DeeperClothing-store sales dropped 5.1% after a 22.7% surgeSales at non-store retailers, which include e-commerce, fell 0.6% in AprilGeneral merchandise store sales fell 4.9% and the value of purchases at sporting goods outlets dropped 3.6%Gas station receipts decreased 1.1%. The retail figures aren’t adjusted for price changes, so sales reflect both changes in costs and demand.A separate report Friday showed that U.S. manufacturing output rose in April by slightly more than expected, suggesting further improvement for factories that are otherwise buffeted by supply shortages and shipping challenges.Read More: U.S. Manufacturing Output Increased 0.4% in April(Updates with markets and economist reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Musk’s Bitcoin Concerns Sink Crypto-Linked Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks exposed to cryptocurrencies slumped around the world after Elon Musk voiced concerns over Bitcoin’s energy usage, delivering a blow to the digital asset’s standing within global markets just a few months after the billionaire CEO of Tesla Inc. became one of its biggest supporters.Crypto shares from the U.S. to Asia slid as Bitcoin plunged as much as 15%, sinking to a low of $46,045 before trimming the decline. Musk said he was worried over the “rapidly increasing” use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, and suspended Tesla purchases with the asset, indicating he might favor other cryptocurrencies that don’t use as much energy.Digital asset technology company Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. fell 14% to the lowest since Jan. 27, as peer Riot Blockchain Inc. tumbled 16%, while Microstrategy Inc., which has put billions of dollars into Bitcoin, sank 9.9% Thursday. Coinbase Global Inc., which runs the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, dropped as much as 6.5% in late trading after quarterly results, adding to its largest ever decline on Thursday.A “shocker from Musk,” Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a note to clients. “The nature of Bitcoin mining has not changed in the last three months, which speaks to why backtracking on the crypto transaction three months later is a very surprising and confusing move to both Tesla and crypto investors.”Worries deepened after a Bloomberg News report that Binance Holdings Ltd. is under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service. Officials who probe money laundering and tax offenses have sought information from individuals with insight into Binance’s business, according to people with knowledge of the matterTesla announced in February that it had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and signaled an intent to begin accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment.In Asia, Monex Group Inc., whose ownership of crypto exchange Coincheck Inc. had made it the second-best performing stock in Japan in 2021, dropped 11%. Nexon Co., which just last month became the first Japanese firm to make a significant bet with a $100 million purchase of the cryptocurrency, slumped 14%, the most since August 2019, though a poor growth outlook given at its earnings also weighed on sentiment.In Europe, crypto-miner Argo Blockchain Plc slid 6.9%, blockchain technology firm On-Line Blockchain Plc lost 9.8% and crypto infrastructure group Northern Data AG dropped 5.8% to its lowest level since Feb. 1.Tesla SlipsTesla’s own shares fell 3.1%, its eighth decline in nine days, adding to a roughly 30% slide since the company announced the Bitcoin investment in February. After last year’s huge rally, the stock has suffered from lofty trader expectations despite posting a record quarterly profit last month. It’s also been among the stocks hit by this week’s selling in tech equities, with concerns around rising inflation fueling fears of higher interest rates.“Not accepting Bitcoin does not change the thesis or growth trajectory for the electric vehicle story, however it does add to the noise and volatility around the name at a time in which risk assets are under enormous selling pressure,” added Wedbush’s Ives.Musk said in his post that Tesla wouldn’t be selling any Bitcoin and aimed to use it for transactions once mining shifted to a more sustainable energy. “We believe it has a promising future,” he wrote, “but this cannot come at great cost to the environment.”That puts Musk at odds with ARK Investment Management LLC’s Cathie Wood, who last month shared research that she said would “debunk the myth that Bitcoin mining” is bad for the environment. Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF, which has been having a miserable month and has Coinbase as its ninth-largest holding, rose 2.2% after closing at the lowest level since November on Wednesday.Bitcoin was down 10% to $48,903 at 4:09 p.m. in New York.(Updates shares with closing prices, Binance probe in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Single taxpayers who lost work in 2020 could see extra refund money soonest

    The IRS detailed on how it will handle a mixup involving a tax break for jobless benefits that became law a month after many already filed returns.

  • A bitcoin battle of the billionaires ensues as Jack Dorsey faces off with Musk on ‘green’ merits of world’s No. 1 crypto

    Two of the world's most prominent billionaires Tesla Inc.'s CEO Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey are facing off over the merits of bitcoin, with the future of the world's No. 1 crypto likely hanging in the balance.

  • JPMorgan, Caterpillar Lead Five Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points

    Your stocks to watch for the week ahead include Dow Jones stocks JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar. All are just above or below buy points.

  • Inherited $500K? Or $1 million? Here’s how to make that money act like a monthly pension

    With the right asset allocation and withdrawal strategy, investors may not worry so much about the large sum of money in their accounts.

  • Why Gamble on Dogecoin When you can use a Trading Strategy That Stands the Test of Time?

    Last week, we witnessed a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” event with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). Many Dogecoin enthusiasts were hoping that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s stint hosting the television show “Saturday Night Live” would lead to higher prices. After all, Musk has been known to pump the price of this cryptocurrency on Twitter and has been one of its biggest supporters. With so many Dogecoin holders anxious to see what the Dogefather had to say Saturday, the price of cryptocurrency rallied hard into the event to hit a record high of $0.74. Unfortunately, Doge investors learned that sometimes these types of events simply cannot live up to the hype. The price of Doge dropped more than 30% following the premiere of the show after Musk failed to deliver the praise for the cryptocurrency investors were hoping for. Traders can learn a lot from this story, particularly since this “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario repeats itself time and time again in financial markets. It highlights just how difficult it can be to trade based on the news and should be viewed as a cautionary tale. With that said, perhaps the most important lesson here is that instead of gambling on Dogecoin, why not learn a trading strategy that can deliver real results? For example, Mindful Trader has created a data-driven swing-trading strategy that can potentially help you grow your account. Because he has analyzed and dissected historical stock market price data to test his trading strategy, you won’t have to worry about trying to guess right on binary events like the one mentioned above. Instead, you can use a statistical approach with proven results to take your trading to the next level. Signing up for the Mindful Trader service gives you access to tutorials and all the trading rules he uses for successfully generating returns with stocks and options trading. He also provides data-driven stock picks that he trades himself, which allows you to learn while following his suggestions. Whether you are a beginner trader or a seasoned veteran, Mindful Trader has something for everyone. Since Mindful Trader uses a swing-trading strategy that relies on price movement, not hope, you will always be confident in making a trade. That means you won’t have to trade the news and rely on hype to potentially generate returns like those unfortunate Dogecoin investors mentioned above. Check out this link to learn more about Mindful Trader’s trading strategy and why it’s such a smart alternative to gambling with Dogecoin. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThese OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in April3 Advantages to Binary Options Trading with Nadex© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS staff and equipment shortages mean delays for millions of tax refunds

    The agency is plagued with setbacks that are causing a major backlog of returns.

  • Dogecoin prices surge 40% higher but here’s one sign the crypto is headed for a lasting breakout, analysts say

    Here's how to tell if dogecoin's rebound is more bark than bite, according to technical analysts following the popular crypto.

  • Don’t be a sitting duck when this stock market rally fades — here’s what to do now

    Institutional investors do not take kindly to inflation and they sold. 1. If indexes fall below their moving averages, take action: Traders and investors alike should watch moving averages, especially the 50-, 100-, and 200-day. When the indexes were sliding a few days ago, the S&P 500 (SPX) for example, did not break its 50-day moving average at 4050.

  • Record ‘Grayscale Discount’ Might Mean Bargain Bitcoin for Retail Traders

    Anyone with a stock account can now make a savvy, albeit risky, bet on GBTC pricing disparities that were previously exclusive to big players.

  • Dogecoin will migrate from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake to make it viable, predicts head of crypto lending platform

    Dogecoin will likely transition from a proof-of-work protocol to proof-of-stake, speculated Alex Mashinsky, the chief executive and founder of The Celsius Network on Friday during a webcast hosted by his lending platform on YouTube.