Dearfoam are some of the best women's slippers we've tested and are 50% off for Prime Day!

Stylish, furry, fuzzy and filled with memory foam support, the iconic Dearfoam slippers have earned Reviewed accolades as the "best value" slippers we've tested. If you've been coveting a pair of cozy slippers to take you into fall, now is the time to buy because the fantastic slip-ons are on sale for nearly 50% off their usual list price of $89.

The Dearfoam Sydney slippers are the best dupes for the Ugg Women's Scuffette we've tried. Made with 100% shearling, they have real fur on the inside and suede on the outside. Unlike other Ugg look-alike slippers that often skimp on lining, these are like sliding your feet into little pockets of luxury and warmth and are a must-have for chilly temps.

Where the Dearfoam Women's Sydney slipper rises above the Scuffette, however, is with their sturdy sole that's made for indoor and outdoor use. This reinforced sole not only give extra support to your feet, it makes them perfect for grabbing the mail, running an errand or taking them to a campsite.

These foam-cushioned, fully washable slippers, are also water-resistant and moisture-wicking. No matter what the weather, they'll keep the temperature of your tootsies in check. There will be no cold or sweaty feet with the Dearfoam Women's Sydney slippers on your stompers.

Do your feet a favor and snag this Amazon Prime Day deal. We promise your feet will thank you.

