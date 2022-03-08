U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.75
    +14.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,872.00
    +90.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,348.25
    +27.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.30
    +8.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.47
    +0.07 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.67
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4340
    +0.1250 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,374.86
    +130.53 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    860.10
    +8.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,156.83
    -64.58 (-0.26%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

DEA's DEAPcoin to Be Listed in Leading Crypto Exchanges Including ACE, BitMart, and Bitbns

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd
·3 min read
Image
Image

Platform-Native Token To Unlock More Features In Expanding DEA Ecosystem

Featured Image for Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

Featured Image for Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.
Featured Image for Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

SINGAPORE, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based GameFi ecosystem, Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), today unveiled that its platform-native token DEAPcoin (DEP) will be listed across multiple crypto exchanges in the coming weeks.

The DEA team clarified that the DEP token would list first on the Taiwan-based ACE Exchange on March 10, 2022. Following this launch, the DEP token will subsequently join Cayman Islands-based exchange BitMart on March 11, 2022, and then on India's Bitbns exchange on March 22, 2022.


【ACE Exchange】
Listing Date: Thursday, March 10, 15:00 (JST)
Trading Pair: DEP/TWD

【BitMart】
Listing Date: Friday, March 11, 19:00 (JST)
Trading Pair: DEP/USDT

【Bitbns】
Listing Date: Tuesday, March 22, 00:30 (JST)
Trading Pair: DEP/INR

Overall, these three exchanges count approximately ten million users among them. Each exchange is highly regulated and follows country-specific regulations, including KYC and AML compliance measures. Accordingly, the DEA team can reach a wider audience through its strategic DEP token listings across these exchanges.

On the launch of the much anticipated DEP token, DEA Co-founder and CEO Naohito Yoshida notes, "The DEP token is at the heart of our ecosystem. We are humbled by the support that we have received from the global community. This listing brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of offering everyone equal access to earning opportunities."

About ACE Exchange
Established in Taiwan in 2018, ACE Exchange is the first crypto asset exchange. It mainly offers NTD and crypto asset trading platforms and serves various countries in addition to Taiwan, including Australia, the Middle East, and the U.S. More information about ACE Exchange can be found on its official website.

About BitMart
BitMart, founded in 2018 in the Cayman Islands, is one of the world's leading crypto asset exchanges in terms of trading volume. The trading platform offered by BitMart is designed to underpin system stability, security, and scalability. More information about BitMart can be found on its official website.

About Bitbns
Bitbns, founded in 2017, is India's leading crypto exchange, offering a trading platform with pricing algorithms in transactions. Users can trade a variety of crypto assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, in INR (Indian rupees). More information about Bitbns can be found on its official website.

About DEAPcoin (DEP)
DEAPcoin is a utility token that is distributed on DEA's GameFi platform, PlayMining. It can be used to trade NFTs. PlayMining was launched on May 26, 2020. As of January 2022, it has over 2.3 million users in 100 countries worldwide. On January 26, 2022, DEAPcoin was listed on BITPOINT. BITPOINT is a crypto asset exchange licensed by the Japanese Financial Services Agency, and the 38th crypto asset handled in Japan. It is also the first play-to-earn token to be circulated in Japan. PlayMining is the world's first play-to-earn token economy, and a leader in the global GameFi market. More information about DEAPcoin can be found on its whitepaper.

About DEA
Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) Pte. Ltd. a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018. It is developing JobTribes, a play-to-earn game, and PlayMining NFT, an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada
Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936
Establishment: August 2018
Business description: GameFi platform business

Contact Information
Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd
Hideaki Kurihara：kurihara@dea.sg
Honami Soeda：soeda@dea.sg

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continue

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Rivian Stock Tumbles As EV Maker Hikes Prices Ahead Of Earnings

    EV maker Rivian will report fourth-quarter earnings Thursday amid production woes and a price-hike fiasco that rankled customers. Rivian stock fell.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions Pr

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip after Dow hits correction, Nasdaq enters bear market

    U.S. equity futures ticked lower in post-market trading Monday after a sell-off in the earlier session that saw the Dow fall into correction territory and the Nasdaq enter a bear market. Investors continued to jettison stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets as concerns over the economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine intensified.

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These two businesses are growing fast, and holding them for the long term allows the power of compounding to work its magic.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

    Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.

  • ‘I think we’re going to see some spectacular returns,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, The star manager whose key innovation fund has struggled amid a fallout for tech stocks, is staying upbeat.