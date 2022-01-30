U.S. markets closed

Death of a detainee at the Immigration Holding Center in Laval

·1 min read

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - On January 28, first responders were called to the Immigration Holding Center in Laval, Quebec, after a detainee was found in medical distress. On-site personnel attended to the detainee immediately, conducting resuscitation maneuvers until paramedics arrived.

The person was transported to a hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead a few hours after arrival.

The identity of the person will not be released at this time due to privacy considerations. The person's next of kin have been notified.

The CBSA will conduct a review of the circumstances of the incident. In addition, as in all cases of death of a person in CBSA custody, provincial authorities are engaged, in this case the Sûreté du Québec and the Quebec Coroner's office.

The health and safety of those in our care is of paramount importance to the CBSA. We take this responsibility very seriously.

The CBSA cannot release additional information while the investigation is ongoing.

