U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,773.75
    +8.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,925.00
    +47.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,482.00
    +27.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,153.50
    +9.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.30
    +1.47 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,692.80
    -7.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.45
    +0.78 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0079 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.2900
    +0.3140 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,674.33
    -1,706.68 (-3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.51
    -34.70 (-3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,675.19
    +24.31 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,864.32
    -65.78 (-0.23%)
     
COMING UP:

Payroll gains likely accelerated in Feb. as restrictions eased

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Oncolytics Biotech® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

·27 min read

- New clinical data highlight pelareorep's potential to boost the effectiveness of checkpoint inhibitors

- Clinical demonstration of pelareorep reversing immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments

- On track to report clinical biomarker and safety data in breast cancer in 2021

- Strong financial foundation with approximately $50 million in cash on hand and cash runway to H2 2022

- Management hosting conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am ET

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Oncolytics Biotech Logo
Oncolytics Biotech Logo

"We are beginning 2021 with strong momentum, bolstered by a robust clinical data set that demonstrates the potential of pelareorep to boost the effectiveness of immuno-oncology agents and address major unmet medical needs across multiple indications," said Dr. Matt Coffey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. "Interim AWARE-1 results highlight pelareorep's ability to train the immune system to target tumors and its potential to synergistically combine with checkpoint blockade therapy in HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients. These findings reinforce the survival benefit observed in our prior phase 2 study and are suggestive of a successful outcome with our phase 2 BRACELET-1 trial, which evaluates pelareorep-checkpoint inhibitor therapy in the same breast cancer subtype. We look forward to reporting additional biomarker and safety data from our lead breast cancer program later this year and to the program's continued advancement towards a registrational study."

Dr. Coffey continued, "Beyond our lead program, we continue to leverage our compelling data and collaborations with industry leaders to expand pelareorep's commercial and business development potential. Pelareorep promotes tumor inflammation and upregulates PD-L1 expression in the clinic, positioning it to address unmet needs in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. In each of these indications, checkpoint inhibitors have had commercial success, but immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments (TMEs) and low PD-L1 expression severely limit their efficacy and the number of patients who can be successfully treated. Through our IRENE and GOBLET trials, we are collaborating with industry leaders to show that we can increase the percentage of TNBC and GI cancer patients responding to checkpoint blockade by taking advantage of pelareorep's immunotherapeutic effects. Excitingly, pelareorep's synergistic benefits appear to extend to immunomodulatory agents beyond checkpoint inhibitors, as recent preclinical results show that pelareorep may broaden the applicability of CAR T cells to solid tumors by improving their persistence and efficacy. Looking ahead, we will explore a partnership strategy to develop pelareorep as an enabling technology for CAR T cells and other immunotherapies while keeping our primary focus on our lead breast cancer program. We believe this strategy will drive and expand our sustained growth by allowing for the efficient development of pelareorep in a variety of difficult-to-treat indications. Finally, with our strengthened financial position, we look forward to accelerating these activities and delivering on our catalysts."

Select highlights from 2020 and early 2021

Breast Cancer Program

Reported AWARE-1 Data Demonstrating Pelareorep's Ability to Reverse Immunosuppressive TMEs and Potential to Boost the Effectiveness of Checkpoint Inhibitors

AWARE-1 data presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) showed that systemic pelareorep treatment increased tumor PD-L1 expression by an average of 105-fold in early-stage breast cancer patients, thereby making tumors more amenable to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Data also showed that 72% of patients saw an increase in CelTIL (the study's primary endpoint), a measure of tumor-associated cellularity and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes that is associated with favorable clinical response. These data add to prior AWARE-1 results showing that systemic pelareorep treatment led to the generation of new anti-viral and anti-tumor T cell clones and an average 14-fold increase in intratumoral CD8+ T cells. Together, these data support the results of a prior successful phase 2 trial (IND-213) that showed a near doubling of overall survival with pelareorep treatment by demonstrating pelareorep's ability to induce robust and potentially long-lasting anti-tumor immune responses in HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients (link to PR, link to poster).

Initiated Dosing in Phase 2 BRACELET-1 Study and Successfully Completed Safety Run-in

Oncolytics advanced its lead breast cancer program with the initiation of dosing in BRACELET-1, a randomized phase 2 study being conducted under a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany) and Pfizer. BRACELET-1 is designed to generate mechanistic data supporting the results of IND-213 and to evaluate pelareorep's ability to synergistically combine with anti-PD-L1 therapy. The study also seeks to validate peripheral T cell clonality as a biomarker of pelareorep response in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, which may improve the patient selection process in future registration studies and increase their likelihood of success. The trial's safety run-in has been successfully completed, with the Data and Safety Monitoring Board verifying pelareorep's outstanding safety profile.

Initiated Dosing in Phase 2 IRENE Study

Oncolytics expanded its lead breast cancer program into a new disease subtype through the initiation of dosing in IRENE, a phase 2 investigator-sponsored study investigating the use of pelareorep in combination with Incyte's anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor retifanlimab (INCMGA00012) in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC. In addition to investigating the safety and efficacy of pelareorep-anti-PD-1 combination treatment in TNBC patients, the study also evaluates changes in PD-L1 expression and correlations between treatment outcomes and peripheral T cell clonality.

Gastrointestinal Cancer Program

Announced Phase 1/2 GOBLET Study in Collaboration with Roche and AIO

GOBLET is a phase 1/2 multi-center trial designed to investigate the use of pelareorep in combination with Roche's anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in patients with metastatic pancreatic, metastatic colorectal and advanced anal cancers. The trial is being managed by AIO, a leading academic cooperative medical oncology group based in Germany. GOBLET builds on previously reported early clinical data showing that pelareorep-based combination treatments stimulated an adaptive immune response and led to a greater than 90% clinical benefit rate in KRAS mutated colorectal cancer patients (link to PR, link to study), as well as a greater than 80% increase in progression-free survival (PFS) in pancreatic cancer patients with low levels of CEACAM6 expression (link to PR, link to poster). In addition to evaluating the safety and efficacy of pelareorep-atezolizumab treatment, the trial also seeks to validate CEACAM6 and T cell clonality as predictive biomarkers, which may improve the patient selection process in future registration studies and increase their likelihood of success.

Hematologic Malignancies Program

Announced Clinical Proof-of-Concept Data at the ASCO Virtual Meeting

Phase 1b data presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting showed that pelareorep, when combined with carfilzomib, activated a profound inflammatory response accompanied by a 50% overall response rate and an 83% clinical benefit rate in patients with challenging-to-treat carfilzomib-refractory multiple myeloma (link to the PR, link to the poster). The data also showed the first reported incidence of cytokine stimulation associated with tumor response in multiple myeloma, highlighting the ability of pelareorep to induce robust immune cell activation and tumor lysis. Together with earlier trial data showing pelareorep-induced upregulation of PD-L1 expression, these data highlight the potential of pelareorep to synergistically combine with checkpoint inhibitors in hematologic cancers.

Opportunities to Further Expand the Clinical Benefits of Pelareorep to Additional Indications

Reported Positive Clinical Results Against Glioblastoma Multiforme

Oncolytics announced positive results from ReoGlio, an investigator-sponsored phase 1b trial evaluating the combination of pelareorep and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) alongside standard chemoradiotherapy and adjuvant temozolomide for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) at the 2020 Society of Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting (link to the PR). The results showed a compelling signal of efficacy and demonstrated the safety and tolerability of the pelareorep-based combination therapy in newly diagnosed GBM patients. Notably, observed improvements in median PFS correlated with the dose of pelareorep administered. Oncolytics thanks the University of Leeds, Cancer Research UK, and The Brain Tumor Charity for designing, managing, and funding the ReoGlio trial.

Demonstrated the Potential of Pelareorep to Broaden the Applicability of CAR T Cells to Solid Tumors

A recent preclinical study from the Mayo Clinic showed that loading chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells with pelareorep vastly improved their persistence and efficacy in a murine solid tumor model, in stark contrast to preclinical studies using intratumoral infection with the VSV oncolytic virus that weakened CAR T cells (link to the PR, link to the poster). The efficacy of pelareorep-loaded CAR T cell ("CAR/Pela") therapy was further enhanced by boosting mice 8 days later with a single intravenous dose of pelareorep, which led to the generation of highly persistent CAR T cells, the inhibition of recurrent tumor growth, and ultimately tumor cures. These synergistic immune effects were specific to pelareorep, as intravenous boosting with VSV did not augment CAR/Pela therapy or prevent the growth of recurrent tumors. Together, these data demonstrate the potential of pelareorep to broaden the applicability of CAR T cells to solid tumors, an area where CAR T cell efficacy is currently limited due to immunosuppressive TMEs that promote T cell exhaustion and exclusion.

Corporate Highlights

Appointed Richard Vile, Ph.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Vile, a Professor of Immunology at the Mayo Clinic, is a world-renowned scientist and long-time collaborator of Oncolytics with extensive experience studying pelareorep, and led the Mayo Clinic CAR T preclinical study mentioned above. Dr. Vile is a recognized key opinion leader whose research focuses on several areas of immuno-oncology, including oncolytic viruses, adoptive cell therapies (ACTs) such as CAR T cells, and potential synergistic interactions between oncolytic viruses and ACTs. In addition to his role as a professor at the Mayo Clinic ("Mayo"), Dr. Vile is the Director of Mayo's Immuno-oncology and Gene and Virus Therapy programs and Co-Director of the Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy program. He also serves on the editorial board of several prestigious scientific journals, including Molecular Therapy, Gene Therapy, The Journal of Gene Medicine, and OncoImmunology.

Financial Highlights

  • As at December 31, 2020, the Company reported $31.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company raised gross proceeds of $40.0 million during 2020 through the issuing of common stock through our ATM facility.

  • Operating expense was $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $12.5 million for the full year 2020, compared to $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $9.6 million for the full year 2019.

  • R&D expense was $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $12.9 million for the full year 2020, compared to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $10.8 million for the full year 2019.

  • Net cash used in operating activities was $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $22.1 million for the full year 2020, compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $19.9 million for the full year 2019.

  • The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $9.3 million, compared to a net loss of $19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The basic and diluted loss per share was $0.21 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.71 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net loss for the full year 2020 was $22.5 million, compared to a net loss of $33.1 million for the full year 2019. The basic and diluted loss per share was $0.56 for the full year 2020, compared to a basic and diluted loss per share of $1.50 for the full year 2019.

  • As at March 4, 2021, the Company had approximately $50 million in cash and cash
    equivalents, an unlimited number of authorized common shares with 52,083,924 common shares issued and outstanding, 16,443,500 warrants (exercisable into 1,730,894 common shares) issued in 2017 with a $9.025 strike price, 110,572 warrants issued in 2020 with a US$0.90 strike price and 3,878,852 options and share units.

Anticipated Milestones & Catalysts

  • Announcement of final data from phase 2 NU 18I01 second-line pancreatic cancer study*: H1 2021

  • Dosing of the first patient in GOBLET study in gastrointestinal cancer: H1 2021

  • Interim data for AWARE-1 breast cancer study: H1 2021

  • Final biomarker data for AWARE-1 breast cancer study in the intended target population for a registrational study: H2 2021

  • Interim safety update from Phase 2 BRACELET-1 metastatic breast cancer study: H2 2021

  • Completion of enrollment in BRACELET-1 metastatic breast cancer study: Q4 2021

  • Interim safety update from IRENE study in TNBC: Q4 2021

  • Interim safety data from phase 1 WINSHIP 4398-18 multiple myeloma study: Q4 2021

*Guidance provided by clinical investigators

Oncolytics expects to provide updates on the timing of the following milestones over the coming months:

  • Phase 2 BRACELET-1 metastatic breast cancer study: final data

Update on COVID-19

Oncolytics continues to collaborate with its investigators to ensure the safety of patients and employees, as well as the productivity of its clinical programs. We expect these measures will allow us to build on the positive momentum of the past year, despite any COVID-19-related challenges that may arise. Moving forward, we plan to remain in contact with relevant stakeholders and keep the market apprised of any new information that may impact clinical timelines.

Webcast and Conference Call

Management will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 8:30 am ET today, March 5, 2021. To access the call, please dial (888) 231-8191 (North America) or (647) 427-7450 (International) and, if needed, provide confirmation number 569-6653. A live webcast of the call will also be available by clicking here or on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website (LINK) and will be archived for three months. A dial-in replay will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (North America) or (416) 849-0833 (International) and using reference code 569-6653.

ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in Canadian dollars, except share amounts)




As at December 31,

2020

$

2019

$

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

31,219,574


14,148,021


Other receivables

89,661


2,068,772


Prepaid expenses

2,427,200


2,713,591


Total current assets

33,736,435


18,930,384


Non-current assets



Property and equipment

236,664


296,768


Right-of-use assets

372,468


430,713


Total non-current assets

609,132


727,481





Total assets

34,345,567


19,657,865


Liabilities And Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)



Current Liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,805,015


3,173,218


Other liabilities

123,985


847,215


Lease liabilities

248,885


339,846


Warrant derivative

531,228


8,508,764


Total current liabilities

2,709,113


12,869,043


Non-current liabilities



Contract liability

6,730,287


6,730,287


Lease liabilities

153,174


166,429


Total non-current liabilities

6,883,461


6,896,716





Total liabilities

9,592,574


19,765,759


Commitments and contingencies



Shareholders' equity (deficit)



Share capital

Authorized: unlimited

Issued: December 31, 2020 – 46,166,980

December 31, 2019 – 32,198,453

356,824,172


311,077,859


Warrants

3,617,570


3,617,570


Contributed surplus

31,022,356


29,338,849


Accumulated other comprehensive income

400,225


464,101


Accumulated deficit

(367,111,330)


(344,606,273)


Total shareholders' equity (deficit)

24,752,993


(107,894)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)

34,345,567


19,657,865


ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in Canadian dollars, except share amounts)


For the years ending December 31,

2020

$

2019

$

2018

$





Expenses




Research and development

12,944,510


10,817,997


10,027,994


Operating

12,514,496


9,558,641


7,244,791


Loss before the following

(25,459,006)


(20,376,638)


(17,272,785)


Change in fair value of warrant derivative

3,491,928


(12,608,808)



Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(659,173)


(316,719)


610,106


Interest income, net

121,194


179,277


173,496


Loss before income taxes

(22,505,057)


(33,122,888)


(16,489,183)


Income tax expense



(548,042)


Net loss

(22,505,057)


(33,122,888)


(17,037,225)


Other comprehensive (loss) income items that may be
reclassified to net loss




Translation adjustment

(63,876)


(143,403)


233,774


Net comprehensive loss

(22,568,933)


(33,266,291)


(16,803,451)


Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.56)


(1.50)


(1.06)


Weighted average number of shares (basic and diluted)

40,338,789


22,137,990


16,016,366




ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIT)

(in Canadian dollars)



Share Capital
$

Warrants
$

Contributed Surplus
$

Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income
$

Accumulated Deficit
$

Total
$

As at December 31, 2017

271,710,138


3,617,900


27,028,238


373,730


(294,446,160)


8,283,846


Net loss and other comprehensive income




233,774


(17,037,225)


(16,803,451)


Issued pursuant to "At the Market" Agreement

620,010






620,010


Issued pursuant to public offering

11,606,882






11,606,882


Issued pursuant to Common Stock Purchase Agreement

3,314,097






3,314,097


Issued pursuant to stock option plan

197,245



(73,707)




123,538


Issued pursuant to incentive share award plan

109,751



(109,751)





Issued pursuant to warrant agreement

1,747


(330)





1,417


Share-based compensation



1,415,833




1,415,833


Share issue costs

(2,366,809)






(2,366,809)


As at December 31, 2018

285,193,061


3,617,570


28,260,613


607,504


(311,483,385)


6,195,363


Net loss and other comprehensive income




(143,403)


(33,122,888)


(33,266,291)


Issued pursuant to incentive share award plan

391,917



(391,917)





Issued pursuant to Common Stock Purchase Agreement

5,403,385






5,403,385


Issued pursuant to "At the Market" Agreement

8,476,454






8,476,454


Issued pursuant to public offering

3,314,429






3,314,429


Issued pursuant to warrant derivative exercised

9,152,869






9,152,869


Share-based compensation



1,470,153




1,470,153


Share issue costs

(854,256)






(854,256)


As at December 31, 2019

311,077,859


3,617,570


29,338,849


464,101


(344,606,273)


(107,894)


Net loss and other comprehensive income




(63,876)


(22,505,057)


(22,568,933)


Issued pursuant to stock option plan

385,022



(143,100)




241,922


Issued pursuant to incentive share award plan

732,367



(732,367)





Issued pursuant to "At the Market" Agreement

40,037,786






40,037,786


Issued pursuant to warrant derivative exercised

6,332,778






6,332,778


Share-based compensation



2,558,974




2,558,974


Share issue costs

(1,741,640)






(1,741,640)


As at December 31, 2020

356,824,172


3,617,570


31,022,356


400,225


(367,111,330)


24,752,993


ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Canadian dollars)


For the years ending December 31,

2020

$

2019

$

2018

$





Operating Activities




Net loss for the year

(22,505,057)


(33,122,888)


(17,037,225)


Depreciation - property and equipment

88,957


122,982


95,375


Depreciation - right-of-use assets

357,230


362,592



Share-based compensation

2,558,974


1,470,153


1,415,833


Interest expense on lease liabilities

68,526


94,817



Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

645,078


353,189


(374,337)


Onerous lease contract



67,588


Amortization - lease incentive liability



8,189


Change in fair value of warrant derivative

(3,491,928)


12,608,808



Net change in non-cash working capital

209,779


(1,795,777)


3,904,339


Cash used in operating activities

(22,068,441)


(19,906,124)


(11,920,238)


Investing Activities




Acquisition of property and equipment

(29,305)


(10,905)


(107,466)


Cash used in investing activities

(29,305)


(10,905)


(107,466)


Financing Activities




Proceeds from exercise of stock options

241,922



123,538


Proceeds from exercise of warrants

1,696,460


3,465,867


1,417


Proceeds from Common Stock Purchase Agreement


5,360,247


2,533,980


Proceeds from "At the Market" equity distribution agreement

38,296,146


8,131,620


451,675


Proceeds from public offering


4,505,359


10,188,526


Payment of lease liabilities

(460,724)


(447,497)



Cash provided by financing activities

39,773,804


21,015,596


13,299,136


Increase in cash

17,676,058


1,098,567


1,271,432


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

14,148,021


13,699,881


11,836,119


Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(604,505)


(650,427)


592,330


Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

31,219,574


14,148,021


13,699,881


About AWARE-1
AWARE-1 is an open label window-of-opportunity study in early-stage breast cancer enrolling 38 patients into five cohorts:

  • Cohort 1 (n=10), HR+ / HER2- (pelareorep + letrozole)

  • Cohort 2 (n=10), HR+ / HER2- (pelareorep + letrozole + atezolizumab)

  • Cohort 3 (n=6), TNBC (pelareorep + atezolizumab)

  • Cohort 4 (n=6), HR+ / HER2+ (pelareorep + trastuzumab + atezolizumab)

  • Cohort 5 (n=6), HR- / HER2+ (pelareorep + trastuzumab + atezolizumab)

The study combines pelareorep, with or without atezolizumab, and the standard of care according to breast cancer subtype. Patients are biopsied as part of their initial breast cancer evaluation, then again on day three following initial treatment, and a final tissue sample after three weeks, on the day of their mastectomy. Data generated from this study are intended to confirm that the virus is acting as a novel immunotherapy and to provide comprehensive biomarker data by breast cancer subtype. The primary endpoint of the study is overall CelTIL (a measurement of cellularity and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes). Secondary endpoints for the study include CelTIL by breast cancer subtype, safety, and tumor and blood-based biomarkers.

For more information about the AWARE-1 study, refer to https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04102618.

About BRACELET-1
The BRACELET-1(BReast cAnCEr with the Oncolytic Reovirus PeLareorEp in CombinaTion with anti- PD-L1 and Paclitaxel) study is an open-label, phase 2, randomized study in patients with HR+/HER2-, endocrine-refractory metastatic breast cancer being conducted under a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer. PrECOG LLC, a leading cancer research network, is managing the study. The study will take place at 20 trial sites and enroll 45 patients randomized into three cohorts. A three patient safety run-in will be conducted with patients receiving pelareorep, paclitaxel, and avelumab prior to randomization. The three cohorts will be treated as follows:

  • Cohort 1 (n=15): paclitaxel

  • Cohort 2 (n=15): paclitaxel + pelareorep

  • Cohort 3 (n=18): paclitaxel + pelareorep + avelumab (Bavencio®)

Patients in cohort 1 will receive paclitaxel on days 1, 8, and 15 of a 28-day cycle. Patients in cohort 2 will receive the same paclitaxel regimen as cohort 1, plus pelareorep on days 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 of the 28-day cycle. Patients in cohort 3 will receive the same combination and dosing regimen as cohort 2, plus avelumab on days 3 and 17 of the 28-day cycle. The primary endpoint of the study is overall response rate. Exploratory endpoints include peripheral and tumor T cell clonality, inflammatory markers, and safety and tolerability assessments.

For more information about the BRACELET-1 study, refer to https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04215146

About IRENE
The IRENE (INCMGA00012 and the oncolytic virus pelareorep in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer) study is a single-arm, open-label, phase 2 study evaluating the combination of pelareorep and INCMGA00012 for the treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The study will enroll 25 patients and will be conducted at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Study participants will receive pelareorep intravenously on days 1, 2, 15, and 16 of 28-day treatment cycles. INCMGA00012 will be administered on day 3 of each cycle, with treatment cycles continuing until disease progression is observed. The co-primary endpoints of the study are safety and objective response rate. Secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, overall survival, and duration of response. Exploratory endpoints include peripheral T cell clonality and pre- vs. post-treatment change in tumor PD-L1 expression.

For more information on the IRENE study, refer to https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04445844.

About GOBLET
The GOBLET (Gastrointestinal tumOrs exploring the treatment comBinations with the oncolytic reovirus peLarEorep and anTi-PD-L1) study is a phase 1/2 multiple indication biomarker, safety, and efficacy study in advanced or metastatic GI tumors. The study will be conducted at 25 centers in Germany. The primary endpoint of the study is safety, with overall response rate and blood-based biomarkers (T cell clonality and CEACAM6) as exploratory endpoints. Approximately 55 patients are planned for enrollment across four separate cohorts:

  1. Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel in 1st line metastatic Pancreatic cancer patients (n=12);

  2. Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab in 2nd and 3rd line metastatic colorectal cancer patients that are diagnosed as MSI (microsatellite instability) high (n=19);

  3. Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab and TAS-102 in 3rd line metastatic colorectal cancer patients (n=14); and

  4. Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab in 2nd line advanced and unresectable anal cancer patients (n=10).

About ReoGlio
The ReoGlio trial was an investigator-sponsored phase 1b, open-label trial evaluating the combination of pelareorep and GM-CSF, alongside standard chemoradiotherapy and adjuvant temozolomide, for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM. Fifteen patients were treated in the trial, twelve of which were evaluable for efficacy analyses. The primary objective of the study was to determine the maximum tolerated dose of pelareorep and GM-CSF with standard chemoradiotherapy. Secondary objectives were to gain a preliminary assessment of the activity of the pelareorep-GM-CSF combination and to assess treatment compliance. The trial was designed and managed by the University of Leeds and funded through grants provided by Cancer Research UK and The Brain Tumor Charity.

About Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, with over two million new cases diagnosed in 2018, representing about 25 percent of all cancers in women. It is the second leading cause of death from cancer in women in America, with an estimated 42,000 deaths in the US in 2020.1

Breast cancer starts when cells in the breast begin to grow out of control. These cells usually form a tumor that can often be seen on an x-ray or felt as a lump. The malignant tumor (cancer) is getting worse when the cells grow into (invade) surrounding tissues or spread (metastasize) to distant areas of the body.

About Gastrointestinal Cancer
Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer, with an estimated 104,610 new cases of colon cancer and 43,340 new cases of rectal cancer diagnosed in the U.S. in 20202. Also, for the 2020 year, the American Cancer Society estimates there will be 57,600 new cases of pancreatic cancer3 and 8,590 new cases of anal cancer 4 in the U.S.

About Pelareorep
Pelareorep is a non-pathogenic, proprietary isolate of the unmodified reovirus: a first-in-class intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers and has been demonstrated to be able to escape neutralizing antibodies found in patients.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved immuno-oncology agents. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning additional studies of pelareorep in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies, as it prepares for a phase 3 registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

References:

  1. "Breast Cancer Statistics And Resources." Breast Cancer Research Foundation. https://www.bcrf.org/breast-cancer-statistics-and-resources

  2. "Key Statistics for Colorectal Cancer." The American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, Inc., https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/about/key-statistics.html

  3. "Key Statistics for Pancreatic Cancer." The American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, Inc., https://www.cancer.org/cancer/pancreatic-cancer/about/key-statistics.html

  4. "Key Statistics for Anal Cancer." The American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, Inc., https://www.cancer.org/cancer/anal-cancer/about/what-is-key-statistics.html

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, contained in this press release include statements regarding Oncolytics' belief as to the potential and benefits of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic; Oncolytics' expectations as to the purpose, design, outcomes and benefits of its current or pending clinical trials involving pelareorep; plans respecting the delivery of additional clinical data and the timing thereof; the potential commercial opportunity of pelareorep; Oncolytics' expectations for its various partnerships and collaborations and its strategies for further partnerships and collaborations; Oncolytics' anticipated milestones and catalysts; Oncolytics' objectives, including registration opportunities; Oncolytics' measures to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations; and other statements related to anticipated developments in Oncolytics' business and technologies. In any forward-looking statement in which Oncolytics expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause Oncolytics' actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, Oncolytics' ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. In particular, we may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from COVID-19 coronavirus, including operating, manufacturing supply chain, clinical trial and project development delays and disruptions, labour shortages, travel and shipping disruption and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how Oncolytics may be affected if the COVID-19 pandemic persists for an extended period of time. We may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition. Investors should consult Oncolytics' quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Company Contact

Kirk Look

Chief Financial Officer

+1-403-670-7658

KLook@oncolytics.ca

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Timothy McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

+1-917-679-9282

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncolytics-biotech-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-operational-highlights-301241184.html

SOURCE Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/05/c0303.html

Recommended Stories

  • Could This Be One Of The Top Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2021?

    It started 125 years ago with this strange new technology, but now electric vehicles are set to become a $912 billion industry. Here’s who’s set to benefit in 2021

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • U.S. Inflation Expectations Hit Decade High as Yields Resurge

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries tumbled anew on Wednesday, driving long-maturity yields to their highest levels this week and pushing up inflation expectations as traders continued to price in a quicker economic rebound from the pandemic.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields surged as much as 10.3 basis points to 1.495%, a move reminiscent of last Thursday’s startling selloff in government debt. Meanwhile, a market proxy for the anticipated annual inflation rate for the next half-decade exceeded 2.5% for the first time since 2008 -- aided by climbing oil prices. At least part of the trigger for the fixed-income losses came from the U.K., which said it will sell more bonds than expected as its economy emerges from a deep recession.Also in the background was Joe Biden’s announcement that enough doses of virus vaccine should be available to every American adult by the end of May, and a report Wednesday that the president would moderate certain stimulus demands to try to win support for his virus-relief bill. Rising yields have started to draw the attention of Federal Reserve officials, leaving all eyes on an appearance Thursday by Chair Jerome Powell.Among other things, “the stimulus package is likely to go through and the economy is reopening,” said Michael Franzese, managing partner at MCAP LLC in New York. “The battle is on between rates going higher super-fast and a Federal Reserve that’s trying to keep the market stable and may try to slow the momentum of the reflation and economic-rebound trade into something more manageable.”Early inklings of inflation were evident in data from the Institute for Supply Management this week: Measures of prices paid jumped to their highest levels since 2008.A large trade on Wednesday in 10-year Treasury options and accompanying futures selling also fueled the leap in yields, as did heavy corporate bond supply.The rates market is not yet done fully pricing in robust U.S. economic growth, which would entail a 10-year yield trading around 1.90%, said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer of Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania. That’s the level last seen in January 2020, two months before pandemic fears started prompting forced shutdowns in the U.S.Beyond rising nominal and breakeven rates, “the dynamic rise in the 10-year real, inflation-adjusted yield we’ve seen is the market partly adjusting to a faster-than-anticipated pace of rate normalization by the Fed,” he said.The timing of the Fed’s first rate hike, known as liftoff, and subsequent rate hikes haven’t been factored in, making Treasuries vulnerable to a further selloff in the weeks ahead, according to Heppenstall.(Adds reference to Fed rate hikes in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Eurozone Retail Sales and U.S Jobless Claims Keep the EUR and Dollar in Focus

    It’s a relatively busy day on the economic calendar. With inflation worries lingering, the ECB Economic Bulletin will draw plenty of interest ahead of U.S stats.

  • How stimulus checks can give you a $14,000 windfall this year

    Some households are collecting a big pile of federal money in 2021.

  • What’s in the U.K. Budget as Sunak Targets Covid and Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled his second U.K. budget as he tries to balance the need to prop up the economy while the coronavirus pandemic endures with efforts to begin reigning in the deficit.With the prospect of the economy fully reopening still months away -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set June 21 as the earliest that can happen -- here’s what the chancellor announced on Wednesday:More Covid AidSunak said his priority is to protect jobs through the pandemic, and promised to support people and businesses as lockdown measures are gradually lifted. He outlined 65 billion pounds ($90 billion) of new Covid support, bringing the total since the crisis began to 352 billion pounds. When capital spending announced at last year’s budget is included, the total fiscal stimulus rises to 407 billion pounds.He announced:An extension of the flagship furlough program, under which the state pays idled workers 80% of their usual wages, up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds a month. It was due to expire at the end of April but will be extended in full through the end of June, and state support will then be tapered over another three months.A fourth three-month grant for self-employed workers will be paid to cover February through April. It will be set at 80% of average trading profits and capped at 7,500 pounds. A fifth grant will also be paid, at a level that depends on the change in recipients’ turnover. More than 600,000 people who previously weren’t eligible will qualify for these grants.A six-month extension to the 20-pound a week uplift in Universal Credit social security payments, with equivalent support for working tax credit claimants in the form of a one-off payment of 500 pounds.An increase in the National Minimum Wage to 8.91 pounds/hour from April.A new program of loans of as much as 10 million pounds for struggling firms. The program replaces 3 existing plans, is open for businesses of any size, and the loans are 80% backed by the state.A three-month extension of the business-rates holiday for retail, hospitality and leisure, running through June. Then a nine-month, 2/3 discount for firms that remain closed, and a lower cap for those able to reopen. Sunak priced this measure at 6 billion pounds.A six-month extension in the temporary reduction of value-added tax for the hospitality and attractions sectors, which will now run through September. The rate is down to 5% from 20%. For the following six months, a discounted rate of 12.5% will apply.A three-month extension to the stamp duty holiday for the first 500,000 pounds of property sales. Then for three months, the holiday will apply to the first 250,000 pounds of a property purchase, before reverting to 125,000 pounds.TaxationThe chancellor also signaled there’s pain ahead as he tries to rein in a fiscal deficit that the Office for Budget Responsibility predicted will swell toward 355 billion pounds this tax year.“The amount we’ve borrowed is only comparable with the amount we borrowed during the two world wars,” Sunak said. “It is going to be the work of many governments, over many decades, to pay it back.”Sunak said it would be “irresponsible” to allow debt to rise unchecked, and announced a series of tax measures to take effect in future years.Corporation tax will rise to 25% in 2023 from 19% now. Sunak said the U.K. can do that and still retain the lowest level among the Group of Seven major economies. The chancellor introduced a small profits rate keeping the tax at 19% for businesses with profits of 50,000 pounds or less. There will be a taper above that so that only companies with profits of 250,000 pounds or more pay the full rate.The tax treatment of losses will be more generous for the next two years, allowing companies to claim more tax refunds.From next year, the thresholds at which people start paying different levels of income tax will be frozen until April 2026. Rises to 12,570 pounds and 50,270 pounds for the basic and higher thresholds will go ahead as planned next year.Sunak said he’d also freeze until April 2026 the inheritance tax thresholds, the lifetime allowance on pensions savings and the annual exempt amount in capital gains tax.From April 2022, the VAT registration threshold will also be frozen.There was also a “Super Deduction” sweetener to encourage companies to invest: For the next two years, companies that invest will be able to reduce their taxable profits by 130% of the amount they’ve invested.Alcohol and fuel duties were frozen.Leveling UpThere were several announcements that fed into the ruling Conservative Party’s “leveling up” mantra aimed at spreading prosperity nationwide:22 billion pounds of capital and loan guarantees to capitalize a new national infrastructure bank, with the aim of supporting 40 billion pounds of infrastructure investment. The bank will be located in Leeds.5 billion pounds of grants worth up to 18,000 pounds each to help nearly 700,000 eligible businesses in the retail, hospitality, accommodation, leisure and personal-care sectors reopen.The Treasury and other government departments will set up a new campus in Darlington.Eight freeports were announced for East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, Humber, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth, Solent, Thames and Teesside.1 billion pounds of “Towns Deals” was announced for 45 locations.Funding in the budget of 1.2 billion pounds for the Scottish government, 740 million pounds for the Welsh government and 410 million pounds for the Northern Ireland executive.Other AnnouncementsSunak published an independent review into U.K. stock market listing rules as part of an effort to bolster the City of London post-Brexit.The world’s first sovereign green savings bond for retail investors. The funds raised will be earmarked for projects such as renewable energy and clean transportation.A mortgage guarantee program for 95% mortgages to help people get on the property ladder.1.65 billion pounds of funding for the U.K.’s Covid vaccination drive.55 million pounds to develop vaccines against new Covid variants and to study the effects of combinations of vaccines.375 million pounds for a new public-private fund to invest in fast-growing tech start-ups.A 520 million-pound ‘Help to Grow’ program to provide small and medium-sized businesses with subsidized management training, discounted software and technology advice.A 300 million-pound summer sports recovery package to get sports such as cricket, horse racing and tennis reopened.408 million pounds of funding for museums and the arts.126 million pounds for traineeships, and an increase to 3,000 pounds in the cash incentive for hiring apprentices.150 million pounds to help community groups take over struggling local facilities such as pubs and sports clubs.A new fast-track visa program to ease entry to the U.K. for highly-skilled researchers, engineers, scientists as well as those working in the financial technology and cyber sectors.The chancellor raised the contactless payments limit for credit and debit cards to 100 pounds from 45 pounds.The Bank of England will be given a new mandate to consider net zero targets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    The president has agreed to a compromise making millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Texas watchdog says grid operator made $16-billion error

    A firm hired to monitor Texas' power markets says the region's grid manager overpriced electricity over two days during last month's energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.

  • Wall Street slumps on Fed remarks, bond scare

    Wall Street slumped on Thursday and global stock markets declined after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell repeated his pledge to keep credit flowing until Americans are back to work, rebutting investors who have openly doubted he can stick to that promise once the pandemic passes. Benchmarket U.S. Treasury yields rose toward last week's highs as Powell spoke, and the dollar hit a three-month high. With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out and the government fiscal taps open "there is good reason to think we will make more progress soon" toward the Fed's goals of maximum employment and 2% sustained inflation, Powell told a Wall Street Journal forum.

  • Oil Sands Give OPEC a Boost With Half-Million-Barrel Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Major oil sands producers in Western Canada will idle almost half a million barrels a day of production next month, helping tighten global supplies as oil prices surge.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s plans to conduct 30 days of maintenance at its Horizon oil sands upgrader in April will curtail roughly 250,000 barrels a day of light synthetic crude output, company President Tim McKay said in an interview Thursday. Work on the Horizon upgrader coincides with maintenance at other cites.Suncor Energy Inc. plans a major overhaul of its U2 crude upgrader, cutting output by 130,000 barrels a day over the entire second quarter. Syncrude Canada Ltd. will curb 70,000 barrels a day during the quarter because of maintenance in a unit.The supply cuts out of Northern Alberta, following a surprise OPEC+ decision to not increase output next month, could add more support to the recent rally in crude prices. OPEC+ had been debating whether to restore as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of output in April but decided to wait.The Saudi-led alliance closely monitors other major oil producers as it seeks to manage the entire global market, and surging production in North America was its biggest headache in recent years -- especially from U.S. shale but also from Canada.“The U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, Brazil and other well endowed countries with hydrocarbon reserves -- we need to work with each other, collaboratively,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said after the group’s meeting on Thursday.Read More: Saudis Bet ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Is Over in Push for Pricier OilCanada’s contribution to balancing the market with less production, much like slowing output in the U.S., is not a deliberate market-management strategy but significant nonetheless.Even though the output cuts are short-term, the battered oil-sands industry shouldn’t be a concern for the Saudis in the long run either, judging from McKay’s outlook for the industry.“I can’t see much growth in the oil sands happening because there is going to be less demand in the future,” he said. “The first step is we have to get our carbon footprint down.”After years of rising output turned Canada into the world’s fourth-largest crude producer, expansion projects have nearly halted on the heels of two market crashes since 2014.Adding to its struggles, Canada’s oil industry is being shunned by some investors such as Norway’s $1.3 trillion wealth fund amid concern that the higher carbon emissions associated with oil sands extraction will worsen climate change. These forces help make future growth in the oil sands unlikely, said McKay, whose company is among the largest producers in the country.Oil sands upgraders turn the heavy bitumen produced in oil sands mines into light synthetic crude that’s similar to benchmarks West Texas Intermediate and Brent. Syncrude Sweet Premium for April gained 60 cents on Thursday to $1.50 a barrel premium to WTI, the strongest price since May, NE2 Group data show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop spikes as investors eye cryptic tweet by shareholder

    GameStop shares closed up 6.4% at $131.93 after earlier hitting $147.87, their highest since a surge in the heavily shorted stock late last month. One analyst and some Twitter users pointed to a cryptic tweet by Ryan Cohen, a major shareholder of GameStop and founder of e-commerce firm Chewy.com, as a plausible reason for the move, although Reuters could not independently determine causation. The late afternoon rally in GameStop began roughly around the time that Cohen tweeted what appeared to be a screenshot with the puppet dog advertising mascot of Pets.com, a famous casualty of the dotcom bubble two decades ago.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Analyst Who Predicted $50,000 Bitcoin Sees Key Metric Indicating 'March To $100,000'

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be headed for the $100,000 mark by the end of this month, according to Mike McGlone, a Bloomberg analyst. What Happened: McGlone, who previously ascribed a $50,000 plus level for the cryptocurrency, said in a March outlook report that if the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closing at its steepest discount ever is an indicator, then it may “signal [Bitcoin’s] march to $100,000.” The Greyscale premium, a metric watched closely, ended February with a 2.7% discount. McGlone pointed to March 2017, when BTC backed up to nearly $1,000 on the way to its peak near $20,000 in December of that year. “Sharp reductions in the GBTC premium have often marked bottoms in Bitcoin,” wrote McGlone. “The increasing probability of [exchange-traded] funds in the U.S., on the back of launches in Canada are adding pressure to the trust price, but we see sustaining the upward trajectory as the more likely outcome.” Bitcoin traded 8.48% lower at $47,120.70 at press time. GBTC closed 10.31% lower at $41.40 on Thursday. Why It Matters: The Grayscale premium is a reference to the difference between the value of the holdings of GBTC versus the market price of its holdings. McGlone also noted the increased replacement of Gold in portfolios with BTC. “In 2020, the benchmark crypto gained legitimacy with declining volatility vs. the opposite in most assets. In 2021, we see little to stop the process of old-guard gold allocators simply focusing on prudent diversification,” wrote the analyst. On Thursday, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell said that BTC could replace all of the world’s currencies and hit a million-dollar price target within the next ten years. “The younger demographic is certainly taking notice of it and they see it as a better version of gold,” said Powell. Read Next: 'Morons:' Crypto Enthusiasts Burn Banksy's Real Artwork To Turn It Into Digital Token See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow Square's Purchase of Jay Z's Tidal Could Popularize Blockchain'Morons:' Crypto Enthusiasts Burn Banksy's Real Artwork To Turn It Into Digital Token© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • S&P 500 rises in choppy trading ahead of Powell speech

    The S&P 500 firmed on Thursday after two days of losses while sentiment was fragile ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rising bond yields. The Nasdaq nearly wiped out all of its year-to-date gains and was down about 8% from its record closing high on Feb. 12. A 10% decline would confirm a correction territory.

  • Tesla Stock Update: Meltdown in Tesla Beginning as Forecasted

    It appears the breakdown is underway, and this could turn into an outright collapse into mid-March.

  • Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion Error

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’ power markets says the region’s grid manager overpriced electricity over two days during last month’s energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.Amid the deep winter freeze that knocked nearly half of power generation offline, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum -- standard practice during a grid emergency. But Ercot left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state of Texas to assess Ercot’s performance. In an unusual move, the firm recommended in a letter to regulators that the pricing be corrected and that $16 billion in charges be reversed as a result.Potomac isn’t the first to say that leaving electricity prices at the $9,000 cap for so long was a mistake. Plenty of power companies at risk of defaulting on their payments have said the same. But the market monitor is giving that opinion considerable weight and could sway regulators to let companies off the hook for some of the massive electricity charges they incurred during the crisis.The Arctic blast that crippled Texas’s grid and plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days has pushed many companies to the brink of insolvency and stressed the power market, which is facing a more-than $2.5 billion payment shortfall. One utility, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, has already filed for bankruptcy, while retailers Griddy Energy LLC and Entrust Energy Inc. defaulted and have been banned from participating in the market.“The market is under quite a bit of duress,” Kenan Ogelman, Ercot’s vice president of commercial operations told Texas lawmakers Thursday. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Ercot one notch from A1 to Aa3 and revised the grid operator’s credit outlook to “negative.”Retroactively adjusting the power price would ease the financial squeeze on some of the companies facing astronomical power bills in the wake of the energy crisis. EDF Renewable Energy and Just Energy are among those asking the Public Utility Commission to reset the power price for the days after the immediate emergency while others have also asked regulators to waive their obligation to pay until price disputes are resolved.“If we don’t act to stabilize things, a worst-case scenario is that people will go under,” said Carrie Bivens, the Ercot independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics. “It creates a cascading effect.”The erroneous charges exceed the total cost of power traded in real-time in all of 2020, said Bivens, who spent 14 years at Ercot, where she most recently was director of market operations before becoming its watchdog. “It’s a mind-blowing amount of money.”While prices neared the $9,000 cap on the first day of the blackouts, they soon dipped to $1,200 -- a fluctuation that the utility commission later attributed to a computer glitch. The panel, which oversees the state’s power system, ordered Ercot to manually set the price at the maximum to incentivize generators to feed more electricity into the grid during the period of supply scarcity. The market monitor argues that Ercot should have reset prices once rotating blackouts ended because, at the point, the emergency was over.It’s asking the commission to direct Ercot to correct the real-time price of electricity from 12 a.m. Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Doing so could save end-customers around $1.5 billion that otherwise would be passed through to them from electricity providers, Bevins said.But power generators that reaped substantial profits from the high prices during the crisis week are likely to push back. Vistra Corp. on Thursday submitted comments to the utility commission arguing against repricing. During a Texas senate hearing the same day, utilities South Texas Electric Cooperative and the Lower Colorado River Authority also voiced opposition.Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade association representing generators, said retroactively changing prices could discourage future investments in Texas’s electricity market. “Changing prices after the fact creates additional instability and uncertainty,” Michele Richmond, the group’s executive director, said in an email.Bivens acknowledged the market monitor isn’t typically in favor of repricing, but noted in her letter to the commission that the move wouldn’t result in any revenue shortfalls for generators. Instead, the new price would reflect the actual supply, demand and reserves during the period.“This isn’t some Monday morning quarterbacking,” she said in an interview. “Ercot made an error and we don’t let errors slide.”The utility commission on Wednesday adopted a prior recommendation made by the market monitor, voting to to claw back some payments to power generators for services they never actually provided during energy crisis. The commissioners also expressed support for capping the price of certain grid services -- a request made by several retailers -- but didn’t take action on it. Another commission meeting is scheduled for Friday.(Adds Ogelman quote, Moody’s downgrade in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million or More, Kraken CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As the leader of crypto exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell is bound to be bullish on Bitcoin. Yet he’s projecting a disruptive future that would stretch the imagination of even the most ardent crypto fans.In a Bloomberg Television interview, Powell said Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the next decade, adding that supporters say it could eventually replace all of the major fiat currencies.“We can only speculate, but when you measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he said. “The true believers will tell you that it’s going all the way to the moon, to Mars and eventually, will be the world’s currency.”The CEO also said San Francisco-based Kraken is considering going public, possibly next year.Extreme predictions are nothing new in the world of Bitcoin, where adherents stand to profit from convincing a wider audience that crypto is a legitimate asset class, rather than a speculative fad. The dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and is the benchmark for global trade, though its value has softened in the past year.Powell said Bitcoin bulls see it one day exceeding the combined market cap of the dollar, euro and other currencies.The dollar “is only 50 years old and it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and I think people will start measuring the price of things in terms of Bitcoin,” he said.The digital currency slipped 3% in early U.S. trading on Thursday, hovering around $49,000. Prices have surged almost 600% since the start of 2020 on the back of wider mainstream adoption, with bulls seeing it as both an inflation hedge and speculative asset.Critics argue that Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.Kraken benefits from higher prices as it reaps fees from increased trading. Bloomberg reported last month that the exchange was in talks to raise new funding, which would double the company’s valuation to more than $10 billion.“Personally, I think $10 billion is a low valuation,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be interested in selling shares at that price.”The CEO did acknowledge the potential for wild market swings, saying prices can “move up or down 50% on any given day.” That kind of volatility has long been one of the negatives of Bitcoin, relegating the market to one of speculation, rather than a means of doing business.“If you are buying into Bitcoin out of speculation, you should be committed to holding for five years,” Powell said. “You have to have strong convictions to hold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Advocate Peter Schiff Criticizes Mark Cuban And Kevin O'Leary For Turning Positive On Bitcoin

    Prominent gold advocate and Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff has criticized billionaire investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary for turning positive on Bitcoin. What Happened: “Bubbles typically peak when rational investors capitulate,” said Schiff on Twitter, calling them the newest skeptics to “join the cult.” Congratulations to those who bought Bitcoin early, pumped up the price, and who've been dumping into the hype. You succeeded in getting Wall Street to buy into the mania. When I first learned about #Bitcoin I didn't think smart investors would be dumb enough to buy. I was wrong. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 1, 2021 Schiff’s criticism comes after Kevin O’Leary announced he would be allocating 3% of his portfolio to the digital asset while also looking at investing in the most energy-efficient Bitcoin mining companies. Earlier this week, Mark Cuban commented on some of Schiff’s most recent remarks saying, “Gold is dead Peter. Move on.” Why It Matters: Schiff has often criticized Bitcoin as an asset class, calling it inferior to gold as a store of value. His most recent comments on Twitter invited criticism from Mark Cuban, who commented that gold is hyped just as much as cryptocurrencies. “As tech continues to get better/cheaper/faster there will be new applications and maybe even something that supersedes what we know as crypto today. But gold won't ever change. Which is why it will die as a SOV (Store of Value),” said Cuban on Twitter. According to Schiff, the fact that gold won’t ever change is part of its appeal to investors. Jeffrey Gundlach, a well-known gold bull, commented earlier today that Bitcoin is up over 467% in the past 12 months while gold is down by 11% for the same period. The price of gold is down 11% over the past twelve months. The S&P 500 is up 27% over the past twelve months. Bitcoin is up 467% over the past twelve months. Great dispersions often precede great reversions. We shall see. — Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) March 4, 2021 According to him, dispersions of this size between asset classes often come before reversions to the mean. Price Action: After a volatile week, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $48,171 at the time of writing. Earlier this week, Bitcoin recorded a low of $43,867 and a high of $52,535. Image: Dmitry Demidko via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFantom Is Top Performing Cryptocurrency Again: Here's What You Need To KnowGoldman Sachs To Restart Crypto Desk After Abandoning The Idea In 2018© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.