Death of an inmate from Regional Psychiatric Centre

·1 min read

SASKTOON, SK, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 15, 2023, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody. The individual's name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of five years for sexual assault and indecent assault - male since January 29, 2020.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Regional Psychiatric Centre

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter (@CSC_SCC_en) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c2068.html

