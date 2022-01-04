'Death Stranding Director's Cut' arrives on PC this spring

Last July, Hideo Kojima's utterly bonkers animated philosophy movie and busywork simulator, Death Stranding, announced a director's cut edition with some additional goodies, which dropped for PlayStation 5 in September. PC gamers will now get to experience this version in the Spring of 2022, roughly two years after the base game was ported to Windows.

We are pleased to announce that DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT will be coming to PC!

This will launch simultaneously on Steam and the Epic Games store in Spring 2022.#DeathStrandingDC #KojimaProductions #505Games pic.twitter.com/HNyS7aLheH — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) January 4, 2022

Death Stranding Director's Cut on PC will make use of Intel's Xe Super Sampling to supposedly improve performance, graphical fidelity and frame rates. Ultra-wide monitors will also be supported, in case that's a concern of yours. And as Kojima mentioned above, the game will launch simultaneously on the Epic Game store and Steam. As with the PS5 version, Director's Cut will come with the same add-ons including new weapons, missions, boss battles and a racing mode.

There's no exact date yet beyond the general "Spring 2022" window. If you're looking to scratch the itch of a bleak future where loneliness is only outweighed by tedium, perhaps watch Sion Sono's The Whispering Star while you wait. To my knowledge Kojima has never claimed the film was an influence on his game (which also revolves around a replaceable, emotionless protagonist essentially working as an Amazon Flex courier) but I wouldn't be surprised if that were the case.