'Death Stranding Director's Cut' will hit PS5 September 24th

Death Stranding Director's Cut, an extended version of Kojima Productions' 2019 sci-fi action game, will come to PlayStation 5 on September 24th. Sony debuted the first full trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut during today's State of Play livestream, alongside the game's release date and news that pre-orders are open now. Check out the trailer right here:

Today's trailer confirms the Director's Cut will have new boss battles and combat mechanics, including fresh weapons and accessories like an ambulatory Buddy Bot. There's also a shooting range, a racing mode, new campaign missions and upgraded transportation options. The game was revealed during the Summer Game Fest kickoff livestream in June, but these are the first concrete details about what'll be included.

All of that is in addition to the core game, which is difficult to summarize (like most Kojima titles), but we'll do our best: Death Stranding is beautiful and tedious. It's an expansive, strange, futuristic adventure about isolation, death and social connection, and it's often cinematic to a fault. Which, oddly enough, makes a director's cut feel like the next logical step.