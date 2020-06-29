(Bloomberg) --

Deaths from the coronavirus surpassed 500,000 worldwide and confirmed cases exceeded 10 million as the World Health Organization reported the most infections for a single day. All indicators point to a pandemic that is far from over.

The Australian state of Victoria recorded 75 more infections, raising concerns of a second wave as the nation removes lockdown restrictions. Cases in Austria rose to the highest since mid-May.

Texas is fast becoming the new center of the pandemic in the U.S. Almost three-quarters of Americans in a survey said the Trump administration wasn’t ready to deal with the outbreak when it started. Vice President Mike Pence encouraged people to wear masks, two days after declining to give that specific guidance.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases pass 10 million; deaths top 501,000Covid-19 cases hit 10 million as pandemic gains momentumSwedish Covid expert says the world still doesn’t understandTrump dismisses virus, polls and recession to tell winning storyReviving Britain’s economy is tough with an aging workforce

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus.

China County Imposes Controls After Cases Found (2:42 p.m. HK)

Anxin county in the Chinese province of Hebei banned visitors to all villages and housing compounds from June 27, in order to prevent conronavirus infections from Beijing, the official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday.

More than 2,100 people from Anxin county were working at the Xinfadi wholesale market, the epicenter of the recent outbreak in Beijing. Anxin county reported at least 12 cases tied to the Beijing outbreak, according to a report by China News Service on June 23.

Austrian Infections Rise Amid Clusters (2:17 p.m. HK)

Austrian daily new infections rose to 74 on Sunday, bringing the seven-day average to 45, the highest level since May 22, according to the interior ministry.

Infections were driven by a cluster in Linz, an industrial city two hours west of Vienna, where the virus spread in services of the Pentecostal church community, according to health agency AGES. A Rotary club meeting in Salzburg contributed to new cases in that region last week. Austria has 551 live virus cases, 48% more than two weeks ago.

Thailand to Allow Schools, Bars to Reopen (1:47 p.m. HK)

Thailand will allow all schools, nightclubs and bars to reopen in the country’s fifth stage of reopening, Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the Covid-19 center, said at a briefing. The nightclubs and bars will be subject to restrictions on the numbers of patrons and closing hours.

Thailand plans to extend its state of emergency to manage risks as the country prepares for the latest reopening, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said on Monday.

German Infection Rate Stays Below Key Threshold (1:35 p.m. HK)

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate stayed below the key threshold of 1.0 for a fifth day. The reproduction factor rose to 0.71 on Sunday, from 0.62 the previous day, according to the latest estimate by the country’s health body, the Robert Koch Institute.

There were 235 new cases in the 24 hours through Monday morning, down from 422 the previous day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There were no new fatalities recorded.

A jump in the infection rate from around June 20 was driven by local outbreaks, including in two municipalities in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

China Halts Meat Imports From More Plants (1:14 p.m. HK)

China suspended meat imports from more plants, including chickens from a JBS unit, beef from a Cargill factory in Canada and pork from a Danish Crown plant, taking the total to 15 by June 28, according to the country’s customs department.

Customs will not accept any import application for delivery from the date when the halt started, it said, without providing any reason for the suspension. Earlier, the department stopped meat imports from plants reporting coronavirus infections among their employees.

Ardern Says More Work to Be Done on Travel Bubble (1:01 p.m. HK)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more work needs to be done for an agreement on a trans-Tasman bubble for safe travel to Australia. She said in a news conference the cabinet will not move to open the border with Australia until it has reassurances that New Zealanders will be safe. More broadly, she said it is untenable to be opening up the border to Covid-19.

Story continues