Debevoise Authors UN Commissioned Report "UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights at 10"

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global team from Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has authored a landmark report (the "Debevoise UNGPs Report") in conjunction with the 'UNGPs 10+' project, which marks ten years since the adoption of the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) by the UN Human Rights Council in 2011.

Commissioned by the United Nations Working Group on the issue of human rights and transnational corporations and other business enterprises ("UN Working Group"), the Debevoise UNGPs report examines how judicial and quasi-judicial bodies across the globe have used and referred to the UNGPs in reaching their decisions.

Covering more than 50 national jurisdictions and 10 international and regional courts, tribunals and treaty bodies, the Debevoise UNGPs Report provides a comprehensive overview of the relevant decisions, as well as broader developments in the business and human rights sphere. It also identifies regional and international trends, and predicts how the use of the UNGPs by national and international courts and tribunals might evolve in the future.

The Debevoise UNGPs Report was developed and published as part of the UN Working Group's own report, "Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights at 10: Taking Stock of the First Decade", which evaluates the first ten years of the UNGPs' implementation.

The Debevoise UNGPs Report will be officially presented to the UN Human Rights Council's 47th session in support of the UN Working Group's report.

The full 264 page report can be accessed here.

The report was drafted by a team of more than 60 lawyers from Debevoise's offices across the globe. The lead authors were partners David W. Rivkin and Samantha Rowe, senior advisor Deborah Enix-Ross, associates Emily Austin, Sophia Burton, Aymeric Dumoulin, Nelson Goh, Rhianna Hoover, Merryl Lawry-White, Nadya Rouben, Katherine Seifert and Ashika Singh, trainee associate Jesse Hope, and pro bono manager Marika Somero. The Debevoise team was supported by colleagues at law firms in other jurisdictions around the world (see full list here).

Contact: Greer Hunter, 212-909-1054

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

  • Battle of the bubbly: French champagne makers incensed by Russia law

    Champagne makers are used to having the prestigious name usurped by rival producers here and there, but Vladimir Putin has upped the ante by signing a law reserving the appellation for Russian sparkling wine that has prompted a call for a bubbly blockade.

  • Lebanon caretaker premier pleads for aid as crisis worsens

    Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister warned on Tuesday that the country is hurtling toward a “social explosion” and appealed on the international community for assistance to prevent the demise of the nation facing multiple crises. Hassan Diab's plea came as he spoke to diplomats in Lebanon, where politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government, nearly a year after Diab’s Cabinet resigned. Diab urged friendly nations to extend assistance despite the lack of a new government, saying that linking aid to reform of a deeply corrupt system has become a “threat to the lives of Lebanese” and to the country’s stability.

  • Census takers worry that apartment renters were undercounted

    Census taker Linda Rothfield's government-issued iPhone kept directing her back to apartments in San Francisco that she already knew were vacant. In a national headcount turned upside down by natural disasters, political turmoil and a deadly virus, apartment renters proved particularly hard to count last year.

  • Egypt ends impounding of ship that got stuck in Suez Canal

    An Egyptian court on Tuesday lifted a three-month long judicial seizure of a hulking shipping vessel that had blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year, paving the way for it to leave Egypt. Following the decision by the court in the city of Ismailia, the Ever Given would be allowed to leave the canal on Wednesday, after a ceremony in the canal city of Ismailia. Earlier, the Suez Canal Authority notified the court that it reached a settlement in its financial dispute with Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the Japanese owner of the Ever Given, a judicial official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

  • In Myanmar, the military and police declare war on medics

    Hidden away in a Myanmar monastery, this safe haven had sprung up for those injured while protesting the military’s overthrow of the government. In Myanmar, the military has declared war on health care — and on doctors themselves, who were early and fierce opponents of the takeover in February. Security forces are arresting, attacking and killing medical workers, dubbing them enemies of the state.

  • Death of a 84-year-old Indian priest in custody stirs outcry

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A top U.N. human rights official has deplored the death in custody of an 84-year-old Indian Christian priest who campaigned for the rights of tribal people and was denied bail after being detained under an anti-terrorism law. Father Stan Swamy was arrested last year on suspicion, which he denied, of ties to a banned radical leftist group that police accused of having instigated violence in Maharashtra state in 2018. His death will revive criticism of the increasing use of the anti-terrorism statute under nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

  • Malaysia pledges to tackle forced labor after US downgrade

    Malaysia's government pledged Monday to take steps to eliminate forced labor after the country was downgraded by the U.S. to the worst level in an annual report on human trafficking. Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan said the government is taking the downgrade seriously and has ramped up efforts to battle human trafficking, including increased prosecution for companies involved in forced labor. The U.S. State Department’s annual “Trafficking in Persons” report, released July 2, cited the coronavirus pandemic as contributing to a surge in human slavery between 2020 and 2021.

  • UK warned not to replicate Australia’s ‘dark and bloody chapter’ on asylum

    Lawyers, politicians, refugees and doctors who witnessed Australia’s offshore asylum policies and temporary visa regime play out tell May Bulman that the UK risks ‘international embarrassment’ if it pursues its new immigration proposals

  • Asia’s Highest Default Risk Spotlights Sri Lanka Debt Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s risk premium for a default jumped, reflecting concern that the pandemic is damaging the nation’s ability to fill its foreign-exchange coffers ahead of at least $2.5 billion in dollar debt due in the next 12 months.The nation’s five-year credit default swaps rose to 1,553 basis points on Monday, the highest since March 1. A separate gauge of one-year default probability was at 27.9%, the steepest in Asia, up from around 13% over six months ago, according to a Bloomberg

  • Foreigners Go Deep Into China With Record Local Debt Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Global investors made their biggest ever purchases of Chinese municipal debt in June, an indication of growing confidence in a market that’s becoming a global asset.Overseas investors added 730 million yuan ($113 million) of local government notes, according to figures from ChinaBond. Although that’s minuscule compared to the 13.4 billion yuan of sovereign debt they bought, it’s still a record gain based on data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 2018. The move also coincides wit

  • Alstom Flags Cash Burn From Lingering Bombardier ‘Skeletons’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alstom SA Chief Executive Officer Henri Poupart-Lafarge expects costly and painful months ahead as the rail-equipment maker works to turn around the flagging operations of the Canadian rival it acquired.Alstom is detailing on Tuesday a path for improving profitability for the combined group after the Bombardier deal was sealed in January. The French company is forecasting a cash drain in the first half of this year and a return to pre-acquisition margin levels only in the 2024-202

  • Chip Crisis Deepens With Daimler, Jaguar Warning of Lost Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG and Jaguar Land Rover became the latest carmakers to warn of crimped sales as a result of the global semiconductor shortage, with the latter flagging deliveries in the second quarter will be 50% worse than initially thought.Shares in the British luxury carmaker’s Indian parent Tata Motors Ltd. slumped as much as 10% in Mumbai, the biggest intraday drop in almost three months, while stock in Daimler, owner of Mercedes-Benz, fell 1.8% in Frankfurt.A shortage of automotive

  • EtherLite Price Soars Following Trading Debut

    EtherLite (ETL) began trading on cryptocurrency exchanges earlier this month, and its price is up by over 300% in the past week.

  • Pandemic Pushes Millions of Small Thai Companies Into Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Many small and medium-sized enterprises, the backbone of Thailand’s economy, are struggling with crushing debt loads that could force them out of business as the latest wave of Covid infections dims the prospects for an economic recovery.“This round is much worse than last year, and millions of operators are suffering,” said Sangchai Theerakulwanich, chairman of the Federation of Thai SME, who submitted a proposal last month for the government to boost support to smaller businesse

  • Owners of $5 Billion Tower Bersama Weigh Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The two largest shareholders of PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure are exploring the potential sale of the Jakarta-listed telecommunications company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Private equity firm Provident Capital Indonesia and a subsidiary of investment company PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya have asked banks for proposals on a possible transaction for their stakes, said the people, who asked not to be identified as details are private.Saratoga’s PT Wahana Anuger

  • CORRECTED-Liability from Florida condo collapse: everyone will 'blame everybody else'

    The collapse of a condominium tower near Miami will set off years of litigation as victims and their families look to find fault among the building's management as well as engineers, architects and others, according to legal experts. Disaster struck in Surfside, Florida, on June 24 as a major repair project was beginning, although the cause of one of the worst residential construction failures in the United States is likely to have many contributing factors stretching back years. "Whether it be architects, engineers or contractors that had any involvement in this building, we’ll be looking at everybody to hold each party responsible for their negligence," said Daniel Wagner, a real estate lawyer in south Florida, who declined to say if he was representing anyone involved in the collapse.

  • Suning.com Gets $1.36 Billion State-Backed, Alibaba Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese billionaire Zhang Jindong secured a $1.36 billion state-backed bailout for the troubled retail arm of his Suning empire, marking another step in Beijing’s efforts to clean up its heavily indebted conglomerates.A group of investors, led by the Nanjing state asset management committee and the Jiangsu provincial government, will take a 16.96% stake in Suning.com Co., according to a statement Monday. The deal was struck at 5.59 yuan a share, the near eight-year low the stock w

  • Bitcoin Swings as China Regulators Punish Company Over Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fluctuated Tuesday after China’s central bank and a regulator in the capital city took action against a company that was allegedly providing cryptocurrency-related services.The largest cryptocurrency had risen as much as 3.7% to $35,094 before dropping back after the People’s Bank of China and Beijing’s local financial regulator ordered a company in the city to cancel its business registration. As of 7:55 a.m. in New York it was trading 1% higher at $34,194.Financial and p

  • Scion of Richest Thai Family Prepares for Bad Debt Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- Just three months after Thailand threw a $11 billion lifeline to businesses struggling to survive the pandemic, a scion of the nation’s wealthiest business dynasty is betting the bailout won’t be enough to stanch a deluge of distressed assets.Schwin Chiaravanont -- whose family controls the 100-year-old Charoen Pokphand Group -- is planning to raise $500 million for his flagship private-equity venture 9 Basil, which aims to use most of the new money to step up purchases of distres

  • South Africa's AngloGold's new CEO to tackle 'enormous' discount

    AngloGold Ashanti's newly-appointed chief executive officer Alberto Calderon told Reuters on Tuesday he will take action to remove a roughly 80% discount in value relative to its gold mining peers and dismissed merger rumours. Following the news, AngloGold shares rose more than 4%, outpacing its Johannesburg-listed gold mining peers Harmony Gold and Gold Fields, before giving up some gains to be 1.89% higher at 1405 GMT. In an interview, he said he would seek to resolve the issues that have weighed on AngloGold, including fast-tracking project approvals.