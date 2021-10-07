U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Debiopharm and Dexa Medica Launch Triptorelin Collaboration to Bring New Hope to Women With Endometriosis

·3 min read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and TANGERANG, Indonesia, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss-based, global biopharmaceutical company, and Dexa Medica, a leading Indonesian pharmaceutical company, today announced the Indonesian launch of triptorelin for the treatment of women with gynecological disorders, particularly endometriosis. Triptorelin, marketed under the brand name Pamorelin® is one of the most common gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists (GnRH-a) used worldwide to help women with endometriosis reduce pain-related symptoms by inducing a low estrogen status. Clinical research revealed pain symptom improvement with Pamorelin® as being confirmed by the reduction in the volume of endometriotic nodules during treatment vs. placebo.1

Endometriosis is a chronic, debilitating disease involving long-term inflammation and the presence of functional endometrial glands and stroma outside the uterine cavity. Having serious consequences for general and reproductive health, pelvic endometriosis has a high incidence estimated between 10% of reproductive aged women worldwide (approximately 190 million) and remains underdiagnosed.2 Furthermore, up to 49% of women reporting chronic pelvic pain are known to suffer from endometriosis.2 Dexa Medica's nation-wide launch and distribution of triptorelin, as Debiopharm's exclusive Indonesian licensee, will help patients in the region gain access to the pain-relieving benefits of hormone suppression with Pamorelin®.

"We naturally recognized that Dexa Medica was the ideal company to pioneer triptorelin access to patients in Indonesia. Their high standards of ethics, regional pharmaceutical leadership, and strong commercialization track record and reputation align well with Debiopharm's values," stated Fabrice Paradies, Senior Director, Business Development & Global Commercial Alliances, Debiopharm. "This alliance with Dexa Medica is highly valued as they are dedicated to covering Indonesia, with over 270 million people the largest country in Southeast Asia, having the capability to manage the logistic complexity to provide treatment access to patients in a country having a population of over 270 million on nearly 1,000 inhabited islands."

"Medical management of endometriosis primarily aims to delay disease progression and alleviate symptoms. Aside from infertility, the most debilitating symptoms in women with endometriosis are pain manifested as severe dysmenorrhea, dyspareunia, chronic pelvic pain, dysuria or dyschezia. These symptoms also tend to worsen with repeated menstrual cycles," stated Raymond R. Tjandrawinata, Ph.D., Director of Business and Scientific Development PT Dexa Medica.

"We, as a leading pharmaceutical company in Indonesia, are very proud and excited to collaborate with a globally reputed company, Debiopharm, to market quality products such as Triptorelin which helps Indonesians to overcome health problems related to endometriosis. Although there is currently no definitive data, the general prevalence is around 3% - 10%, especially in women of reproductive age in Indonesia," stated Commercial Director PT Dexa Medica, V Hery Sutanto.

About Pamorelin®
Pamorelin® (triptorelin) is an agonist analogue of the natural gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), the only agonist of its kind that differs from natural GnRH by a single amino acid and works by decreasing the amount of certain hormones in the body. Pamorelin® helps women to maintain estradiol suppression, an important factor in the management and relief of chronic pain associated with endometriosis. When the basic activation process of the GnRH receptor is interrupted, this initiates a cascade of events leading to the fall in pituitary luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) secretion, causing a low production of circulating estradiol and progesterone. Manufactured by Debiopharm in Switzerland, this long-acting formulation is marketed and distributed globally through regional licensees.

About Dexa Medica

PT Dexa Medica (member of Dexa Group) is a leading Indonesian research-based pharmaceutical company, which was established on September 27th, 1969. Starting with the export of pharmaceutical products created by Indonesian scientists in 1993, now Dexa Medica has exported pharmaceutical products to 4 continents: Africa, America, Asia and Europe. Regarding the export of pharmaceutical products, Dexa Medica has become a pioneer in Indonesian pharmaceutical manufacturers entering the UK and was awarded the Primaniyarta Award from the Indonesian government in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Debiopharm's commitment to patients

Debiopharm aims to develop & manufacture innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

For more information, please visit www.debiopharm.com

We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews

Debiopharm Contact
Dawn Haughton
Communication Manager
dawn.bonine@debiopharm.com
Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11

Dexa Medica Contact
Sonny Himawan
Head of Corporate Communications
soni.himawan@dexagroup.com

References:

1. Maggiore ULR et al. Expert Opin Pharmacother 2014 Jun;15(8):1153-79.

2. Zondervan K et al. N Engl J Med 2020;382:1244-1256

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/debiopharm-and-dexa-medica-launch-triptorelin-collaboration-to-bring-new-hope-to-women-with-endometriosis-301394479.html

SOURCE Debiopharm International SA

