U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.50
    -20.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,036.00
    -131.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,662.50
    -99.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.70
    -9.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.41
    -0.47 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.04
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1770
    +0.1690 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,777.09
    -102.48 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.22
    +0.15 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Debiopharm Encourages Breakthrough Cancer Research in Japan Through its Competitive JCA Mauvernay Award

·3 min read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the two winners of the 17th annual JCA Mauvernay Award for breakthrough Japanese oncology research projects in 2 categories: Innovative and/or Disruptive Research – Dr. Shumpei Ishikawa and Translational Research – Dr. Hiromichi Ebi. The winners were honored with trophies and a monetary prize during the hybrid (virtual/live) meeting of the 80th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) on Saturday, October 2nd in Yokohama, Japan by Prof. Hideyuki Saya President of the JCA and Dr. Takato Noumi, Debiopharm's representative in Japan along with Thierry Mauvernay, President of Debiopharm, Bertrand Ducrey CEO of Debiopharm who joined virtually.

"Japan and Switzerland share several common values such as commitment to excellence and professional diligence. That's one of the reasons why I believe Japanese research continues to excel and surpass our expectations," expressed Thierry Mauvernay, president of Debiopharm. "It is our honor to award these two new JCA Mauvernay Award winners and realize what their early research could mean for patients in the future through further development."

"We were impressed with the potential implications of Dr.Ishikawa and Dr. Ebi in different cancer types. Cancer remains the leading cause of death worldwide so it deserves the deep exploration by great minds in order to come closer to a cure. Japanese cancer researchers continue to capture the attention of the international community as seen in several of the past Nobel Prizes in Medicine. So, we are very pleased to continue to this important award and hope to spark further collaboration," explained Bertrand Ducrey, CEO of Debiopharm.

Dr. Shumpei Ishikawa's disruptive research at the University of Toyko, is offering new insights into an aggressive form of gastric cancer, diffuse-type gastric carcinoma (DGC), by exploring the genomic characterization the cancer's life cycle. His comprehensive characterization of DGC includes the identification of genes that drive the transformation of cells to cancer cells (oncogenes), the molecular and cellular dissection of the tumor microenvironment and the environmental factors contributing to the disease. This holistic approach has led to several influential discoveries that have been published in top-ranking scientific journals.

Dr. Hiromichi Ebi's translational research at the Aichi Cancer Center Research Institute is examining the development of targeted therapies against tumor with aberrant MAPK signaling. His work is focusing on the elucidation of the molecular mechanisms underlying the differential clinical activities of drugs targeting mutated oncogenes depending on the cancerous tissue and the tumor microenvironment.

The JCA-Mauvernay Award

Since 2005, the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) and Debiopharm Group have co-organized the 'JCA-Mauvernay Award'. This prize illustrates the curiosity that drives researchers as well as the scientific cooperation between Japan and Switzerland. It aims at recognizing outstanding achievements in the field of oncology amongst Japanese researchers, in both the fundamental and the clinical aspects. The award has a total value of CHF 25'000.

Debiopharm's commitment to patients

Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

For more information, please visit www.debiopharm.com

We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews

Debiopharm Contact

Dawn Haughton-Bonine

Communication Manager

dawn.bonine@debiopharm.com

Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/debiopharm-encourages-breakthrough-cancer-research-in-japan-through-its-competitive-jca-mauvernay-award-301390121.html

SOURCE Debiopharm International SA

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Progress Sparks Asian Vaccine Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of vaccines and other coronavirus treatments dropped in Asia after Merck & Co. said its experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 in half. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets Wor

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks With Big Catalysts in October

    Healthcare stocks have a reputation of keeping investors on their toes. The possibility of surging price action, or conversely, earth shattering drops is very real, but these movements can come and go in the blink of an eye. As a result, these stocks need constant monitoring ahead of key catalysts, as they can affect the price dramatically. Additionally, the price movement is usually dependent on one of the following: either a regulatory approval or trial data. Once either is announced to the pu

  • She Was Training for a Marathon. Suddenly, She Could Barely Walk.

    WHAT COULD CAUSE SO SUDDEN A DECLINE? The 47-year-old woman lay in bed, exhausted and in pain. Her longtime partner lay next to her, anxious to do anything to help her feel better. Suddenly her right leg jerked and jumped as if possessed by some demon spirit — the movement was fast and erratic and lasted less than five seconds. “What was that?” her partner asked, amazed and worried. Then it happened again. And again. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The previous two wee

  • Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

    When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products d

  • Everyday Habits That May Lead to Heart Attack, According to Science

    A heart attack, aka myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn't get enough blood, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle," they explain. There are a number of risk factors for heart attack, some of them—including age and family history—out of your control. However, there are a number of everyday habits that can ultimately lead to the potentially d

  • This Common Habit Can Lead to Diabetes, Studies Warn

    Ask people 'What was the big health story of the last year?', and nearly everyone will say COVID-19, understandably. But throughout the pandemic that has dominated our headlines and lives, another one has been raging. Last year, diabetes killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? Plenty, starting by avoiding this common habit that can lead to diabetes. Re

  • If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

    Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only i

  • New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

    According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID

  • 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    "The key to treating dementia is prevention," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon, in his recent book Stay Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age. Gupta notes that brain changes that result in dementia have been found to begin 20 to 30 years before a diagnosis, making prevention an urgent and worthy goal. "And it just so happens that the same things you can do to reduce your risk for the disease are what you can do to improve your quality of lif

  • These 5 States Have "Overwhelming" COVID

    As the national count of COVID cases goes down, they aren't going down fast enough—certainly in the states you're about to read about. These are the states where hospitals are COVID-strained, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Read on to see all 5 states—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Idaho Funeral Homes are Too Full "The rising death toll from COVID-related complications is impacting funera

  • No, You Won't Gain Tons of Weight Over the Holidays

    These five pervasive myths about holiday eating can put a damper on your season. Here's why it's more than okay to enjoy your food.

  • The Wrong Mask Could Stop You From Flying Internationally

    International travel has risen throughout 2021, and many countries have opened their borders to vaccinated travelers. From the second you hit the airport, on through until you exit, masks are a requirement. In particular, many airlines that fly between the U.S. and Europe have instituted new mask guidelines prohibiting cloth masks.

  • FDA announces 3 key vax dates for October

    The Food and Drug Administration has announced three important October dates regarding booster shots and COVID-19 vaccines for kids.

  • 3 years of Tinactin and Lotrimin sprays recalled for a cancer-causing contamination

    Recall alert: Read before you take.

  • Fauci Calls Merck's Experimental COVID-19 Pill 'Really Quite Impressive'

    The White House chief medical adviser stressed, however, that such a pill should in no way replace getting vaccinated against the virus.

  • A few skeptical U.S. hospital workers choose dismissal over vaccine

    Jennifer Bridges loved her job as a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, where she worked for eight years, but she chose to get fired rather than inoculated against COVID-19, believing that the vaccine was more of a threat than the deadly virus. Bridges was among about 150 employees who were fired or resigned rather than comply with the requirement at Methodist, which was the country's first large health system to mandate vaccinations. "I have never felt so strong about anything," said Bridges, 39, who lives in Houston.

  • Trump reveals for first time he got Pfizer vaccine and says he ‘would have been very happy with any of them’

    ‘When I was president, everybody wanted to get the vaccine,’ former president claims