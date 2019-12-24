Why your debit card is the least secure way to pay for goods

While you may be used to swiping your credit card, your smartphone is a far safer payment option. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Chances are you pay for most everything with either a debit or credit card. Whether it's your seamless order, your internet bill, or your morning cup of coffee, you likely pull out that piece of plastic and swipe without giving it a second thought.

In fact, according to the Federal Reserves' 2019 Federal Reserve Payments Study, total card payments grew to 131.2 billion transactions in 2018, totaling $7.08 trillion. That's up from 29.7 billion transactions totaling $1.56 trillion in 2015.

But that simple swipe can open you up to a world of hurt. That's because magnetic stripes, the black bars on the back of your credit and debit cards, are among the least secure payment methods around, leaving you at risk of fraud.

And if you frequently use your debit card, you could end up giving criminals access to your entire bank account. That's because unlike credit cards, debit cards use money from your checking or savings account. And if a criminal drains your account, you could end up waiting days for your bank to reinstate your cash, leaving you high and dry.

The best way to stay safe? Use services like Apple (AAPL) Pay, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Pay, or Samsung Pay, which are among the most secure payment methods. If you can find them.

Why magnetic stripe cards are so vulnerable

Magnetic stripe cards have been around for decades. And they've got their benefits.

"The pro...is that you can pretty much use it anywhere," explained Paige Hanson, chief of identity education at NortonLifeLock on payment security.

"But there is a lot of risk involved, because the magstripe itself, all of that credit card information is static, and it's unencrypted," she added.

Swipe cards are so fast and convenient because a lack of encryption makes them easy for point-of-sale terminals to quickly read and get you on your way. But that's also their biggest flaw.

When you swipe, the card reader gets a snapshot of your name, card number, and expiration date. If a criminal has installed a card skimmer in a point-of-sale terminal, they can extract all three of those pieces of information to make online or in-person purchases.

"All of the information is included on the magstripe," said Eric Chan-Tin, assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at Loyola University Chicago.

Credit and debit cards can be cloned when using a standard magnetic stripe reader. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) More

In some instances, fraudsters will sell that data to other criminal organizations, which can then make a physical duplicate of your card. But those phony cards can be defeated if sales clerks ask for your ZIP code or require you to input the CVV number found on the back of the card.

Unfortunately, you'll likely only run into those kinds of roadblocks at gas pumps or when making online purchases.

And with the Fed estimating that 55.4% of all card payments made in 2018 used debit cards, that's a massive number of potential victims to pick from.

If a fraudster ends up running through your cash, you'll have to wait days to have it restored to your account. In the meantime, you'll have no money to pay your bills, whereas a credit card company may just be able to quickly void any purchases and get you back to spending.

Chip and PIN is better, but flawed

According to Chan-Tin, using chip and PIN credit and debit cards are more secure than standard cards, but still suffer from the same issues as their less secure stablemates. That's because chip and PIN cards still have the same magstripes on them that are so easy to swipe your data from.

When used at a compatible point-of-sale terminal, chip and PIN cards use encryption to lock down the information sent back and forth between the terminal and the payment processing center.

Chip cards are more secure. Image: Getty More

